Oulart-The Ballagh's shock exit from Leinster hurling race marred by unruly scenes

Naomh Barróg 1-25 Oulart-The Ballagh 2-22

(AET, Naomh Barróg won 3-2 on penalties)

IT WAS a game that had everything, including extra-time, penalties, a superb overall display by the underdogs, a valiant comeback by the favourites, and, ultimately, a shock result.

However, the quality of the hurling witnessed in Parnell Park, Donnycarney on Saturday was largely overshadowed by the unruly scenes that broke out both on and off the pitch near the end of this absorbing clash between Oulart-The Ballagh and Naomh Barróg of Dublin in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate hurling championship quarter-final.

With the sides deadlocked (2-21 to 1-24), a flashpoint directly in front of the Oulart-The Ballagh dug-out was the catalyst for disgraceful scenes that occurred around the first few rows of the stand.

A hurl was clearly used, and fists were thrown with abandon, after several spectators clambered over seats to get involved.

Both clubs will now have to suffer the consequences, and while that’s inevitable it’s also a huge pity because the quality of entertainment they served up inside the white lines was top notch.

When referee Shane Guinan restored order, assisted primarily by experienced linesman James McGrath, he issued two straight red cards to Oulart-The Ballagh pair Tommy Storey and Declan Buggy – two members of the starting team who had been replaced and were in their tracksuit tops when the row unfolded.

There seemed to be an obvious trip on an Oulart-The Ballagh player missed by the man in the middle beforehand, but that was no excuse for what followed.

However, in trying to make sense of the ugly scenes, my mind was drawn back to an incident as early as the ninth minute, when young attacker Lorcan Nimmo was quite blatantly struck off the ball just before Shaun Murphy posted a wide from long range.

I found it perplexing that none of the officials spotted it, considering the offence was as clear as day, but that must have been the case as no action was taken. And while Nimmo’s assailant was booked for a late hit on Eoin Moore almost eight minutes later, the reality was that he shouldn’t have been on the field at that stage.

It was an incident that wasn’t forgotten, although there was no further dirty play witnessed in the tough but fair exchanges thereafter until all hell broke loose.

Six minutes of additional time were needed as a result, and Naomh Barróg drew first blood after play finally resumed when their inspiring sweeper, Paddy Doyle, edged them ahead by 1-25 to 2-21 from a handpass by Cillian Costello – one of two outstanding midfielders along with Seán Gallagher who contributed seven points from play between them.

A long-range free was missed by netminder Darragh Hayes before Oulart-The Ballagh were afforded one last difficult chance when substitute Bertie Finn was fouled.

Billy Dunne was on his own ’65 when he faced up to the free into the Donnycarney church end, but he held his nerve and split the posts to roars of approval from the Oulart-The Ballagh followers – many of whom missed the start of the game after major traffic disruption following an incident on the M50.

And it looked like his team might have a chance to nick it at the death, but referee Shane Guinan blew for full-time just as Naomh Barróg’s Jordan Dennis was hooked around midfield.

It all boiled down to the novelty of penalties, again at the church end, and Naomh Barróg drew first blood as Josh Rooney saved from Billy Dunne before Paddy Doyle drove the sliothar through the net.

Darragh Hayes turned from shot-stopper to marksman as he made it 1-1, before Seán Gallagher drove one over the bar.

It was advantage Oulart-The Ballagh after the third series of penalties, with Rory Jacob scoring to make it 2-1 before Hayes saved from Naomh Barróg captain Nathan Kidd.

Unfortunately, Nicky Kirwan fired over, and Cillian Costello equalised. And after Oulart-The Ballagh captain Conor O’Leary also cleared the crossbar with their fifth strike, free-taker Joe Flanagan stepped up to secure a 3-2 win for the Kilbarrack parish side that kick-started joyous celebrations.

From a purely hurling point of view, it must surely rank as one of the greatest-ever days for a club only founded in 1974 – the same year when Oulart-The Ballagh contested a county Senior final for the first time – and now they will take on the Bray Emmets side managed by our own Paul Carley of Glynn-Barntown in the semi-final.

By the same token, this was a massive shock to the system for the losers, an upset that bore similarities to 2013 when they were warm favourites to win the provincial Senior title but lost to Mount Leinster Rangers.

Before this game, most of the talk boiled down to a potential final meeting between Oulart-The Ballagh and Danesfort, but the Kilkenny side were also dumped on Saturday, by Trim from Meath.

Such unexpected results underline why the club championships are so compelling, although that will serve as no consolation to Oulart-The Ballagh and their departing manager Shane O’Brien, who ended his tenure on a very low note as he now links up with Micheál Donoghue on his native Dublin’s backroom team.

It often becomes clear at an early stage in games of this nature that the fancied side are going to experience trouble, and this was undoubtedly the case here.

Naomh Barróg had only exited from the Leinster Club Intermediate football championship to Cooley Kickhams seven days earlier, but the transition back to hurling was taken in their stride.

