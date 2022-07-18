Oylegate-Glenbrien pile pressure on Rathnure in Wexford Senior hurling championship

OYLEGATE-GLENBRIEN 4-15 RATHNURE 1-16

MOST PEOPLE formed the view that it was a wonderful sporting weekend, given the quality of the All-Ireland final along with the rugby success in New Zealand.

However, I sincerely doubt the good folk of Rathnure would share that view after the outcome from two matches that will leave them with plenty of worries to contend with before the last weekend of the month.

A dreaded relegation decider cannot be avoided now by the black and ambers, with just one chance to preserve the unbroken Senior status they have held with such distinction since winning the Junior county title of 1940.

Oylegate-Glenbrien hammered home the first nail in this Pettitt’s Group B clash in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross on Saturday, with two late goals confirming a win that they thoroughly deserved on the overall run of play.

All was still not lost for Rathnure at that stage – even though it was their fourth straight defeat – as they needed Ferns to do them a favour by beating Shelmaliers on Sunday morning. That would have kept their hopes alive of surviving the play-off nobody wants to be in with a head-to-head victory over the latter in round five.

However, the 2020 champions prevailed in Bellefield, meaning that Rathnure have a dead-rubber to play this coming weekend when they will also learn their relegation opponents. With their Juniors also hammered at home by St. Patrick’s in between those two negative Senior outcomes, it most certainly wasn’t a good 20-hour spell for the Blackstairs crew.

This concentration on Rathnure is for obvious reasons given their pedigree, but it’s also somewhat unfair on Oylegate-Glenbrien as it takes the limelight away from what was a very impressive performance.

The win may have lacked the significance of that enjoyed by their forefathers in the 1963 semi-final in terms of historical importance, but it was a huge result all the same as it leaves them in the quarter-final mix ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Rapparees in Monamolin.

And let’s not forget that it was achieved without targetman Podge Doran, who was ruled out with a finger injury. His role on the edge of the square was filled instead by Peter Rowley, and the youngster set the tone for what followed with an ice-cool finish for Oylegate-Glenbrien’s first goal in the ninth minute.

The blues were trailing by 0-3 to 0-2 when Rowley gained possession slightly to the right of the clubhouse end posts and calmly picked his spot in Dermot Flynn’s net, filling his side with belief.

Rowley was only inches away from a repeat in the eleventh minute after catching a Jim White delivery and firing across goal and wide.

And while they were motoring well and went on to lead by 1-6 to 0-5, Rathnure were right back in it after they goaled in the 23rd minute.

Oylegate-Glenbrien’s impressive new goalkeeper from Kilkenny, Aaron Duggan, made a miraculous save to deny Michael Redmond in a one-on-one situation, but Shane Lawlor was following up and stitched the rebound in the net.

However, M.J. Reck’s men showed character in abundance, hitting back instantly with a well-worked reply. Seamus Casey – now at full-forward – gathered a pass inside by Jim White, and he parted to Patrick Cullen who rattled the net off his left side (2-6 to 1-5).

Young Paudie Casey – who initially formed one-third of a very impressive full-back line along with the classy Shane Reck and tenacious veteran Michael Heffernan – made a vital intervention in the 27th minute when he turned a Seán O’Connor shot out for a ’65.

A.J. Redmond – whose striking from long-range was one of the chief sources of Rathnure scores from play – converted the placed ball, but Oylegate-Glenbrien finished the half on a high.

Jim White pointed from a Patrick Cullen handpass, and then delivered a crossfield pass that Jamie Reck finished for the second of his four points (2-8 to 1-7).

Reck was in marvellous form at midfield, getting even better in the second period, although his team looked vulnerable on the restart when a pinpoint Micheál O’Connor line ball split the posts before captain Aidan Redmond and Seán O’Connor followed suit from play.

Barry Dunne settled the leaders with a point, with Michael Redmond hitting back before Jack and Jamie Reck made it 2-11 to 1-11 after 42 minutes.

A.J. Redmond sent over a couple of bombs from long distance, but they were sandwiched by points from Seamus Casey (free) and the inspired Jamie Reck as Oylegate-Glenbrien maintained their advantage.

Aaron Duggan made a couple of vital saves from Seán O’Connor and Michael Redmond respectively, with Shane Lawlor pulling a point back in between (2-13 to 1-14).

Just under nine minutes remained when Paudie Casey scored one of the best points of the game directly off his hurl after a strong solo run, but it remained tense after A.J. Redmond and Seamus Casey swapped points from frees (2-15 to 1-15).

Peter Rowley had the ball in the net again before the latter score, but referee Dan Crosby signalled for a square offence and Rathnure were momentarily saved, after Jack Reck saw his shot stopped initially.

However, the clinching goal arrived seconds after that free scored by Seamus Casey. Shane Reck gathered the puck-out and delivered the ball down the left flank with a one-handed flick to avoid being hooked.

Peter Rowley ran hard at the Rathnure defence and timed his handpass to perfection for Seamus Casey, who really couldn’t miss and almost ripped a hole in Dermot Flynn’s net (3-15 to 1-15).

A.J. Redmond pointed from a placed ball, but the Oylegate-Glenbrien contingent were celebrating again 35 seconds into the two-plus additional minutes.

That man Jamie Reck – who put in a huge shift – had a shot saved by Flynn, but alert substitute Mark Kavanagh was following up and batted the breaking ball to the net to crown another welcome win for the Intermediate titleholders.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Aaron Duggan; Shane Reck, Michael Heffernan, Paudie Casey (0-1); Mike Kelly, Damien Reck (capt.), Tomás Cosgrave; Jack Reck (0-2), Jamie Reck (0-4); Seamus Casey (1-6, 0-5 frees), Patrick Cullen (1-0), Jim White (0-1); Barry Dunne (0-1), Peter Rowley (1-0), Joe Dunne. Subs. – Fergal Doran for J. Dunne, inj. (35), Mark Kavanagh (1-0) for Cullen (54).

Rathnure: Dermot Flynn; Paddy Whiteley, Eoin Boggan, Stephen Martin; Eoin Higgins, A.J. Redmond (0-7, 3 frees, 1 ’65), Eamon Wickham; Micheál O’Connor (0-2, 1 line ball), Aidan Redmond (capt., 0-1); Michael Martin, Shane Lawlor (1-2), Ciarán O’Connor; Seán O’Connor (0-1), Michael Redmond (0-1), Jack Redmond (0-2 frees). Sub. – Conor Somers for M. Martin (45).

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).