Oylegate-Glenbrien march on with win over Glynn-Barntown in Senior hurling championship

The outcome of this vital-for-both Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group A final round clash in rain-lashed Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday wasn’t a surprise based on recent form.

However, what was entirely unexpected was the meek showing from Glynn-Barntown as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat, leaving them in the final nobody wants to partake in as they now take on Rathnure in a bid to avoid a return to Intermediate ranks for the first time since 1987.

On the flip side, Oylegate-Glenbrien got the job done in a most commanding and convincing manner, and they can now look forward to a first quarter-final clash since 2018, when they forged a surprise one-goal win over Shelmaliers.

And while they will be rank outsiders this time around against Ferns St. Aidan’s, the situation they face is considerably brighter than the worse-case scenario they had to consider in advance of Sunday’s tie.

Indeed, with Faythe Harriers overcoming St. Martin’s, a Glynn-Barntown win would have consigned Oylegate-Glenbrien to that dreaded relegation decider instead.

That never looked like happening though, to be fair, as Des Mythen’s side set the early tone with the wind behind them and managed the game most effectively into the elements after the interval.

Their big moment of the opening half arrived in the 13th minute, when Shane Reck and Séamus Casey combined to free up Peter Rowley for a well-taken goal and a 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

Rowley had been used in a defensive role earlier in this campaign, but he was on attacking duties from start to finish here and finished as the game’s top scorer from play with a crucial 1-2 contribution.

In a game of 38 frees, divided equally, there wasn’t much to remember but the one big talking point among onlookers was the paucity of the Glynn-Barntown challenge.

They survived the relegation deciders of 2012 and 2018, both against Buffers Alley, and now they will come up against another traditional stronghold with their spirits looking alarmingly low.

They had won their two most recent outings against Oylegate-Glenbrien, in 2018 and 2019, but they were never in contention here as the Enniscorthy District side repeated their commanding 4-16 to 1-16 success from the 2017 campaign.

Joe Dunne opened the scoring after 35 seconds from a Mike Kelly pass, although Glynn-Barntown did briefly show signs of life as Rowan White equalised before Fionn Cooney and Conor Mahoney (free) pushed them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead. However, they only raised another six white flags before John Leacy struck a consolation goal from a free deep into additional time, with Oylegate-Glenbrien the dominant force in between.

The winners – wearing a set of jerseys borrowed from Shamrocks – were level by the eighth minute thanks to Peter Rowley and Séamus Casey (free).

Glynn-Barntown – sporting Blackwater colours – conceded 1-6 without reply between the sixth and 14th minutes, and after that they never looked capable of even landing a glove on their dominant rivals.

Casey restored a lead that Oylegate-Glenbrien would hold to the finish in the ninth minute, the first of two fine efforts from play in the space of just 30 seconds that were assisted by Jack and Damien Reck respectively.

Mike Kelly made it 0-6 to 0-3 before that Peter Rowley goal, and a clever flick from the latter then teed up Casey for his third point from play as Oylegate-Glenbrien continued their quest to put as much daylight as possible between the sides with the wind in their favour.

Shane Reck on the ball as Seán Cooney closes in.

Ríoghan Crosbie’s point – a first for Glynn-Barntown in eleven minutes – came as a welcome, albeit brief, respite before Podge Doran and Shane Reck extended the margin to 1-9 to 0-4 by the 21st minute.

However, one concern for the leaders was their failure to deliver even one attempt for a score during the remainder of the half.

Luckily for them, Glynn-Barntown were unable to capitalise on a greater share of possession, as Conor Mahoney had a 50 per cent record from four placed balls. And while his two points narrowed the margin to 1-9 to 0-6 by half-time, the eventual losers hit four wides in total during that brief dominant period and didn’t score from play.

One stand-out aspect of the second-half was the quality of Séamus Casey’s free-taking into the wind, and he drove over the first of five successful attempts after 47 seconds.

A second followed before Conor Mahoney replied, and Peter Rowley extended the advantage to 1-12 to 0-7 from an over-hit pass that was intended for Podge Doran.

Casey almost got a lucky goal when an unintended low free from outfield – brought about by the poor conditions – was stopped and cleared in the 39th minute, having chanced his arm from one during the first-half that Mark Fanning saved.

It was 1-14 to 0-8 in Oylegate-Glenbrien’s favour at the start of the final quarter, after Podge Doran and Casey (free) pointed on either side of the first of just two from play by wind-aided Glynn-Barntown after the break, courtesy of a subdued John Leacy.

Fionn Cooney added the second from a Fanning clearance, but they never looked like bridging the gap although Oylegate-Glenbrien defender Tomás Cosgrave did produce a timely intervention in the 57th minute to ensure Leacy didn’t latch on to an Edmund Kenny handpass.

The start of three additional minutes produced a truly stunning save from Fanning that denied Rowley his second goal, from point-blank range after an Evan Kelly handpass.

John Leacy drilled a low free through a sea of bodies for a last-gasp Glynn-Barntown goal, but these are worrying times out Killurin way because next opponents Rathnure showed a lot more spirit and fight in the game that followed than they could muster themselves in this unexpected mis-match.

That relegation showdown will likely attract a big crowd to Chadwicks Wexford Park on Friday week.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Aaron Duggan; Paudie Casey, Ciarán Hourihane, Tomás Cosgrave; Shane Reck (0-1), Damien Reck, Mike Kelly (joint-capt., 0-1); Pa Cullen, Jack Reck; Conor Heffernan, Séamus Casey (joint-capt., 0-9, 6 frees), Joe Dunne (0-1); Fiachra Hourihane, Podge Doran (0-2), Peter Rowley (1-2). Subs. – Jamie Reck for Dunne (27), Fergal Doran for F. Hourihane (48), Evan Kelly for Cullen (60).

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (joint-capt.); Robbie Hillis, Pádraig Donnelly, Darragh Carley; Ger Dempsey, David Clarke (joint-capt.), Tommy Gallagher; Conor Mahoney (0-4 frees), Fionn Cooney (0-2); Kevin Mahoney, Ríoghan Crosbie (0-1), Cormac Cooney; Seán Cooney, John Leacy (1-1, 1-0 free), Rowan White (0-1). Subs. – Kevin Crean for Hillis (22), Daragh Murphy for K. Mahoney (46), Edmund Kenny for C. Mahoney (54), Donal Buckley for Gallagher (58).

Referee: Brendan Martin (Ballyhogue).