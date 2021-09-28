Now it’s time for the football!

IT ALL started on Friday, August 6, when Glynn-Barntown defeated St. Martin’s in the first Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship game in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

And it concluded after eight action-packed weeks with an extra 20 minutes in Bellefield on Sunday before Tara Rocks collected the last of the six adult county hurling titles on offer for 2021.

The distinction of scoring the first point of the championship campaign fell to St. Martin’s free-taker Joe Coleman, with the last registered by Niall Breen from a ’65 in the dying embers of the Intermediate ‘A’ final.

In between we were treated to a feast of hurling entertainment, with ample talking points and the very welcome return of full crowds by the end of the campaign after last year’s eerie fan-free encounters.

All four Districts shared in the success, with Rapparees (Senior) and Oylegate-Glenbrien (Intermediate) delivering the top two titles for Enniscorthy.

Tara Rocks brought Intermediate ‘A’ honours home to Gorey, with Horeswood claiming the Junior crown for New Ross.

And Wexford added titles on the double last weekend, with St. Fintan’s (Junior ‘A’) and Blackwater (Junior ‘B’) prevailing in the two lowest grades.

Lengthy gaps were bridged on more than one occasion, with Rapparees emerging from a 43-year wilderness to bring the main title back to the Cathedral town after multiple disappointments in the interim.

St. Fintan’s had waited 29 years to capture an adult hurling championship, while Horeswood returned to the winners’ enclosure for the first time in ten seasons.

Blackwater’s maiden Junior ‘B’ title arrived 13 years after the club’s last triumph, in the Intermediate grade, while Tara Rocks tasted success for the first time since their amalgamation with Ballyfad in 2017, having previously won Junior ‘A’ as a single entity eight seasons ago.

The only club with a relatively recent experience of success was Oylegate-Glenbrien, whose Intermediate victory on Sunday arrived just five years after they were previously victorious at that level.

Incidentally, one of the most uplifting sights from that match was the presence of Ciarán Kavanagh at the venue to cheer on his HWH-Bunclody colleagues.

The talented young sportsman is on the road to recovery after his liver transplant, with his resilience and determination to get better truly wonderful to observe.

The general success of the competitions since early August offers further proof that playing one grade in its entirety before moving on to fully focus on the other is the best way to run our championships.

The experimentation in that regard may have been forced upon the County Board by the unforeseen events of last year, but it has proven to be a winner and it would be a retrograde step to return to the old ways.

Of course, the question remains as to whether it’s fair to continuously confine club football to the winter months going forward, but that’s a debate that will have to be reserved for another day.

Another issue likely to emerge next month, when a review of the fixtures structure will take place at the next meeting of the County Board, is whether or not twelve is the most suitable number of teams to compete in each championship.

There appears to be rumblings in some quarters for a return to the 16 of old, although any changes made in that regard over the coming months would be likely to only kick in for 2023.

One growing concern is the shortage of referees, with some Coiste na nOg matches having to be postponed for a few days in recent times in order to ensure an official was available to take charge.

With the increasing number of matches in both codes as well as camogie and ladies’ football, along with the involvement of several referees in soccer, this is a problem that isn’t going to be solved any time soon.

Right now though, the focus is switching to football for an eight-week block that will conclude - if the fixtures schedule runs according to plan - with the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior championship final on Sunday, November 14.

The first top-flight match will feature Glynn-Barntown and Sarsfields in Bellefield on Friday at 7.30 p.m., with action in the Intermediate ‘A’ and Junior grades on the same evening.

It is planned to stage as many games as possible under floodlights, with Bellefield the main Senior venue for this purpose.

With verti-draining of the pitch due to go ahead this week, Chadwicks Wexford Park is noticeably absent from the list of venues for first round encounters.

FOOTBALL PREVIEW INSIDE