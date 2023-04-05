Oulart-The Ballagh camogie quintet honoured at player of the year awards

Anais Curran, Shelley Kehoe, Mary Leacy and Aoife Dunne at the player of the year awards.

OULART-THE BALLAGH representatives were out in force when the awards for the AIB Club camogie championships for the past two campaigns were presented recently.

Shelley Kehoe was named the Leinster player of the year for 2021-’22, when the Wexford winners went all the way to the All-Ireland final before losing to Sarsfields of Galway.

The sides met in a thriller in March of last year that produced seven goals, so it was no surprise to see them dominating the team of the year.

Six Sarsfields players made the cut, with Oulart-The Ballagh just one behind on five. Aideen Brennan was selected at corner-back, with Aoife Dunne and Mary Leacy in the half-back line, Anais Curran in midfield, and Shelley Kehoe at centre-forward.

The Sarsfields sextet chosen were goalkeeper Laura Glynn, defenders Laura Ward and Maria Cooney, and forwards Orlaith McGrath, Cora Kenny and Siobhán McGrath.

The four other positions were filled by Tina Bradley and Louise Duggan of Slaughtneil (Derry), and the Scariff-Ogonnolloe (Clare) pair of Mairéad Scanlon and Jennifer Daly.

The latter was named overall player of the year for 2021-’22, while her sister, Niamh, received the accolade for 2022-’23, after the Galway club put two titles back-to-back with a win over Loughgiel Shamrocks from Antrim.

Shelley Kehoe’s fellow recipients of provincial player of the year awards for 2021-’22 were Caoimhe Burke (Drom and Inch, Tipperary), Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim) and Orlaith McGrath, another one of the talented Sarsfields sisters.

Oulart-The Ballagh lost the 2022-’23 Leinster final to St. Vincent’s, whose star attacker, Aisling Maher, was a deserved recipient of the provincial award. She was joined by Mairéad Eviston (Drom and Inch), Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields) and Róisín McCormick (Loughgiel Shamrocks).