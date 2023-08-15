Naomh Éanna to face Oylegate-Glenbrien in novel Pettitt's SHC final pairing

Naomh Éanna facing Oylegate-Glenbrien on Sunday

IT’S A Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship final pairing that nobody predicted at the outset of the campaign, but Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien have both reached Sunday’s decider in Chadwicks Wexford Park (4 p.m.) entirely on merit.

And given that the two clubs only have one title apiece secured thus far, rest assured that raw emotion will be witnessed in all its glory after referee Dan Crosby blows his whistle for the last time to end a first-ever clash at this stage of the competition.

A likely repeat wouldn’t have been expected after Naomh Éanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien met in a first round group game in McCauley Park, Bellefield on July 1, a game that the Gorey side won on a 3-15 to 1-16 scoreline.

However, both sides have really blossomed in the knockout stages, with Naomh Éanna the first team to reach the final when they defeated St. Martin’s by 1-14 to 0-15 in a dour struggle in the main county grounds on Sunday.

This will be their third appearance in a final in the space of six years, winning at the first attempt against the same opposition in 2018 before going down to Shelmaliers in the Covid-ruined final of 2020.

And while Oylegate-Glenbrien also have a third decider to look forward to, their opponents next Sunday weren’t even formed when they last enjoyed such lofty heights.

After losing the 1960 final to Faythe Harriers at the first attempt - having captured the Intermediate crown one year before - they got another crack at the Senior title in 1963 and recorded an emphatic win over Horeswood.

However, they haven’t graced this stage in the 60 years since, so it was easy to appreciate the joy they felt last Siunday after accounting for 13-man St. Anne’s on a 2-21 to 2-14 scoreline.

The last big knockout clash between the teams was in the 2018 semi-final, a game that Naomh Éanna won by 3-14 to 4-7 before going on to collect the Dr. R.J. Bowe Cup for the first time.

However, Oylegate-Glenbrien were relegated at the end of the following year’s campaign, and they lost the Intermediate quarter-final of 2020 to neighbours Crossabeg-Ballymurn before defeating HWH-Bunclody in the 2021 decider. And after a fifth-place finish last term when they consolidated their place in Senior ranks, they have exceeded all expectations to date in this campaign.

Sunday will be a very busy day for Naomh Éanna, because their Junior ‘A’ team will be up against Ballyhogue in the curtain-raiser to the main final at 1.45 p.m.

Another club with a dual involvement next weekend is Craanford Fr. O’Regans.

They will set out in force for McCauley Park, Bellefield on Saturday, as their Junior ‘B’ side will meet Duffry Rovers in the county final at 2 p.m. before their Intermediate ‘A’ outfit locks horns with Rathgarogue-Cushinstown at 4 p.m.

Chadwicks Wexford Park will also host a double-bill on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. with the meeting of Clongeen and St. Patrick’s (Ballyoughter) in the Junior hurling decider.

That will be followed at 6 p.m. by The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate final, with Cloughbawn seeking an immediate return to the top flight against a St. James’ (Ramsgrange) side aiming to make it to the summit for the first time, a mere 14 years after winning the lowest-grade county title.

If replays are needed for any of the six finals, they will be held next Wednesday.