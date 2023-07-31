Oulart-The Ballagh elated after finding Nimmo in Senior hurling encounter with Rathnure

Young forward on fire with eight points from play as safety secured against struggling Rathnure

Young Lorcan Nimmo is still in the early stage of his adult hurling career, but he has already produced a performance for the ages to endear him to the Oulart-The Ballagh faithful for the rest of his playing days.

The sweet-striking wing-forward delivered a simply sensational display in rain-sodden Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, striking a memorable eight points from play – four per half – to ensure his club will remain in the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship ranks for 2024.

While qualification was beyond both teams, this gripping Group B closer was all about survival, and Nimmo was the name on everyone’s lips after his individual exploits consigned struggling Rathnure to yet another visit to the last chance saloon where they will oppose Glynn-Barntown on Friday week.

With an appalling win rate of zero from their ten group games spread across 2022 and 2023, the results clearly don’t lie for the former kingpins who are going through a very lean patch these days.

It took a Nimmo-like contribution of 1-7 from play by Seán O’Connor to save them against Cloughbawn last year, but the collective will have to stand tall now to preserve an outstanding record that has seen the club play in every Senior championship since 1941 without a break.

This was one of the first games in a drab campaign to date with a genuine championship feel to it, and it was clear that the stakes were extremely high for both teams.

Ian Storey (Oulart-The Ballagh) clears his lines as Seán O'Connor (Rathnure) challenges.

And the entertainment – for neutrals anyway – was certainly helped by the performance of referee Dan Crosby, a native of Kilkenny, who officiated in the style of his native county rather than the constant whistling approach for next to nothing that is favoured by so many of our men in the middle.

The game only featured 14 frees by my count – eight for Rathnure – and while some of his decisions didn’t find favour with either backroom team at times, his approach did make for a flowing, engrossing game that was sportingly contested.

Rathnure captain Ciarán O’Connor won the toss and opted to use the wind howling towards the town end first, so they weren’t in a great situation when they trailed by 1-11 to 1-10 at the break.

And yet, they remained firmly in the game right up to the 58th minute, with the excellent Jack Redmond buzzing in the inside forward line.

When he picked off his eleventh point, and sixth from a free, they only trailed by 1-19 to 1-17 and the win they needed was still within their sights.

However, Rathnure were simply blown away by a storming finish from last year’s Intermediate champions, as Oulart-The Ballagh hit five unanswered points down the closing stretch to provoke roars of relief from their supporters when the final whistle was blown.

Garrett Sinnott – a marvellous warrior over the years – led the way with his third point before the on-fire Lorcan Nimmo popped a pass to Billy Dunne (Oulart) who arrowed over a beauty from under the stand.

A Sinnott catch then teed up Nimmo for his eighth point, with the icing added to the cake in the form of further scores in additional time from defender Anthony Roche and substitute Peter Sutton.

Both teams emptied their benches and Nimmo was the last man to depart, with the ovation he received from followers of Oulart-The Ballagh a fitting way to mark the stand-out performance of the 2023 championship thus far.

He was clearly on his game from the off, as his clever outfield pass from the endline set up midfielder Conor O’Leary for the opening point after 26 seconds.

Jack Redmond (free) hit back, and the sides were level on another two occasions before Garrett Sinnott edged Oulart-The Ballagh into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead in the 13th minute.

Stephen Martin (Rathnure) is tackled by Tomás Dunne.

However, the net was rattling at the other end 30 seconds later, with Rory Higgins racing away from Billy Dunne (The Ballagh) and Shaun Murphy, cutting in from the right flank and lashing to the net beyond Darragh Hayes to give Rathnure a two-point advantage.

It was 1-6 to 0-6 in their favour at the start of the second quarter, with Higgins unable to get power behind a less clearcut chance that was blocked by Eoin Moore in between points from Shane Lawlor and Jack Redmond (free).

Tomás Dunne had a kick saved by Kyle Martin after losing his hurl while contesting an Anthony Roche delivery, but points from Lorcan Nimmo and Billy Dunne (Oulart) kept their side well in touch.

