Neville nets three for Shels as they sink Sarsfields in Wexford Senior football championship

Shelmaliers 5-8 Sarsfields 1-12

IT’S A long way from Hong Kong to Hollymount, but one young man who has made that journey to continue a proud family tradition of representing Shelmaliers left his imprint on Sunday’s Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group B meeting with Sarsfields in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Tiarnan Neville – son of John Joe and grandson of the late Tommy – hit a hat-trick in 18 second-half minutes to inspire the holders to a victory that was achieved with more discomfort than their eventual eight-point winning margin might suggest.

A very young Sarsfields side reacted well to those blows to reduce the gap to two points on a couple of occasions, but their decent showing was undone by the concession of two more goals to Senior debutants Paul Hearne and Cian Doyle in additional time.

All the talk beforehand centred on ex-Dublin attacker Eoghan O’Gara and his likely strong impact on the local scene, but he didn’t feature due to injury even though he was togged out for his new club.

In his absence from the full-forward line, it was left to replacement Neville to hold his hand up for inclusion in future rounds, starting on Saturday when the Shels face St. James’ in round two at the same venue.

The strength of their bench also told on an afternoon when one-third of the starting line-up – Craig Parker, Neville, Eoin Doyle, and first-year adult duo Cian Doyle and Robbie Delaney – hadn’t started in last year’s county final win over Gusserane.

They were able to call on the cavalry in the form of an established quartet in Jody Donohoe, Aaron Murphy, Seán Keane-Carroll and Conor Hearne to steer them through some rocky patches and to the victory that most people anticipated beforehand.

Sarsfields will take plenty of heart from this display, in particular the threat posed by an attack where the experienced Eoin Roche, the lively Conor Kehoe, plus young guns Darby Purcell and early substitute Luke Murphy all posed problems.

The latter duo, along with Shane Bergin and Cillian Twomey, added youthful vigour to the town team on their first starts at this level, but they can expect another big test of their credentials when they take on a seasoned Castletown outfit in Bellefield on Sunday.

The first-half fare was generally poor, with Shelmaliers holding a 0-5 to 0-3 interval lead and just one starting forward from each team managing a score from play: Cian Doyle with the opener for the holders in the seventh minute, and Darby Purcell for the Sars with the last move before the break.

Glen Malone did venture forward from his marking duties on Purcell to land two trademark points as well as one from a free, while defender Graham Staples also joined the attack to split the posts in the 14th minute.

The latter score left Shelmaliers ahead by 0-4 to nil, and it was looking ominous for the Sars before they settled after Eoin Roche opened their account from a free in the 17th minute.

And they could have been ahead at half-time rather than trailing by two, considering Seán Kelly, Shane Bergin and Darby Purcell were all unfortunate to strike point-scoring attempts off the woodwork at the town end.

The Shels also had one huge let-off in the 27th minute, when netminder Craig McCabe lost his bearings and handpassed to rival forward Conor Kehoe who was pulled back as he kicked for goal.

That was enough to direct his effort wide rather than into the gaping net, and the Butters had to settle for the consolation of a converted Eoin Roche free.

Eoghan Nolan and Luke Murphy swapped points on the restart before two goals in remarkably similar circumstances in the space of just 55 seconds powered the Shels into a 2-6 to 0-4 lead.

It was time for Tiarnan Neville to announce his presence, starting when he palmed the ball to the net from close range after Brian Malone, Aaron Murphy and Eoghan Nolan combined, with the goal awarded after a brief consultation by referee Fintan O’Reilly with his umpires.

The Sars were still trying to absorb that blow when Simon Donohoe found Aaron Murphy on the endline from another immediate Shels attack, and he laid his pass on a plate for the towering Neville to repeat the dose.

The most pleasing aspect of the game from the losers’ point of view was how they responded, as six unanswered points between the 36th and 45th minutes from Purcell (play and free), Roche (free and play), Conor Kehoe (mark) and another Roche free brought them right back into contention (2-6 to 0-10).

Brian Malone, operating in the full-forward line, then brought his immense experience to bear on proceedings, at a time when it was clearly required.

He supplied the settling point – a first Shels score in over twelve minutes – before a lucky ricochet from an attempted Dylan Furlong clearance broke into his path. Malone quickly popped the ball to Tiarnan Neville off his right shoulder, and the hat-trick was completed with a low shot to the town end net (3-7 to 0-10).

Malone added a second point, but there was another kick left in the spirited Sars. And after Darby Purcell (free) and netminder Colm O’Dowda (’45) landed points, a poor kick-out led to their goal from Conor Kehoe 70 seconds into additional time (3-8 to 1-12).

However, there was an instant and emphatic response from the reigning champions. Cian Doyle, Eoghan Nolan and Conor Hearne combined to set up Paul Hearne for a goal, before Nolan played Doyle in to beat O’Dowda again and leave eight points between them at the finish.

Shelmaliers: Craig McCabe; James Cash (capt.), Andre O’Brien, Graham Staples (0-1); Glen Malone (0-3, 1 free), Simon Donohoe, Craig Parker; Eoghan Nolan (0-1), Aidan Cash; Cian Doyle (1-1), Páraic O’Leary, Robbie Delaney; Eoin Doyle, Brian Malone (0-2), Tiarnan Neville (3-0). Subs. – Jody Donohoe for O’Leary (29), Aaron Murphy for Parker (HT), Seán Keane-Carroll for Delaney (45), Conor Hearne for E. Doyle (48), Paul Hearne (1-0) for Neville (50).

Sarsfields: Colm O’Dowda (0-1 ’45); Colm Browne, Dylan Furlong (capt.), Adam Carroll; Shane Bergin, Shane Hall, Cillian Twomey; Seán Kelly, Ciarán Kirwan; Conor Halligan, Seán Pailing, Darby Purcell (0-4, 2 frees); Conor Kehoe (1-1, 0-1 mark), Eoin Roche (0-5, 4 frees), Andrew Harrington. Subs. – Luke Murphy (0-1) for Carroll (17), John Bridges for Pailing (38).

Referee: Fintan O’Reilly (Kilmore).