No place for complacency as fine comeback shows Kerry have fight in abundance

Antrim 5-22 Kerry 4-24

IT LOOKED like a racing certainty that Wexford fans would be heading to Tralee for their next assignment when the half-time whistle was blown in Saturday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park.

And although that is, indeed, now the case, it only became a reality after plucky Kerry’s brave fightback was thwarted by Antrim in a very entertaining game on a 5-22 to 4-24 scoreline.

The Munster side looked very vulnerable in defence during that opening half, with their Ulster rivals breaking through far too easily for the goals that propelled them into a 3-14 to 1-10 interval lead.

However, Kerry proved thereafter that they have fight in abundance, recovering from a 4-16 to 1-16 deficit in the 43rd minute to give Antrim an immense fright.

Substitute Jordan Conway made a huge impact off the bench, registering 2-2 from play which should make him a certain starter for the visit of Wexford to Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

His first goal in the 50th minute reduced the gap to 4-17 to 2-18, and he drove home a second from a Shane Conway delivery early in the last quarter, pulling to the net at the second attempt after being hooked initially following a fine catch.

Free-taker Pádraig Boyle made it 4-18 to 3-19, but some momentum was lost when Ciarán Clarke netted from a penalty for Antrim after a foul by Kerry captain Paudie O’Connor that resulted in a ten-minute spell in the sin-bin.

Kerry were undaunted though, and they continued to battle until the second-last puck of an enthralling contest when Pádraig Boyle drove to the net to leave that one-point gap at the finish.

The underdogs won’t be lacking for knowledge of their opponents next Saturday, given that their manager Stephen Molumphy and selector Pat Bennett were both part of Wexford backroom teams during the Davy Fitzgerald era.

Indeed, the much-travelled Bennett – father of the Waterford hurling brothers, Shane, Stephen and Kieran – is still heavily involved on the club scene with Ferns St. Aidan’s and Fethard, and he will be in the ideal position to assess our strengths and weaknesses.

Kerry’s two chief man-markers appear to be Conor O’Keeffe and Eoin Ross, who were placed at full-back and right half-back respectively on Saturday to oppose Antrim’s Neil McManus and Conor McCann respectively.

One of the chief architects of their comeback was Mikey Boyle, who cleared a vast amount of ball in the second-half.

The other member of the Boyle clan from Ballyduff – Pádraig – finished with an impressive 2-11 including 1-2 from play, but even at that he will be disappointed with a few missed frees that might have tipped the scales.

It should be an ominous note for Wexford that inside forward Shane Conway – scorer of two points – is capable of producing a lot more.

I can recall travelling to Waterford to watch him play with UCC in the Fitzgibbon Cup, and he was the best attacker on view despite being in the company of team-mates and opponents alike from stronger hurling counties.

Westmeath should have done us a massive favour in the round-robin series in Leinster last month. That nervy draw in Mullingar will surely ensure that – whatever else happens in Tralee from 2 p.m. on Saturday – complacency simply cannot be an issue.

It’s clearly a blow for Kerry to have now lost three Joe McDonagh Cup finals on the trot – following previous reversals to Antrim in 2020 and Westmeath last year – but by the same token they should take massive heart from the quality of their comeback in Croke Park.

A hammering would have resulted in low spirits no doubt, but this was the exact opposite.

And their goalscoring threat must be respected, as they registered 15 in four of their six outings, courtesy of Maurice O’Connor (four), Pádraig Boyle and Shane Conway (three each), Niall Mulcahy and Jordan Conway (two each), and Colin Walsh (one).

Their group results in the McDonagh Cup were: lost to Down 1-19 to 0-18; beat Carlow 3-21 to 0-15; beat Meath 6-25 to 0-13; lost to Offaly 4-23 to 2-28; beat Antrim 0-29 to 2-21.

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; David Kearney, Gerard Walsh, Paddy Burke; Conal Bohill, Eoghan Campbell (capt.), Michael Bradley; Joe Maskey, Keelan Molloy (0-2); James McNaughton (1-1), Ciarán Clarke (2-2, 1-0 pen.), Conor McCann; Conal Cunning (1-12, 0-9 frees), Neil McManus (0-2), Seaan Elliott (1-0). Subs. – Ryan McCambridge for Campbell, temp. (23-24), Daniel McKernan (0-1) for Bohill (49), Domhnall Nugent for McCann (52), Niall McKenna (0-1) for McNaughton (62), Conor Johnston for Clarke (64), Eoin O’Neill (0-1) for McManus (69).

Kerry: Louis Dee (Mungret, Limerick); Eric Leen (St. Brendan’s, Ardfert), Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw), Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills); Eoin Ross (Ballyduff), Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff), Michael Leane (Ballyheigue, 0-2); Fionán Mackessy (St. Brendan’s, Ardfert, 0-1), Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley, capt., 0-1); Podge Boyle (Ballyduff, 2-11, 0-8 frees, 1-0 pen., 0-1 ’65), Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue), Gavin Dooley (Causeway, 0-1); Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley, 0-3), Colum Harty (Causeway), Shane Conway (Lixnaw, 0-2). Subs. – Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills, 2-2) for Harty (25), Maurice O’Connor (Kilmoyley, 0-1) for Dooley (45), Niall Mulcahy (Mungret, Limerick) for Walsh (49), Brian Lonergan (Tralee Parnells) for Collins, inj. (64), also Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw), Morgan Madden (Tralee Parnells), Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells), Fionán O’Sullivan (Kenmare), Mark Heffernan (Dr. Crokes), Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills), Luke Barrett (Tralee Parnells).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).