New Sunday fixture for vital trip to Antrim after league tie postponed

Colin Sunderland’s side were due to travel to Portglenone to play a game that was essentially acting as a semi-final, with the winners advancing to the decider to face Waterford and the losers eliminated.

However, Wexford had to scrap all their plans on Thursday when it became evident the game would not go ahead, then start the process again with the fixture set to take place this Sunday at the same venue. The Slaneysiders have requested an earlier throw-in time than the 2 p.m. of the original fixture.

The league has appeared to go to expectation for Wexford so far. All-Ireland semi-finalists Waterford were anticipated to be the cream of the crop and they have proven that in the last few weeks, while Wexford and Antrim would both have had eyes on making the decider.

“We’ve found the league fairly ideal,” manager Sunderland said. “We’ve got wins but I suppose we got Waterford at the right time, in round two where we thought we were going well enough, but they gave us a bit of a wake-up call.

“It was good to get them in round two because if we had played Limerick, Offaly and Down in the first three games and won them like we did, you’d be saying you were flying. So at least it was early with Waterford giving us the wake-up call so we were able to shake ourselves up.

“Our whole aim in the league was to go into round five against Antrim in a semi-final type thing, where we were still in it, so from that point of view we are exactly where we want to be, going into the last game with something to play for. We’ve started 23 or 24 in the league so loads of girls have got plenty of game time.”

Sunderland expects to have Anais Curran back for the trip to Antrim but he will have to do without Shelley Kehoe. The Oulart-The Ballagh clubwoman was back from her deployment in the Lebanon for a few days and was expected to start on Saturday. She has now returned to army duty but will be back for the All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, the draw for that championship also took place during the week, with Wexford falling into Group 2 along with champions Kilkenny, Dublin and Tipperary, in what on paper looks a tough assignment.

The first game will be away to the Noresiders on the weekend of June 10-11, with the only home game following two weeks later against Tipperary. The group rounds out on the first weekend in July, with the top two progressing to the knockouts.

Unfortunately, the set-up of the whole competition leaves a lot to be desired as, with dates from the last weekend in May available, one would have thought that two groups of six and five games each would have not only been a more balanced championship, but also got teams a couple of extra top-quality fixtures.

Sunderland was looking at the positives of what was neither the trickiest nor the easiest group to advance from.

“It’s a tough draw,” he said. “It’s good in the one sense. Obviously up first is Kilkenny, the All-Ireland champions, so you’ll know fairly quickly where you are.

“For me, on the outside looking in, the last couple of years the Dublins and Tipperarys have been getting to quarter-finals and semi-finals and I think that’s the bracket Wexford are in at the minute.

“Realistically you are going with a shot in the dark playing Kilkenny but then after that you’ve Tipperary and Dublin. Those are two teams we need to be targeting to get back into that top four.

“No doubt about it, Dublin and Tipperary both beat Wexford last year so we do have a bit of ground to make up on them but, at the same time, the way the groups are set up this year, we were always going to get a tough draw. We’ll still be confident enough going in that we can get a couple of wins and progress.”

The second string were also drawn into Group 2 in the Intermediate championship. They travel to Derry on the weekend of May 27-28 before hosting the games against Antrim (June 10-11) and Carlow (June 24-25) to close out the round-robin stages.

In both grades the three sides that finish top of their groups go into a hat, and two go directly into the semi-finals, while the third drops into the quarters. They are joined there by the three second-placed sides to make up a total of four quarter-finalists.