Nicky Sinnott steals the show for Rathgarogue-Cushinstown as late scores deny Duffry

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 1-12 Duffry Rovers 1-10

NICKY SINNOTT stole the show with a goal and a point in added-time as Rathgarogue-Cushinstown snatched victory from Duffry Rovers’ grasp in a dramatic conclusion to Tuesday’s second round Amber Springs and Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate football championship Group A duel in floodlit St. Patrick’s Park.

Despite having soldiered with just 14 players since the third-minute dismissal of Johnny Flynn-O’Connor, Duffry Rovers looked destined to snatch a remarkable victory when substitute Tiernan Fitzhenry pounced for a transformative 59th-minute goal (1-10 to 0-11).

But Sinnott had other ideas as he was assisted by substitute Robert Murphy in shaving the margin to the minimum before gathering from Patrick Murphy out on the left and haring in to net the decisive blow two minutes into stoppage-time.

Duffry Rovers had demonstrated remarkable composure to keep themselves in the hunt following that early dismissal, and defeat was difficult to absorb having gone so close to snatching the spoils after an earlier loss to St. Mary’s (Maudlintown).

It was a particularly emotional evening for David Armstrong’s charges only days after Duffry Rovers lost their club Chairman, Martin O’Connor, in a farm accident, and together with an immaculate minute’s silence before throw-in, all their players bore black armbands in recognition of their fallen colleague.

Duffry Rovers were wide before referee Ian Plunkett intervened after Johnny Flynn-O’Connor and Rathgarogue-Cushinstown defender Patrick Murphy wrestled in the goal area, with Flynn-O’Connor being red-carded for an apparent punching offence while Murphy was booked.

The Duffry subsequently left Gavin Roban and Donie Doyle operating inside, but it was quite competitive nevertheless, with the sides tied on 0-2 apiece after 19 minutes.

It was 0-5 each ten minutes later, before Rathgarogue-Cushinstown shaded matters by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time after Eric Cummins profited from a delivery by fellow joint-captain Eoin Porter, who was flanked on the half-back line by his brothers, Donal and Gary.

Nicky Sinnott had pointed twice for the winners during the opening period as Shane O’Connor, Eoin Porter and Dáire Bolger also obliged along with Cummins, while Eoghan Kavanagh, Thomas Dunne (two), Jamie Roban and the hard-working Aidan ‘Chesney’ Byrne (free) fed Duffry Rovers’ interests.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown burst into action on the resumption as Gary Porter and Nicky Sinnott both pointed within 47 seconds (0-8 to 0-5). That margin was maintained after 44 minutes as the Robans, Gavin (free) and Jamie, had scores negated by Paddy Barron and Gary Porter respectively (0-10 to 0-7).

While largely on the back-foot, Duffry Rovers were demonstrating admirable focus as they forced the opposition to recycle possession ad nauseam.

The Duffry eventually lifted the siege to draw level again after 55 minutes as Jamie Roban sandwiched a quality submission from the bright Conor Jordan with similar scores (0-10 each).

While Nicky Sinnott edged James Bolger’s men back in front two minutes later, Duffry Rovers were in ecstasy when substitute Tiernan Fitzhenry rammed to the country-end net in the 59th minute.

Aidan Byrne sparked the surge when playing a one-two from a free with captain Loughlin Rafter down the right flank before feeding Jordan to supply the telling pass (1-10 to 0-11).

But Rathgarogue-Cushinstown weren’t tolerating defeat, and Nicky Sinnott’s point and goal in added-time spared them that fate as they bounced back from their narrow opening setback against Horeswood.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: James Rossiter; Shane O’Connor (0-1), Brian O’Neill, Patrick Murphy; Donal Porter, Eoin Porter (joint-capt., 0-1), Gary Porter (0-2); Mark Power, Matthew Cody; Paddy Barron (0-1), Eric Cummins (joint-capt., 0-1), Bernard Furlong; Nicky Sinnott (1-5), Dáire Bolger (0-1), Eoin Burke. Subs. – Ollie Bolger for Power (35), Robert Murphy for Burke (42).

Duffry Rovers: Lee Sludds; Gavin Rafter, Liam Pender, Conor Jordan (0-1); Jamie Roban (0-4), Aaron Coleman, Glenn Rafter; Loughlin Rafter (capt.), Thomas Dunne (0-2); Seamus Doyle, Eoghan Kavanagh (0-1), Gavin Roban (0-1 free); Donie Doyle, Aidan Byrne (0-1 free), Johnny Flynn-O’Connor. Subs. – Tim Bowler for Kavanagh (42), Tiernan Fitzhenry (1-0) for S. Doyle (50).

Referee: Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown-Castledockrell).