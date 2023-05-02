O’Connors lead victory charge as Wexford hurlers see off Antrim

Jack O'Connor bursting through the twin challenge of Antrim's Scott Walsh and Keelan Molloy during the first-half on Saturday. — © SPORTSFILE

Lots of excellent work in the attacking end of the field was undone by sloppy defending, but the bottom line was that Wexford got the win over a much-improved Antrim side that was absolutely essential in this Leinster Senior hurling championship round two clash before a small 4,200 crowd in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

There was a great deal on the line in this tie following the defeat in Galway one week earlier, particularly as the visitors travelled in such a positive frame of mind after holding Dublin to a draw.

And now that two points have been secured, it’s all building up to a truly massive encounter with the boys in blue next Saturday – a game that the hosts have surprisingly opted to play in Croke Park rather than the tighter confines of Parnell Park.

Hurling followers outside the two counties have dismissed their chances of reaching a Leinster final already, with a repeat meeting of Kilkenny and Galway after their draw on Sunday presented as a fait accompli.

Whether that transpires or not, that third qualification spot from the province is a prize well within the grasp of both Wexford and Dublin, and the winner in Croker will be in a commanding position to take it.

The Gorey pair of Conor McDonald and Charlie McGuckin weren’t selected for the Antrim tie, with their places taken by returning captain Lee Chin and Jack O’Connor, who contributed eight points from play between them.

O’Connor in particular was in excellent form after starting at right half-forward, reeling off five points from play including four in the first-half, and getting a deserved ovation from the crowd when he was replaced by Mikie Dwyer in the 59th minute.

With Oisín Foley also buzzing on the opposite flank, contributing four points, there was a very healthy return overall from the half-forward line, and the same was true of their colleagues inside them.

Oisín Foley of Wexford grabs possession as Antrim captain Eoghan Campbell looks on. — © SPORTSFILE

After starting close to the square and shooting seven points from play, one sincerely hopes that the electric Rory O’Connor has personally delivered a message to the mentors that I think most fans would heartily endorse: the only place to play a team’s most dangerous forward is as close to the opposing goal as possible.

And if the supply isn’t coming – something that wasn’t the case on Saturday – then try to innovate by all means, but don’t attempt it by removing such a huge threat from the area where he can do the most damage.

The team’s top scorer from play also fed Cathal Dunbar for the game’s only goal, with the Gorey clubman making a big contribution too along with the often under-rated Liam Óg McGovern.

The latter has been one of Wexford’s best players over the two games thus far, starting in the left corner but fulfilling his usual role of drifting outfield and getting through a mountain of work.

Match reports from Wexford games are often focused on our inefficiency in attack, so it’s nice to be able to counter that approach for a change as they were flying as a unit on Saturday, even allowing for 13 wides.

Midfielders Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Conor Hearne will need to do more over the 70 minutes, both individually and collectively, but they are quite capable of improving and it’s a challenge they should relish.

It appeared to me that O’Keeffe wasn’t an out-and-out sweeper as per some previous games, although he did fill that role sporadically. It was more a case of being the player designated to drop back if and when an extra body was needed, because Antrim’s attack did particularly well in a second-half when they outscored the home team by 0-16 to 0-11.

With Damien Reck still absent – even unable to tog out as his place on the 26 was taken by the returning Ian Carty – there was a distinct lack of presence in the centre of the defence, and his dynamism was sorely missed.

And with Liam Ryan forced off at half-time as a result of a hamstring tweak, there has to be some concern that another shoot-out will ensue with the Dubs in the wide open spaces of Croke Park.

One notable bright spot at the back was the performance of netminder James Lawlor, who is still finding his feet at this level. He was called upon twice to make important saves, and he certainly wasn’t found wanting in either case.

Rory O’Connor needed a mere 61 seconds to signal his intent, losing his stick in the act of winning Cathal Dunbar’s line ball but kicking over the town-end bar with venom.

A crossfield Simon Donohoe pass found Liam Óg McGovern for the second point, before O’Connor doubled his haul from a Diarmuid O’Keeffe delivery.

Antrim hit back via midfielder Seaan Elliott and a long-range Gerard Walsh free, before a short pass by Matthew O’Hanlon teed up Cathal Dunbar to increase the lead to 0-4 to 0-2.

Free-taker Conal Cunning pulled one back, but a brace from the busy Oisín Foley in the eighth and tenth minutes came on either side of a lucky escape for Antrim.

Simon Donohoe found Rory O’Connor who was only inches away from teeing up McGovern with the perfect pass, but there was a stark reminder of the threat posed by the Glensmen directly after that second Foley point.

James McNaughton, who started at left half-forward, drifted to the right and raced away from Donohoe after securing possession from the puck-out before his close-range finish left James Lawlor with no chance (0-6 to 1-3).

Wexford weren’t flustered in any way, though, with Rory O’Connor, Dunbar and Jack O’Connor rifling over three points in a telling response.

