Oulart-The Ballagh hold aces

OULART-THE Ballagh powered to victory in the Enniscorthy Guardian Under-15 hurling Division 1 championship final in Monageer on Sunday.

The champions were made to fight all the way by a gutsy underdog Shelmaliers side who were reduced to 14 men when leading in the first-half. However, Oulart-The Ballagh were able to pick the holes, and the moments to exploit them, after the break to ease away to victory.

Much of the first-half was a titanic defensive battle with little to separate the teams. The slower underfoot conditions added to that after the recent rain, and there was very little flow to the game.

While Monageer was impeccably prepared, one would have to question why a Division 1 final was played at a rural club ground. These top-tier deciders should be showpiece finals and there are facilities available to make sure they are treated as such.

The first quarter was a very nervous affair with both sides battling relentlessly for every break, but neither able to produce their best hurling. Shelmaliers did take the lead from a Jamie Doyle free, but Oulart-The Ballagh responded in kind in the 16th minute through Jason Rossiter.

By that stage the eventual champions had suffered a huge blow themselves, as in the early stages talismanic defender Eoin Mongan had picked up a leg injury and needed to be helped from the field of play.

There’s little doubt that the blow did throw Oulart-The Ballagh out of their stride and they failed to get going early in the second quarter.

Instead, just a minute after getting back under way, Rían Ormonde dropped the ball into a dangerous area. James Robertson picked it up, was initially blocked out but kept fighting and swept his shot past Adam Butler.

A Doyle free made it 1-2 to 0-1 in the 20th minute, but Oulart-The Ballagh did finally get one back when Rossiter flashed over seven minutes later. It gave the Enniscorthy District side a jolt and they followed it up with minors from Rhys Wickham and Josh Sinnott in quick succession.

While there were no more scores to close out the half, there was a big moment and it came during an altercation that left Rossiter on the ground and J.P. Fielding off the field after receiving a red card from referee Eamonn Furlong.

Down by 1-2 to 0-4, Oulart-The Ballagh took less than 60 seconds to get level through Sinnott.

Doyle put Shelmaliers back in front but they would not score again as Oulart-The Ballagh saved their best hurling for the final 24 minutes.

Rossiter drew Oulart-The Ballagh level with his third point before the real killer blow arrived.

The captain was involved again, this time dipping a ‘65 into the goalmouth. It was batted into the path of Aaron Royce and the dangerous forward made no mistake with a clinical finish to the net.

Another dead-ball from Rossiter made it 1-7 to 1-3 at the water break, and they started to turn the screw after the resumption. Jack Dunne converted a free before Alex Howlin and Rossiter made the lead seven.

Oulart-The Ballagh continued to tack on points, with Rossiter moving to six and Royce also raising a white flag. Peter Wickham twice went close to embellishing the lead with a late goal but that would have been harsh on a Shelmaliers side that battled to the final whistle.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Adam Butler; Oisín Moore, J.D. Masterson, Callum O’Hanlon; Rhys Wickham (0-1), Eoin Mongan, James O’Leary; Jack Dunne (0-1 free), Ben Harpur; Aaron Royce (1-1), Alex Howlin (0-1), Jason Rossiter (capt., 0-6, 2 frees); Peter Wickham, Kevin Redmond, Daniel Gallagher. Subs. - Josh Sinnott (0-2) for Mongan, inj. (12), Féidhlim Proctor-Laird for O’Hanlon (46), Matthew Ryan for Gallagher (48), Oisín Rice-O’Neill for Howlin (60+1), also Kian O’Connor, Dean Balfe.

Shelmaliers: Liam Kielthy; Jack Canning, J.P. Fielding (capt.), Josh Kinsella; Seán Denton, Rory Hearne, Joshua Roche; Rían Ormonde, Chris Frawley; Jamie Doyle (0-3 frees), Conor Martin, Cian Moran; Colm Kelly, Joe O’Leary, James Robertson (1-0). Subs. - Darrell Lawlor for Moran (36), Seán Moran for Robertson (49), Johnny Connors for Kelly (52), Cian Moran for O’Leary (58), also Danny Scallan, Jack Delaney, Noah Kehoe, Nathan Goucher, V.J. Doyle, Luke Hearne, Eoin Murphy.

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).