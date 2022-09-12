New Wexford football manager John Hegarty wants players to answer county’s call

“ANSWER YOUR county’s call” – that’s the passionate cry from new Wexford Senior football manager John Hegarty.

His appointment is to be made official when the choice of the selection committee goes before County Board for ratification on September 20.

But the former Wexford attacking ace, who lined out 105 times for the Senior footballers between 1995 and 2006, is already putting the parts in place to help drive the purple and gold back up the rankings.

The footballers have been mired in Division 4 of the National League since dropping back down at the end of the 2018 campaign, a year after gaining promotion.

Hegarty credits his immediate predecessor Shane Roche and his management for having put Wexford in a favourable position to make real strides in the coming years.

And the new incumbent is now imploring all players with the potential to put their shoulders to the wheel to actually make themselves available and strengthen Wexford’s challenge.

Several previous Wexford managers have continually bemoaned the reluctance of some players to row in behind the cause.

Ambition and hard work are what Hegarty desires, and he insists that Wexford can begin to translate their potential into making progress up the divisions if there is full buy-in from any players who get the call to battle for the jersey.

“Shane Roche and the lads have certainly added stability to the thing and they got good buy-in from a good cohort of players,” Hegarty said.

“But, at the same time, you’d like to see Wexford progressing up at this stage.

“Shane has put a foundation in to build on, and I hope that the players all across County Wexford, if they have something to offer and they get the call, that they are ready to come in and be ambitious for their county.

“That is what we are really looking for – players that want to play, who have the desire to improve our situation and are ambitious.

“Vision and ambition are big words considering we won’t be playing a competitive game until January (in the O’Byrne Cup tournament).

“First of all, we would like all the players in the county to throw their lot in and give it a real good push.”

Hegarty is currently busy trying to help Shelmaliers retain the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship for the first time following a strong run in the Leinster Club series last year.

But he is also putting the finishing touches to assembling “a backroom team that will be capable of bringing Wexford forward”.

That backroom set-up is also due to be announced at the county committee meeting later this month when Hegarty’s name goes forward for rubber-stamping.

The Kilanerin man, the deputy principal in Wexford CBS, described it as “an honour” to manage his own county.

He added: “I would certainly have a big link and affection for Wexford football, and being given the opportunity to manage this squad now is an honour and something I am looking forward to.

“I absolutely believe that we can have some exciting times, but we need every player we call on to answer that call.”