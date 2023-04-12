Oylegate-Glenbrien GAA Club to honour teams of the past

OYLEGATE-GLENBRIEN GAA club are hosting a reunion for the 1963 Senior hurling and camogie teams and for the officials of those teams, plus all hurlers who donned the blue jersey in the 1950s and 1960s.

The event will take place in Oylegate Community Centre on Sunday, April 16, commencing at 6 p.m. for invited guests.

And the function will be open to other past players, current players and supporters at 8 p.m.

As well as the 1963 champions and the remaining players from the fifties and sixties, the gathering will honour the Junior camogie team of 1987 and the Intermediate team of 1992 along with the officials of those teams.

An invitation is also extended to the club officers of the 1950s and 1960s.

Invitations are already circulated but if you have been overlooked, please contact chief organiser Séamus Heffernan at 086-1542283. A great night is anticipated.