Indeed, they only needed 36 seconds to rattle the net, with rangy full-forward Paddy Doyle gathering an Adam Rooney clearance down the left and cutting inside before lashing the ball beyond Darragh Hayes.

Free-taker Joe Flanagan added two points, on either side of a hold-up when a ladder was required to apply a cable-tie to the net occupied by Naomh Barróg’s Josh Rooney.

Billy Dunne opened Oulart-The Ballagh’s account after a foul on Kevin Nimmo in the twelfth minute, but it looked like they didn’t know what hit them as the Dublin Senior 3 champions – repeatedly driven forward by sweeper Paddy Doyle – reeled off the next four points on the bounce from Rúairí McDonald, Seán Gallagher, and two more Flanagan frees (1-6 to 0-1).

It was left to goalkeeper Darragh Hayes to drive over their first point from play in the 23rd minute, and the situation was only marginally better by half-time when they trailed by 1-8 to 0-5, after further scores from Declan Buggy (after Tommy Storey fumbled from a potential goal chance), Lorcan Nimmo and Eoin Moore (free).

Billy Dunne reduced the gap to 1-8 to 0-7 from two placed balls on the restart, but inspiring midfielders Seán Gallagher and Cillian Costello responded in between a first point for veteran Rory Jacob, who was introduced at half-time.

He opted to tap over again rather than embark on a run that might have led to a goal in the 40th minute, but Oulart-The Ballagh continued to improve as Lorcan Nimmo and Garrett Sinnott pared it back to 1-10 to 0-11 by the 44th minute.

The dominance quickly switched back to the locals though, with a Billy Dunne free coming in the middle of four sweet scores from play by Paul Garbutt, Cillian Costello, Joe Flanagan and Paddy Doyle (1-14 to 0-12).

Martin Óg Storey, a first-half substitute, and Flanagan (free) swapped points before Shaun Murphy split the posts in the 56th minute from an Anthony Roche pass.

Time was running out fast for Oulart-The Ballagh, but they got the boost they so badly needed in the 59th minute when Billy Dunne netted with a swift pick and first-time drive after an initial attempt by Martin Óg Storey broke into his path (1-15 to 1-14).

In fairness to Naomh Barróg, their response was first-rate as Seán Gallagher and Paddy Doyle picked off two excellent points.

Almost three minutes of additional time were played, and just 60 seconds earlier the levelling goal arrived. After the ball was initially flicked on by Lorcan Nimmo, ace poacher Rory Jacob pulled first-time to the net to give Oulart-The Ballagh a dramatic lifeline (2-14 to 1-17).

Remarkably, the favourites only took the lead for the first time just 34 seconds after the restart, with Garrett Sinnott obliging from a Nicky Kirwan handpass.

Joe Flanagan and Seán Gallagher restored Naomh Barróg’s lead before Niall Redmond replied, and it was 1-21 to 2-17 in favour of the eventual victors at the last break after free-takers Flanagan (two) and Dunne hit the next three points.

Flanagan drew first blood on the restart, but it looked like Oulart-The Ballagh might have just about done enough when four points in less than three minutes from Nicky Kirwan, Billy Dunne (free) and Garrett Sinnott (two) left them clear by 2-21 to 1-22.

Naomh Barróg were made of sterner stuff though, as Cillian Costello soloed down the left and pulled one back before Ciarán Gallagher levelled after a long Paddy Doyle delivery.

It was tight and tense, although the nastiness that followed still came like a bolt out of the blue. Ultimately this was a big opportunity lost for Oulart-The Ballagh, but it must be acknowledged that Naomh Barróg played out of their skins and the merits of their famous win cannot be disputed.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Darragh Hayes (0-1); Anthony Roche, Barry Kehoe, Kevin Nimmo; Jack Roche, Eoin Moore (0-1 free), Shaun Murphy (0-1); Declan Buggy (0-1), Conor O’Leary (capt.); Lorcan Nimmo (0-2), Tomás Dunne, Billy Dunne (1-7, 0-7 frees); Darryl Gray, Garrett Sinnott (0-4), Tommy Storey. Subs. – Martin Óg Storey (0-1) for Gray (29), Rory Jacob (1-2) for T. Dunne (HT), Niall Redmond (0-1) for J. Roche, inj. (39), Nicky Kirwan (0-1) for T. Storey (52), Ian Storey for Buggy (56), Tomás Dunne for K. Nimmo (ET), Bertie Finn for L. Nimmo (72).

Naomh Barróg: Josh Rooney; Eoghan Costello, Conor Gibson, Seán Duggan; Rúairí McDonald (0-1), Adam Rooney, Eoin Hart; Cillian Costello (0-3), Seán Gallagher (0-4); Nathan Kidd (capt.), Joe Flanagan (0-12, 10 frees), Paddy Doyle (0-2); Ciarán Gallagher (0-1), Seán Doyle (1-1), Paul Garbutt (0-1). Subs. – Jordan Dennis for Garbutt (46), Jason Byrne for McDonald (HT ET).

Referee: Shane Guinan (Offaly).