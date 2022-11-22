Oulart-The Ballagh’s treble bid is thwarted as holders are pipped by St. Vincent’s

St. Vincent’s 1-9 Oulart-The Ballagh 0-11

A VALIANT bid to claim three provincial titles on the trot ended in an agonising one-point defeat for Oulart-The Ballagh after an engrossing second-half in Sunday’s AIB Leinster Club Senior camogie championship final clash with St. Vincent’s at the superb SETU Carlow venue.

Niamh Hetherton’s 23rd-minute goal was the game’s key score and left the Dubliners with a 1-4 to 0-3 lead that they protected with all their might despite the holders’ best efforts on the restart.

Indeed, there was a defiance about the victors that simply had to be admired, and it was particularly evident when Oulart-The Ballagh managed to reduce the margin to one point on three separate occasions in a pulsating finish.

A St. Vincent’s side battling into the wind were able to reply with a point in the first two instances, but they had over four minutes of pressure to endure after the excellent Shelley Kehoe – an inspiring captain – struck her fourth score from play with 27 seconds of regulation time left.

That narrowed the gap to 1-9 to 0-11, and St. Vincent’s were also reduced to 14 players before the puck-out as left half-back Eva Marie Elliott was shown a second yellow card.

Oulart-The Ballagh had a couple of chances, with a long Mary Leacy free cleared before Anais Curran fired the last of their nine wides from the right of the posts at the college end.

St. Vincent’s had just two misses by comparison, one per half, and this was obviously a huge factor in such a tight game. They went on to win two line balls under the stand in the dying stages, and these were as precious as any scores as they killed off Oulart-The Ballagh’s momentum as well as eating into the clock.

A very small thing would have altered the outcome here, and the unfortunate losers should hold their heads high. Let’s not forget that they went into battle without Ursula Jacob and Una Leacy, two of the most lethal attackers that this county has ever produced.

Despite that twin handicap they were still in with a fighting chance all the way until John Dermody blew his whistle for the last time.

Hindsight will point to the fact that St. Vincent’s were better equipped for this big occasion after defeating a strong Thomastown side by 5-11 to 1-11 in the semi-final, whereas Oulart-The Ballagh had a routine win away to competition newcomers Birr.

And the Dubliners were returning to their happy hunting ground, as the same venue hosted the second of their three Leinster titles (the first was in 1998) when they defeated St. Martin’s by 2-11 to 2-9 in a replay in 2019.

They will approach the All-Ireland semi-final with Sarsfields of Galway as underdogs but with a lot to recommend them nonetheless, because there was plenty to admire about their well-drilled unit in this win.

Their mentors must be lauded for some astute homework, because they were sufficiently worried by Shauna Sinnott’s five-goal haul in the semi-final to re-deploy regular midfielder Áine Woods to the full-back role.

And it worked a treat, with Sinnott restricted to one point and Woods chosen as a worthy winner of the player of the match award.

She fronted a strong and unyielding defensive unit that also featured major contributions from Lora Smith and Gráinne Quinn in particular, while St. Vincent’s had another menacing match-winner at the opposite end of the field.

Number 14 Aisling Maher started in the right corner rather than on the edge of the square, with the Oulart-The Ballagh mentors immediately instructing Ciara Storey to follow her.

And she proceeded to sparkle in general play, scoring three points along with winning the two frees that she slotted over in the opening half. Indeed, Storey and Mary Leacy both collected yellow cards in their efforts to curb her, and she remained the main Vincent’s threat despite a more limited supply in the second period.

On one occasion she berated a colleague in defence for playing a crossfield ball instead of delivering it down the channel and into her path. It was one of those days when almost everything went right for the talented attacker – shooting four of her side’s five points after the break, setting up the other for Claire Donnelly, and only denied a goal by a smart close-range save from Lauren Sinnott in the 57th minute.

St. Vincent’s captain Muireann Kelliher – one of eleven surviving starters from that win over St. Martin’s three years ago – won the toss and opted to avail of the wind first.

And it was clear from the off that Aisling Maher was the chief one to watch, as she pointed from play in the fourth minute before drawing a foul and converting the free.

Oulart-The Ballagh got off the mark in the eleventh minute, after Louise Sinnott played an intelligent ball into open space on the left. It was gathered by the excellent Shelley Kehoe, and she handpassed outside for Shauna Sinnott to slot over her sole score.

The experienced Alison Maguire – captain in 2019 – made it 0-3 to 0-1 from 40 metres before Anais Curran and Stacey Kehoe used handpasses to release Shelley Kehoe for her opener in the 16th minute.

