O’Connor back with a bang as Wexford beat Clare

IT’S STILL too early in the year to be making definitive judgements, but the evidence of the past two Sundays has been promising as Wexford remain unbeaten in Division 1, Group A of the Allianz Hurling League following their successful trip to Cusack Park, Ennis.

Rory O’Connor’s first-half class and the brave shot-stopping of Mark Fanning were key features, coupled with a superb scoring burst of 1-5 without reply between the 55th and 61st minutes that turned a 1-16 to 1-14 deficit into a six-point lead.

The decisive second goal that finally undid the persistent Clare challenge was manufactured in Rathangan, as Liam Óg McGovern stripped David Fitzgerald of possession when the wing-back attempted to grab the sliothar and clear his lines.

The St. Anne’s man, captain for the day once more in the absence of Lee Chin and Kevin Foley, spotted the strong run from deep of club colleague Diarmuid O’Keeffe, dispatching a long handpass to his left which the midfielder gathered at pace before settling himself and picking his spot in the far corner of Eibhear Quilligan’s net.

That excellent goal arrived in the 64th minute and left Wexford clear by 2-18 to 1-16, with Jack O’Connor adding his sixth pointed free after a foul on Cathal Dunbar to leave Clare very much on the back foot.

More than 14 barren minutes had elapsed for the hosts by the time substitute Robyn Mounsey finally got their side of the scoreboard moving again in the 69th minute.

And when free-taker Mark Rodgers tapped over twice to bring his haul from placed balls to ten, local supporters urged their side to make one final push as the score now stood at 2-19 to 1-19.

Wexford needed one more score to make sure of success, and it arrived in the third added minute when substitute Paul Morris popped a handpass to Pádraig Foley who surged inside the Clare ’45 before firing over.

Rodgers converted another free at the death, but there was no time remaining for the Munster men to launch another attack as Wexford claimed victory at the compact Ennis venue for the second year on the trot.

They have also repeated their feat of 2021 by winning their first two league matches, although in fairness that’s more impressive this time around given that Laois, rather than Limerick, provided the opposition on day one twelve months ago.

Rory O’Connor’s return in place of Cathal Dunbar – who has a Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final with IT Carlow on Thursday – was the only change in personnel from one week earlier, and the new man in certainly made a lasting impression.

Wearing number 9 but operating at right corner-forward throughout the first-half, he showed no ill-effects from the injury that robbed DCU of one of their key performers recently.

His 1-4 haul from play warmed the hearts of Wexford supporters among the official 2,855 attendance and, although not as prominent in a second-half that he started on the ’40, that significant scoring contribution was still key to success.

O’Connor and Conor McDonald played together on the inside line in that opening period when Wexford faced the wind, with Mikie Dwyer a little further out around the fringes of the ‘D’.

And while Wexford maintained a two-man presence close to the Clare goal throughout, the personnel changed regularly during the second-half as Oisín Foley, Jack O’Connor and Liam Óg McGovern all had stints near the edge of the square.

While Damien Reck started at centre-back, the bang on form Matthew O’Hanlon moved out there after the throw-in to keep tabs on old adversary John Conlon.

And when the Clare man resumed for the second-half at right corner-forward, he was accompanied once again to that sector by the experienced Wexford defender, who had shown his qualities as a number 4 against Limerick.

Reck, in turn, was happy to slot into his familiar club posting of centre-back and, given the margin at the finish, it was significant that he struck two long-range points after the interval while Connal Flood and Pádraig Foley – his colleagues on either side – also made the scoresheet.

Clare won the toss and availed of the strong breeze first, but its swirling nature posed as many problems as it solved for them as they struck eleven wides up to half-time. Wexford amassed ten when it was their turn after the break, ending with just one fewer (15-14) than the losers overall.

One aspect of concern was that ten of the 14 frees conceded throughout were within range for Mark Rodgers to convert, and he nailed his first after 45 seconds.

Clare survived a scare when Rory O’Connor almost intercepted a crossfield pass to netminder Eimhear Quilligan, but the St. Martin’s man was fouled for the free that led to big brother Jack getting the visitors off the mark in the third minute.

After another successful Rodgers free, Rory grabbed a lovely pass from Charlie McGuckin and arrowed over the game’s first point from play in the eighth minute, and there was much more to come from this menacing forward.

Rodgers brought his haul to three, with the first two of Wexford’s four wides before the break following from Oisín Foley and McGuckin on either side of a Paddy Donnellan point for Clare from a scooped Ryan Taylor pass into space (0-4 to 0-2).

Pádraig Foley’s clever clearance was ideal for Rory O’Connor to run on to ahead of Paul Flanagan and drive over the bar in the twelfth minute, although Rory Hayes had the unfortunate task of trying to keep tabs on him for the most part.

Jack O’Connor missed a scoreable free before three Clare wides, but he atoned with the equaliser from a placed ball closer to goal after referee Colm Lyons was alerted to the fact that he had missed a technical foul by a Clare defender who threw the sliothar up and caught it.

Wexford went ahead for the first time in the 20th minute, with Conor McDonald latching on to a Diarmuid O’Keeffe delivery to make it 0-5 to 0-4.

And they did even better 60 seconds later when a crossfield Charlie McGuckin pass to the left flank was gathered by Rory O’Connor, who had only one thing on his mind.

