Páraic Hughes on football team of the year

TALENTED Wexford footballer Páraic Hughes received a significant personal honour when he was selected on the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education championship football team of the year.

The Kilanerin clubman was named at right corner-back on the prestigious outfit, one of only two players from Division 4 counties to be honoured along with Leitrim midfielder Paul Keaney.

Players from Cork (six), Mayo (two), Clare (two), Offaly, Kerry and Meath are also included on the selection, drawn from the four semi-finalists.

Hughes, who captained the DCU DÉ team that exited at the semi-final stage to UL in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow, is on the Bachelor of Business Studies course in the Glasnevin establishment.

His citation read: “Fast and fearless, the lionheart from Kilanerin and Wexford showed his versatility while playing in a number of positions. The former Fresher A footballer of the year has developed impressively at DCU DÉ.”

The selection of Hughes was announced shortly after two Wexford colleagues were named on the Electric Ireland camogie third level championships team of the year.

Laura Brennan of SETU Waterford and Rathnure was selected in goal, while Ciara O’Connor from DCU DÉ and St. Martin’s was chosen in one of the midfield positions.