Model Academy has a clear vision

At the Model Academy launch in the Halo Tiles Centre of Excellence were (from left): Martin Doyle (coach), Mylo Perry, Alan Monahan (Games Promotion Officer), Max Monahan, James O'Sullivan (Whizzy Internet, sponsors), Jamie Martin, Micheál Martin (Co. Chairman), and Lloyd Colfer (coach).

THE NEWLY-LAUNCHED Model Academy is the platform where emerging players and coaches in Wexford are challenged and tested.

The vision is to develop players to play Senior hurling and football for Wexford and to develop coaches to prepare teams at the highest level.

Wexford GAA are delighted to announce Whizzy Internet as the new sponsor of the Model Academy. Whizzy Internet is a local, independent broadband provider for Wexford, Carlow and south Wicklow.

James O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Whizzy Internet, said: “We are happy to support the efforts of the Model Academy in helping to realise the potential of these talented youngsters.

“The GAA is a fantastic grassroots organisation that works to bring the health and social benefits of sport into the lives of so many people, and this Model Academy is an important part of that.

“We remember the excitement of 1996 and we want this generation to have the chance to experience that wonderful feeling too.”

The Model Academy is designed around the ‘Talent’ phase of the Gaelic Games Player Pathway and is underpinned by three guiding principles: player-centred; quality coaching experiences (for both player and coach); club is key.

The priorities for 2023 for the Model Academy are to develop both the player and the person with focus on three key areas:

Tactical and technical development using a game-based approach with an emphasis on tactical and game awareness and advanced technical skills developed at speed and under pressure.

Athletic development with a focus on speed and agility, pre-game/training activation and post- game/training recovery.

Nutrition, lifestyle and performance analysis.

Nationally, there are five dates organised for development squad competitions in each code. In 2023, Wexford will have two teams in hurling at Under-14, Under-15 and Under-16 with a Celtic Challenge (Under-17) team as well. In football we will have two teams at Under-14 and Under-15 with one team at Under-16.

Wexford GAA Chairperson, Micheál Martin, said: “I am delighted to launch the Model Academy for 2023 and delighted to welcome Whizzy Internet on board as our new sponsor.

“Following the completion of squad activity at the end of 2022, we performed a thorough review with all stakeholders of our goals, policies and processes surrounding the Model Academy.

“From this review, we identified 33 areas to be addressed to improve our Model Academy and changed the aims to focus on developing coaches as well as players.

“One of the key goals of our strategic plan is to improve performance across all age grades and levels of our games. We are already starting to see improvements in players from the integrated athletic development programme that commenced last autumn, together with the utilisation of the framework developed by our high performance and sports science steering group.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to all of those who volunteer their time to coach and develop the young players in our squads each week, capably supported by our own coaching and games development team.”