And after Conal Cunning nailed another free, the next ball into the space in front of Rory O’Connor – this time from Liam Ryan – led to the sole Wexford goal in the 14th minute.

He gave a short stick pass to Cathal Dunbar who eyed up the nearest defender in a one-on-one situation, jinked past him with some ease, and then blasted the ball beyond Ryan Elliott to create a 1-10 to 1-4 advantage.

Jack O’Connor worked a one-two with McGovern to add another point, with Neil McManus hitting the side-netting from a goal chance at the other end before a Lee Chin score left Wexford eight points to the good.

The wind advantage they enjoyed was a factor of course, but Antrim ensured they remained within striking distance by hitting four of the next five points between the 17th and 25th minutes.

Michael Bradley and Conal Cunning struck first, before a successful Chin free (the first awarded to Wexford), with Keelan Molloy and James McNaughton following suit.

Conor Foley set up Simon Donohoe for a point from distance, while Oisín Foley intercepted a loose Antrim pass and fired it over with interest to widen the gap to 1-15 to 1-8 in the 28th minute.

The latter’s fourth score quickly followed, before Jack O’Connor also split the posts again, and a foul on the latter led to Chin increasing the margin to a healthy ten points.

Cunning responded from a free, before James Lawlor was seen at his best in the 35th minute. Conor Devitt was grounded off the ball, in an incident that would earn Neil McManus a yellow card from erratic referee Michael Kennedy after he did some investigating.

However, he had missed it in real time, and this led to an Antrim overlap and an exchange of passes between McManus and Keelan Molloy before substitute Rian McMullan – only introduced two minutes earlier – tested the sharp reflexes of Lawlor.

The ’65 that arose was knocked over by Cunning, before a foul on Shane Reck led to Chin registering again and leaving Wexford with a 1-19 to 1-10 half-time lead.

Joe O’Connor replaced the injured Liam Ryan and operated at wing-back, with Matthew O’Hanlon moving to the edge of the square.

And while the exchanges were a lot more even throughout the third quarter, Wexford still went toe-to-toe with a better-performing Antrim in terms of points registered to lead by 1-25 to 1-18 midway through the half.

Chin (’65, play and free), Rory O’Connor (two) and Jack O’Connor contributed to that haul, with the margin only going below seven points on one occasion (1-20 to 1-14 in the 42nd minute).

McGovern intercepted an Antrim handpass for his second point that drew a quick response from Paul Boyle, while Oisín Foley located Chin for a well-worked score prior to a bizarre incident in the 57th minute.

I found it odd that a Tipperary referee was chosen to handle a game with two managers from the Premier county. However, that paled into insignificance compared to the moment when McGovern struck a wide after an Antrim hurl was pegged at him in the act of striking, and Michael Kennedy took no action. I’d like to hear his explanation to the assessor for that one.

There was some discomfort for Wexford down the home straight, and that arose after three points on the bounce from Séamie McAuley, Conal Cunning (’65 and free) narrowed the gap to 1-27 to 1-22 by the 60th minute.

Rory O'Connor applying pressure on Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott. — © SPORTSFILE

Conor McDonald, who had replaced Conor Hearne and slotted into the full-forward line, caught a James Lawlor free and popped a pass to Rory O’Connor for his sixth point.

Given the threat being posed by Antrim at that stage, James Lawlor’s 63rd-minute stop from Keelan Molloy, after a Neil McManus handpass, was a crucial moment in preserving Wexford’s advantage.

Conal Cunning converted two more frees, on either side of number seven for Rory O’Connor, from another McDonald off-load.

And when Cunning nailed another in additional time, Wexford needed one more score to leave the outcome beyond all doubt.

And it duly arrived from Lawlor’s puck-out, with Chin availing of an advantage to find Mikie Dwyer, who in turn supplied fellow substitute Richie Lawlor with the pass for their last point.

The final act of this high-scoring game saw Neil McManus blasting a free over the bar, leaving a four-point winning margin for a Wexford side now facing into another must-win match with the Dubs.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Conor Foley (Horeswood), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers); Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-5), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-8, 4 frees, 1 ’65), Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-4); Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 1-2), Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-7), Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, 0-2). Subs. – Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Ryan, inj. (HT), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna) for Hearne (46), Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for O’Keeffe (54), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for J. O’Connor (59), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers, 0-1) for Dunbar (69), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross).

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; Niall O’Connor (0-1), Ryan McGarry, Paddy Burke; Gerard Walsh (0-1 free), Eoghan Campbell (capt.), Scott Walsh; Michael Bradley (0-1), Seaan Elliott (0-1); Keelan Molloy (0-1), Joe Maskey, James McNaughton (1-1); Conal Cunning (0-13, 9 frees, 3 ’65s), Neil McManus (0-2, 1 free), Conor Johnston (0-1). Subs. – Rian McMullan (0-2) for Maskey (33), Paul Boyle (0-1) for S. Walsh (33), Eoin O’Neill for S. Elliott, inj. (46), Séamie McAuley (0-1) for Johnston (55), Domhnall Nugent for Campbell (64).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).