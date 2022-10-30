Oulart-The Ballagh crown a perfect year as Jimmies fall short again

St. James', who lost out to Oulart-The Ballagh in the final.

Oulart-The Ballagh 4-9 St. James’ 0-6

THE SUCCESSFUL return of Oulart-The Ballagh to adult football after a 17-year gap had the perfect ending in Bree on Friday, with the second Junior ‘B’ championship crown in the club’s history secured with plenty to spare.

Rivals St. James’ had come up short in all five previous appearances at this stage since 2009, but there was no room for sentiment as their ambitions were emphatically dashed by a clinical display from the Enniscorthy District crew.

Oulart-The Ballagh welcomed back three noted hurlers in Anthony Roche, Billy Dunne and Martin Óg Storey – all of whom had missed the semi-final win over Blackwater – and they never looked back after the latter played a big part in the first of their four goals that arrived in the fourth minute.

The winners were superior to their rivals in most areas of the field and Roche, in particular, looked like someone who would be completely at home in a higher grade of football.

He was excellent throughout at centre-back, while Storey was an imposing targetman and finished with an impressive 2-3 to his credit.

St. James’ had first use of the wind and needed to make the most of it, and there was a bright enough start when the always-dangerous ‘Mickser’ O’Grady latched on to a long pass from captain Brian Kennedy and slotted over after 73 seconds.

O’Grady added his second from a mark after an accurate delivery by midfielder Conor Crosbie, but the Ramsgrange side didn’t lead again after Oulart-The Ballagh pounced for that opening goal.

A shot by Martin Óg Storey was well saved by netminder Willie Murphy, but it broke into the path of inrushing corner-forward Darren Nolan who first-timed it high into the top corner of the net (1-0 to 0-2).

Storey added a point before providing the assist for the second goal in the 13th minute. After running into heavy traffic, he managed to get the ball to his captain, Tomás Dunne, who drilled it off the ground beyond Murphy to establish a five-point gap.

Cormac Finn and Billy Dunne joined the list of marksmen before 20 tough minutes finally ended for St. James’ with a fine point by full-forward James Walsh (2-3 to 0-3).

Daniel Keating teed up Michael O’Grady for his third, but Oulart-The Ballagh responded when player-selector Garrett Sinnott caught a Gary Murphy ’45 and turned swiftly before splitting the posts.

James Walsh judged the swirling wind to perfection to register his second for St. James’, and it remained 2-4 to 0-5 in Oulart-The Ballagh’s favour at the break after three late wides saw their overall tally rise to five.

In a half where ten of the eleven scores were registered from play, the eventual winners’ spread was notable as they had six different marksmen.

Oulart-The Ballagh looked to hold all the aces at this stage, and so it proved. Any lingering doubts surrounding the outcome ended in the 36th minute when Martin Óg Storey swapped handpasses with Billy Dunne to the right of goal before netting from close range (3-4 to 0-5).

Storey was a constant menace, and he was put through on the next attack by the twin forces of Darren Nolan and Tomás Dunne, after Cormac Finn initially latched on to the kick-out.

A foul on the full-forward was followed by a black card for goalkeeper Willie Murphy, with Emmet Dunning – a half-time substitute – summoned downfield from the attack to man the posts in his ten-minute absence.

And his first task was to pick the ball out of the net, as Storey neatly slotted home the penalty to increase the Oulart-The Ballagh lead to 4-4 to 0-5.

Their top scorer added a point before the sole response from St. James’ in the second-half was provided by James Fitzgerald in the 47th minute.

Eamon Murphy trotted downfield from his wing-back berth to convert two frees before Storey and Garrett Sinnott completed the scoring for the impressive victors.

A number of cards of varying colours were flashed in a messy finish, with Billy Dunne and James Walsh both finishing the game on the sideline, but Oulart-The Ballagh were already in celebratory mode by that stage as they sealed success at this level for the first time since 1988.

The footballing polish was provided by team manager Paddy Colfer, the former Clongeen and Wexford stalwart who is a long-time resident of the parish. He was assisted on the sideline by Keith Kavanagh, while the other two selectors – Barry Kehoe and Garrett Sinnott – exerted their influence inside the white lines.

Now the club can look forward to the Leinster Intermediate hurling championship, with their first game away to the Dublin representatives on November 12.

As for St. James’, the quest for success continues for their second team.

They will probably harbour a different type of regret after this loss than last year, when they were only pipped by one point by Ferns St. Aidan’s in a game that could have gone either way.

This time around they were outclassed, and no doubt silently cursing the split season as, if it didn’t exist, then Oulart-The Ballagh wouldn’t have kicked a big ball in anger at all this year.

Oulart-The Ballagh: Adam Nolan; Aaron Byrne, Dennis Morton, Daire Swords; Eamon Murphy (0-2 frees), Anthony Roche, Barry Kehoe; Peter Murphy, Tomás Dunne (capt., 1-0); Billy Dunne (0-1), Cormac Finn (0-1), Garrett Sinnott (0-2); Darren Nolan (1-0), Martin Óg Storey (2-3, 1-0 pen.), Gary Murphy. Subs. – Peadar Mythen for G. Murphy (47), Jim Finn for D. Nolan (47), Oisín Dunne for Byrne (53), Robbie Dunne for Swords (58), Ian Fitzgerald for C. Finn (58), also Tom Harpur, James O’Toole, Éanna Swords, Jack Roche, John Roche, Ian Codd, Edward O’Dowd, Bertie Finn, Rob Foley, Conor Lawless, Alan Brennan. Sin-bin: Billy Dunne (56).

St. James’: Willie Murphy; Joe Kehoe, Brian Kennedy (capt.), Paudie Barron; Joe McPhillips, David Doyle, Daniel Keating; Liam Murphy, Conor Crosbie; Alfie Eite, James Fitzgerald (0-1), Peadar O’Connor; Bobby Nolan, James Walsh (0-2), Michael O’Grady (0-3, 1 mark). Subs. – Jason O’Grady for Nolan (HT), Emmet Dunning for O’Connor (HT), Jamie Foley for Kehoe (49), Owen Murphy for Eite (58), also Shane Dunne. Sin-bin: Willie Murphy (37), James Walsh (58).

Referee: Jamie Farrell (HWH-Bunclody).