Jack Redmond made it 1-7 to 0-8, only for Dunne to tap over a free before Darragh Hayes and Rory Jacob combined down the right flank to set up Nimmo for a 25th-minute leveller.

Rathnure lost sticky young defender Stephen Martin to injury before Nimmo’s fourth point edged their rivals back in front, but three quick replies from Rory Higgins, Jack Redmond (free) and Shane Lawlor made it 1-10 to 0-11 close to half-time.

The key score followed just before the break, as Peter Murphy was fouled after catching Darragh Hayes’ puck-out following Lawlor’s score.

And the elements played a big part, as Billy Dunne didn’t get the desired elevation on his placed ball but it worked out perfectly by producing a goal, despite a defender’s valiant attempt that only succeeded in knocking it into the roof of the net.

Mick Somers partnered Eamon Wickham at midfield for Rathnure at the start of the second-half, with Michael Redmond at right corner-back after operating as an extra defender throughout the opening period.

Donal Wickham was also introduced to their backs, but Lorcan Nimmo continued to pose all sorts of problems for Micheál O’Connor and delivered his fifth point after 24 seconds.

Michael Martin replied, only for Billy Dunne and Nimmo to make it 1-14 to 1-11 inside four minutes of the restart.

Shane Lawlor drove a dangerous shot across goal, with the play called back for a free that Jack Redmond converted, but Murtha Doyle latched on to the restart and offered an instant reply.

Rathnure's Michael Redmond is chased by Murtha Doyle.

In fairness to Rathnure, they continued to battle, and their defiance was led by Jack Redmond who posed all sorts of trouble for a player of Eoin Moore’s high calibre.

His three points on the trot from play between the 40th and 45th minutes brought the sides level (1-15 each), and now we had a serious game on our hands.

It was telling that Oulart-The Ballagh didn’t fall behind again, as Dunne sent over a free before picking out Conor O’Leary for one of the best points of the contest in the 47th minute (1-17 to 1-15).

Redmond and Dunne swapped scores from frees before Lorcan Nimmo hit his seventh, and little did we think that Jack Redmond’s eleventh point from a 58th-minute free would be Rathnure’s last contribution in their quest to avoid another relegation final.

However, Oulart-The Ballagh were simply irresistible in the closing minutes, and victory went where it rightfully belonged.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Darragh Hayes; Anthony Roche (0-1), Barry Kehoe, Ian Storey; Eoin Moore, Shaun Murphy (capt.), Billy Dunne (The Ballagh); Conor O’Leary (0-2), Tomás Dunne; Lorcan Nimmo (0-8), Billy Dunne (Oulart, 1-7, 1-3 frees), Peter Murphy; Rory Jacob, Garrett Sinnott (0-3), Murtha Doyle (0-2). Subs. – Kevin Sheridan for B. Dunne, The Ballagh (27), Peter Sutton (0-1) for P. Murphy (50), Jim Finn for O’Leary (60+2), Aaron Byrne for Jacob (60+3), Adam McRedmond for Nimmo (60+3).

Rathnure: Kyle Martin; Stephen Martin, Denis Maher, Mick Somers; Philip Redmond, Paddy Whiteley, Micheál O’Connor; Michael Redmond, Eamon Wickham; Shane Lawlor (0-2), Ciarán O’Connor (capt.), Michael Martin (0-2); Seán O’Connor (0-1), Rory Higgins (1-1), Jack Redmond (0-11, 6 frees). Subs. – Brian Quigley for S. Martin, inj. (26), Donal Wickham for P. Redmond (HT), Aidan Redmond for M. O’Connor (44), James Tobin for S. O’Connor (58), Eoin Boggan for M. Martin (60).

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).

FOOTNOTE: This outcome completed an unusual treble for Oulart-The Ballagh, as the weekend results ensured all three of their teams finished in fifth place, safe from demotion but not involved in the knockout stages.

It means that the gates of their club grounds have been effectively shut to every adult hurler as early as July 30, and the same situation applies to Faythe Harriers, HWH-Bunclody, Gusserane and Liam Mellows.

What purpose is this system serving for those clubs, and for the greater good of Wexford hurling in general? It’s destroying the game, rather than developing it, in my opinion.