He turned swiftly and darted through a gap between Paul Flanagan and Conor Cleary and, although goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan stopped his first shot, he followed through to guide the rebound to the net (1-5 to 0-4).

It was exhibition stuff at this stage from the on-fire attacker, as he added a point from a Diarmuid O’Keeffe pass. Two successful Mark Rodgers frees from three attempts settled Clare somewhat, but it was notable that they were reliant on his finishing and they scored a mere 1-1 from play in that wind-assisted opening half.

A solid collective defensive effort from Wexford played a big part in that statistic, although they also had reason to be thankful for the marvellous reflexes of Mark Fanning before the interval arrived.

In fairness, he couldn’t have done any more to prevent the Clare goal in the 30th minute, as he saved twice from John Conlon before the second break fell to corner-forward Shane Meehan who drilled home for the equaliser (1-6 each).

A push by one Rory on another, Hayes on O’Connor, led to Jacko restoring Wexford’s lead, and his sibling then produced some more magic from his box of tricks with a beauty of a point off the left flank after a Mikie Dwyer pass.

Fanning was seen at his brilliant best from the Clare restart, as Shane Meehan caught a long delivery and seemed odds-on to rattle the net again.

However, Wexford’s netminder made an incredible reflex save, and Mark Rodgers missed the ’65 that followed.

Jack O’Connor (free) and Rodgers (’65) went on to swap points before the break to leave Wexford ahead by 1-9 to 1-7, although Tipperary linesman Conor Doyle was very lenient in allowing the Clare man to take his shot from well inside the white line.

It was clear that wind advantage wasn’t going to see the visitors sail home when Paddy Donnellan and Rodgers (free) had Clare on level terms just over three minutes into the new half.

Hard work on the ground by Jack O’Connor was rewarded with a neat Mikie Dwyer point, but the sides were level for the sixth of nine occasions after a steal by John Conlon on Pádraig Foley and subsequent point (1-10 each).

A handpass by prominent half-time substitute Patrick Crotty led to the sole score from play by Mark Rodgers, but Mark Fanning pinged his puck-out to centre-back Damien Reck and he duly split the posts from distance.

The margin grew to two in Clare’s favour when, after Rodgers knocked over a free and wides were posted by Pádraig Foley and Charlie McGuckin, Patrick Crotty’s good work was rewarded with a point.

A foul on Rory O’Connor led to Jack reducing the gap to one, and the latter was set up for the leveller from midfield by a short handpass delivered by Liam Óg McGovern (1-13 each).

The wides continued to mount, with three in a short spell featuring Clare points for Paddy Donnellan and John Conlon before Jack O’Connor responded again from a Connal Flood pass.

Patrick Crotty’s second point made it 1-16 to 1-14 in Clare’s favour in the 54th minute, but their prospects of a win would be faltering badly by the time they registered again.

Wexford’s very encouraging burst for home was started when McGovern caught Fanning’s puck-out and picked out Connal Flood who made it a one-point game.

However, they did have a let-off in the 56th minute, after David Fitzgerald’s attempt at a point came back off the post. Mark Fanning initially got down low to deny John Conlon, before Matthew O’Hanlon positioned himself perfectly on the line to keep out the follow-up effort from Mark Rodgers.

Rory O’Connor and Cathal Malone went on to exchange wides before Fanning’s short restart found Liam Ryan. He in turn moved it on to the next line, from where Damien Reck unerringly floated over the last leveller from distance (1-16 each).

Next up it was Conor McDonald’s turn to catch a Fanning clearance and pick off his second point, and his persistence had to be admired because Conor Cleary had bossed their battles in the air earlier in the half.

Rory O’Connor was only denied a second goal by an agile Eimhear Quilligan save in the 60th minute, although the momentum continued to grow when Jack converted the ’65 for a 1-18 to 1-16 lead.

Three minutes later, Diarmuid O’Keeffe popped up in an advanced position for that all-important goal, having spent so much of the game at the other end of the field in a covering role.

There was late league debut in defence for Niall Murphy of Ferns St. Aidan’s, one of DCU’s best performers in the Fitzgibbon Cup, and Wexford were always going to be safe in those closing minutes once they denied Clare any more goal chances.

The challenges don’t get any easier, with fellow unbeaten side Galway up next in Salthill on Sunday week. With Wexford, the westerners and Cork all boasting four points to date, it promises to be the toughest test yet for a team gradually taking shape and impressing onlookers with their application and desire.

Wexford: Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown); Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’); Connal Flood (Cloughbawn, 0-1), Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-2), Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-1); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s, 1-0), Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s, capt.); Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-9, 6 frees, 1 ’65), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna); Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 1-4), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard, 0-1), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 0-2). Subs. – Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna) for O. Foley (50), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Ryan (62), Paul Morris (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for McGuckin (64), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for McGovern (69), also James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Cian Byrne (Fethard), Aodhán Doyle (Naomh Éanna), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers).

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, Jack Browne, David Fitzgerald; Jason McCarthy, Paddy Donnellan (0-3); Cathal Malone (capt.), John Conlon (0-2), Ryan Taylor; Shane Meehan (1-0), Domhnall McMahon, Mark Rodgers (0-12, 10 frees, 1 ’65). Subs. – Patrick Crotty (0-2) for McMahon (HT), Robyn Mounsey (0-1) for Taylor (68), Shane Golden for McCarthy (68), Aron Shanagher for Conlon (70).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).