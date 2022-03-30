Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

One defeat will not define season, but cracks were evident

27 March 2022; Dejected Wexford players leave the pitch after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

27 March 2022; Dejected Wexford players leave the pitch after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

27 March 2022; Dejected Wexford players leave the pitch after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

27 March 2022; Dejected Wexford players leave the pitch after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Wexford and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

Tom Dempsey

MY SPORTING weekend almost stopped abruptly on Friday evening when I sustained a back injury while lifting Ted, my labrador, through a gate.

It left me waking up Saturday morning with serious repercussions, finding even the simplest of tasks like getting out of bed a serious undertaking.

Privacy