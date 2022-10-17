Monageer-Boolavogue’s long wait is over as they out-point Sarsfields to win Junior football crown

Sarsfields, who were beaten in their first Junior final appearance since 2001.

The Monageer-Boolavogue squad after finally getting their hands on the Fergie Duff Perpetual Cup.

Monageer-Boolavogue 0-7 Sarsfields 0-3

THE COUNTLESS near misses and bitter disappointments were erased in one fell swoop under the St. Patrick’s Park floodlights on Saturday, when Monageer-Boolavogue deservedly outpointed Sarsfields to collect the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship crown for the third time in their history, and first since 1998.

It was far from a classic as the scoreline highlights, but that won’t matter a jot to the overjoyed Enniscorthy District side who were appearing in their fifth final in the last seven campaigns.

Getting over the line first is all that matters in these circumstances, and Monageer-Boolavogue made it with the lowest tally from a winning team since Volunteers beat Shelmaliers by 1-4 to 0-4 in the 2008 decider.

More importantly, the miserly three points they conceded represented the best defensive effort from a squad in a Junior final since their neighbours, Shamrocks, defeated St. Patrick’s by 0-11 to 0-3 in 2005.

That back line had a number of stars, none more so than left winger Liam Gahan who injected pace into a couple of first-half attacks that yielded a point plus a converted free, and then went on to make numerous vital interceptions in the second period.

Niall O’Reilly also had an excellent early point to add to his defensive vigilance, while veteran full-back Chris Daly never put a foot wrong as he added to his previous medal from 1998 – becoming the first man in Monageer-Boolavogue club history to win two Junior football titles in the process.

Further afield, Cathal Walsh carried the ball intelligently while Matthew Dunne was always a key focal point to their attack, but the main operator was young Ben Rossiter whose journey to his man of the match award has been interesting to say the least.

A county Minor last year during the exit on penalties to Laois, he has been trying to forge a full-time soccer career for himself in the meantime with Chesterfield.

He came on six days earlier after the club flew him home from England for the semi-final win over Blackwater, and it was the wise choice to start him on this occasion as his comfort and skill on the ball stood out like a beacon in this stop-start, low-standard affair.

Sarsfields only scored once from play – in first-half additional time courtesy of Eoin Doyle – and they can have absolutely no complaints as their attacking play was generally clueless.

They had more than enough of the ball, but their approach lacked variety and they paid a costly price on the club’s first final appearance since 2001.

Targetman Ciarán Byrne lined out at midfield for the throw-in before immediately going to the edge of the square, but the supply to him wasn’t great while he had to give second-best to the wily Chris Daly in most of the 50-50 battles.

Sarsfields did endure a major loss when veteran Michael Hanrahan was forced off with an injury to his left hamstring after a mere 21 minutes. While his fellow defenders did cope admirably, with Liam Cassin and Alex Boggan especially prominent, the loss of his leadership and calming influence was sorely felt during the second-half.

Monageer-Boolavogue opened the scoring in the sixth minute, with Niall O’Reilly coming up from right corner-back to finish beautifully after Ben Rossiter and Fionn Walsh featured in the build-up.

Matthew Dunne doubled that lead from distance in the 14th minute after a Rossiter handpass, not long after a shot by Ciarán Byrne was blocked at the other end.

Cathal Walsh stroked over the third Monageer-Boolavogue point from a free after James Sweeney was forced off through injury, but they were fortunate to escape when Sarsfields fluffed a couple of goal chances in the space of just 30 seconds midway through the second quarter.

Danny Walsh drew first-time on a ball that came across the square but it went wide at the country end, before he got it in his hand and repeated that outcome after Paul Gannon gathered the poor kick-out that followed and quickly fed Ciarán Byrne.

A foul on Liam Gahan led to Cathal Walsh making it 0-4 to nil in the early stages of the four and a half additional minutes.

When the first Sarsfields score eventually arrived, on the 31-minute mark, it was a peach of a kick from distance by young wing-forward Eoin Doyle, but it was a rare highlight on an evening when they chalked up nine wides to five in reply.

The best score of the half was also the last, as Liam Gahan used his pace once again to break from deep and extend his side’s lead to 0-5 to 0-1.

It took more than eight minutes for the first of just four shared second-half points to arrive. Ciarán Byrne sent a Sarsfields free between the posts after a foul on Colm Heffernan, before their teenage netminder Eoin Halligan kept them in the game with a stunning save near the end of the third quarter.

An attempt at a point by Cathal Walsh came back off a post, and it fell invitingly to Bertie Gahan whose goal-bound piledriver was expertly tipped over the crossbar (0-6 to 0-2).

Niall Finn denied Sars substitute Darragh Houghton from close range in the 54th minute, and a form of insurance was added when Monageer-Boolavogue widened the gap to five points.

Ben Rossiter utilised his soccer skills to get them out of a tricky spot, and Liam Gahan supplied the pass for Matthew Dunne who converted the free after he was fouled.

Gahan showed his worth with a couple of key interceptions before Ciarán Byrne closed the scoring from a free in additional time, but Monageer-Boolavogue never looked like conceding a late goal and will be worthy contestants in the Intermediate ‘A’ grade for the first time in 2023.

They had been striving to get out of Junior since their relegation from Intermediate 15 years ago, when Intermediate ‘A’ didn’t exist, and approaching 8 p.m. last Saturday that wait was well and truly over.

Monageer-Boolavogue: Niall Finn; Niall O’Reilly (0-1), Chris Daly, Noel Rowsome; Rúairí Lacey, Brian O’Loughlin, Liam Gahan (0-1); Damien Fenlon (capt.), Cathal Walsh (0-2 frees); Mick Sweeney, Fionn Walsh, Conor Dolan; Ben Rossiter, Matthew Dunne (0-2, 1 free), James Sweeney. Subs. – Mark Walsh for J. Sweeney, temp. (18-21), Bertie Gahan (0-1) for J. Sweeney, inj. (21), Shane Gahan for Dolan, inj. (HT), Mark Walsh for F. Walsh (36), Eoin Dolan for O’Loughlin, inj. (59), also Ray O’Brien, Ronan O’Leary, Ger Daly, Patrick Walsh, James Mernagh, Micheál Gahan, James De Lacy, Ryan Collier, James Breen, Morgan Gahan.

Sarsfields: Eoin Halligan; Alex Boggan, Colm Ó Corcora, Cillian Lawlor (capt.); Liam Cassin, Michael Hanrahan, Colm Heffernan; Josh Sheil, Ciarán Byrne (0-2 frees); Eoin Doyle (0-1), Conall Ó Crualaoich, John Crosbie; Paul Gannon, Seán Ó Corcora, Danny Walsh. Subs. – Lee Smith for Hanrahan, inj. (21), Darragh Houghton for Walsh (39), Tírnan Doyle for Crosbie, inj. (46), Ben Hynes for S. Ó Corcora (52), Niall Stafford for Gannon (60), also Philip Cullen, Dáire Reville, Patrick Duignan, Shaun Donohue, Calum Corcoran, Ian O’Leary, John Clancy, Peter Furlong, Fiach Ó Crualaoich, Luke Corrigan, David Mooney.

Referee: Derek Murphy (St. Martin’s).