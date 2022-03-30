One defeat will not define season, but cracks were evident

MY SPORTING weekend almost stopped abruptly on Friday evening when I sustained a back injury while lifting Ted, my labrador, through a gate.

It left me waking up Saturday morning with serious repercussions, finding even the simplest of tasks like getting out of bed a serious undertaking.

A quick trip to my townie friend Paul Harrington allied to pain killers luckily had me fit to join Liam Spratt and Gerry Forde in the box on Sunday. But in truth more pain awaited in the home of Kilkenny hurling.

One league defeat will not define our season, but the way Waterford dismantled us is a cause for concern which served to define them as major championship contenders and posed some headaches to be solved over the next couple of weeks for Darragh Egan and his men.

Before I go any further, I would just like to thank my well-wisher and wife’s hockey friend, Therese Finan (there was only one), as I did not get huge sympathy from other quarters on my long road back to recovery.

Given that the Waterford project is now in an advanced third year allied to their undoubted strength in depth, I had fancied them to come through. But when news of non-starters Barron, Bennett, Prunty, Lyons et al seeped through, I felt there may be an opportunity for the Wexford men.

However, I very much underestimated the power and resolve in the Déise camp to make 2022 a memorable year for the blue and white.

The last drill in the warm-up stirred a sense of unease for me. The drill entailed players running off the shoulder at speed to receive and dispatch the ball over the bar, and I was taken aback by the pace and power by which they were executing their task.

To date, we have not faced anything like the intensity and speed of the Waterford approach, and in fairness to our lads it was something for which we were not fully prepared.

Puck-outs, line balls and frees were executed with an urgency that it was almost hard to keep up with, in the commentary position, and the precise ball allied to the forward and midfield movement was all but impossible to contend with.

There are lessons to learn but I feel that with a team of Waterford’s calibre we should have moved up on their puck-outs as it was making it too easy to give the perfect ball to their attackers.

In fairness to Waterford, their hurling was top drawer with Austin Gleeson and Dessie Hutchinson exuding genius in every play. It is unfair to individualise as every one of their team-mates played their specific roles to perfection, running at and tormenting an overworked Wexford defence.

Mark Fanning made some outstanding saves in the Wexford goal to keep hope alive, with the early second-half stop being particularly special. A couple of puck-outs went a little astray early on, but in fairness to the Barntown man it was hard to know where to go with them given our lack of success outfield. Himself, Matthew O’Hanlon and Rory would still be bankers if we were picking a team of the league.

Connal Flood again performed well when introduced, securing a point, and along with Jacko and Oisín Foley will strongly improve our options when finalising our team for three weeks’ time.

Galway will be a huge task, but I believe we can compete with anything in Leinster and knowing the character of our own young men, they will bounce back and learn from last Sunday’s experience.

Darragh Egan has done well to date, and the biggest task now will be to place the best team out for King Henry’s visit. So, lets’ dust ourselves down, move on, and if there is one thing for sure we are a resilient group of people down here.

The defeat was hard, but championship is just around the corner. As for Waterford, their biggest task will be getting out of a dangerous Munster. That completed, they will take beating.

Finally, like the dinosaur and traditionalist I am, I was hoping John Keenan would have avoided the umpire in the Austin Gleeson/Simon Donohoe incident. But in fairness the Wicklow man is there to do a job.

He refereed well but I still would not shed a tear if there was something in video evidence that could release Austin for the final. As they would have said in my time, nobody died, and last Sunday it was a privilege to watch this special hurler ply his trade.