The exchanges were pretty dour for the most part throughout that opening half, but Oulart-The Ballagh were doing alright until they were undone for the only time in the 23rd minute.

Muireann Kelliher delivered the ball inside and Niamh Hetherton – daughter of Ciarán, the former Dublin attacker – used her strength to shake off a challenge and pull to the net for a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

Vincent’s had their tails up, and Storey was booked for a foul on Maher that led to a pointed free from the latter.

The ace forward’s next run from the right across goal was halted by Mary Leacy at the expense of another yellow card, but her bid for a goal from that placed ball was blocked and cleared.

Oulart-The Ballagh looked to shut up shop before half-time by dropping Leacy deeper and bringing Louise Sinnott to left half-back.

And when Sinnott got her hurl to a Vincent’s delivery it resulted in a point being pulled back, as Aoife Dunne’s subsequent clearance was gathered on the run by Shelley Kehoe who slotted over a beauty from the right flank (1-4 to 0-3).

Oulart-The Ballagh resumed with Louise Sinnott partnering Stacey Kehoe at midfield, Siobhán Sinnott at left half-forward, and Anais Curran in the left corner.

And the early signs were promising, as two rampaging runs down the right by Aoife Dunne resulted in a brace of pointed frees from Curran.

Aisling Maher emerged from a ruck and soloed away before releasing Claire Donnelly to make it 1-5 to 0-5 to St. Vincent’s in the 35th minute.

Curran converted a ’45 after Louise Sinnott’s point attempt was batted out by netminder Dara Cooke, but the leaders responded again when Maher punished a foul on Anna Sullivan.

Curran missed her next two frees before Siobhán Sinnott set up Shelley Kehoe for her third point, with wides following from play by Curran and Katie Gallagher respectively in the 45th and 49th minutes.

A rare breakaway for Vincent’s led to another point by Aisling Maher, and it was probably the correct option to take even though a colleague was screaming for a handpass inside (1-7 to 0-7).

Anais Curran nailed her next two frees in the 53rd and 54th minutes, meaning the margin was down to one for the first time after the interval.

Oulart-The Ballagh looked to be making their charge for the line at the ideal time, with the elements in their favour and Mary Leacy hoovering up the ball in her trademark sweeping fashion from the half-back sector.

However, a chop presented Aisling Maher with the chance to make it 1-8 to 0-9, and she would have wrapped it up on the next attack but for a vital save by Lauren Sinnott after the forward cut in with menace from the left.

Stacey Kehoe latched on to a stray Vincent’s clearance to leave one between them again, but the defiant Maher collected Muireann Kelliher’s pass and made it 1-9 to 0-10 in the 59th minute.

Oulart-The Ballagh introduced Katie Murphy and moved Aideen Brennan into the forwards in a last-ditch effort to retain their crown.

Shelley Kehoe had the ball flicked off her stick as she harboured thoughts of a goal, but she did manage a point seconds later to leave one between them heading into the four additional minutes announced.

Alas, that’s how it remained, ensuring a disappointing end to a fabulous five years at the helm for joint-boss Colin Sunderland, whose next difficult task will see him trying to restore Wexford to former glories as the new county manager.

Given the supremacy St. Martin’s enjoyed when he first took on the club role, he has done an outstanding job on the whole. His efforts, and those of the players, certainly weren’t diminished in any way by Sunday’s loss to such a strong team.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Lauren Sinnott; Katie Roche, Karen Atkinson, Ciara Storey; Aoife Dunne, Aideen Brennan, Mary Leacy; Stacey Kehoe (0-1), Anais Curran (0-5, 4 frees, 1 ’45); Katie Gallagher, Shelley Kehoe (capt., 0-4), Louise Sinnott; Siobhán Sinnott, Shauna Sinnott (0-1), Miria O’Dowd. Subs. – Leanne Nolan for O’Dowd (54), Katie Murphy for Siobhán Sinnott (59), also Una Leacy, Bronagh Kenny, Laura Sinnott, Michaela Hawkins, Cora Redmond, Sarah Walsh, Niamh Sinnott, Chloe Fortune, Robyn McCarthy, Ciara Blake, Aoife Walsh, Jenny Grimes.

St. Vincent’s: Dara Cooke; Lora Smith, Áine Woods, Ciara O’Leary; Ellen McGovern, Gráinne Quinn, Eva Marie Elliott; Muireann Kelliher (capt.), Danielle Smith; Anna Sullivan, Ava Lambe, Claire Donnelly (0-1); Aisling Maher (0-7, 4 frees), Alison Maguire (0-1), Niamh Hetherton (1-0). Subs. – Grace Gilroy for Maguire (41), Evelyn Twomey for Donnelly (58).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).