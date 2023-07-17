Missed free boosts Oylegate-Glenbrien as they claim first-ever victory over Faythe Harriers

THE IMPLICATIONS for both teams were huge when Lee Chin stood over the last free to be awarded in this Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group A game in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

Everyone knew the terms of engagement beforehand, because it was like one of those league six-pointers talked about regularly in the world of football – win, and the prospect of a quarter-final would loom large, but lose, and potentially face a worrying battle against relegation.

The chance for a Faythe Harriers equaliser arose after Oylegate-Glenbrien’s Peter Rowley swung a wild arm after losing possession, and it was on the 65-metre line in front of the main stand.

Chin had already nailed ten placed balls from a fine 15-point haul, but this effort tailed narrowly right and wide to leave Oylegate-Glenbrien celebrating the immediate blast of referee Eamonn Furlong’s full-time whistle.

And one had to feel for the Harriers captain, because it’s a well-known fact that he has carried this team on his back for so long. His influence was immense here too, despite a very determined effort from county colleague Shane Reck, so he didn’t deserve to be the centre of attention for the wrong reasons at the finish.

Earlier in the week, he had luck on his side with a €14,000 win in the GAA lotto jointly promoted by the St. James’, Bannow-Ballymitty and Taghmon-Camross clubs, but in that precise moment it was misfortune that darkened his door.

While this championship is still waiting for take-off, with a lot of pretty dull games thus far, one thing it has produced in rich measure over the past fortnight is first-ever wins.

Oylegate-Glenbrien had never beaten Faythe Harriers before in nine previous meetings stretching back to the 1960 county final (see opposite), with a brace of draws the best they had mustered prior to Saturday.

And with Ferns St. Aidan’s and Crossabeg-Ballymurn also celebrating firsts over Oulart-The Ballagh and Rathnure respectively, collectively it represents an overall major change in the general trend of club affairs.

The big moment in this tie didn’t arrive until the 59th minute, when the Harriers held a slender 0-20 to 0-19 lead and a draw looked the most likely outcome.

Podge Doran hadn’t received much possession and was well contained by the experienced Richie Kehoe, but he showed good instinct to peel away from a highly-populated battle for possession, making himself available for a handpass before shooting across James Henebery and into the far corner of the net.

Chin earned and converted a free in reply, only for Doran to pop up with another key intervention. Séamus Casey played the ball in towards the right corner, and substitute Evan Kelly handpassed it outside for the former county full-forward to split the posts and leave Oylegate-Glenbrien ahead by 1-20 to 0-21.

Chin made it a one-point game from a Colm Heffernan handpass midway through the four additional minutes that were announced.

Substitute and Senior debutant Jack Murphy then struck a wide as the Harriers hunted for an equaliser, but they were left to rue that miss along with Chin’s final free as they now face a very tough run-in, with games against St. Anne’s and St. Martin’s to come over successive weekends.

If results in the group go according to the formline – and we have witnessed no surprises yet – then the biggest game of all looks like being Oylegate-Glenbrien’s final round clash with Glynn-Barntown on July 30.

The Enniscorthy District side won the toss and used the wind first, but there was next to nothing between the sides and they held a slender 0-12 to 0-11 interval lead.

They only managed five points from play, chiefly from distance as half-backs Mike Kelly (two) and Damien Reck contributed along with one apiece from Séamus Casey and Joe Dunne.

Conall Clancy was a lively presence for Faythe Harriers, starting on the inside line of attack but putting his pace to good use in various areas as he knocked over three points to add to one from midfielder Fiach Ó Crualaoich, and seven from Chin that included two from play.

The sides were level on six occasions, with Clancy’s third making it 0-10 to 0-9 in favour of a Harriers side without the injured Liam Cassin before Casey (play and free) and Damien Reck (free) pushed Oylegate-Glenbrien ahead.

Chin was fouled before reducing arrears to the minimum on the stroke of half-time, and the tit-for-tat nature of the exchanges continued unabated on the restart.

James Henebery had made a fine save to keep out a Joe Dunne shot in the 14th minute, after Harriers defender Danny Walsh delivered a loose crossfield pass, while a Podge Doran pull at a later stage was also stopped.

Deadlock was the order of the day on another five occasions, between the 35th and 48th minutes, with the majority of points arriving from placed balls taken by Séamus Casey and Lee Chin respectively.

John Bridges and veteran substitute Jim Berry did contribute for the Harriers, while Fiachra Hourihane pointed for an Oylegate-Glenbrien side minus the services of Jim White.

Two Chin points from play – the first after Shane Reck sustained an injury that thankfully wasn’t as serious as it first looked – steered the town team into a 0-19 to 0-17 lead in the 51st minute.

And the margin remained at two points when James Henebery made a marvellous save, getting down low to his left to keep out a goal-bound Shane Reck shot.

Reck won the puck-out and picked out Fergal Doran for a point, and the eventual winners’ vital goal arrived two minutes later as a generally drab game produced an exciting finish.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: Aaron Duggan; Tomás Cosgrave, Ciarán Hourihane, Paudie Casey; Peter Rowley, Damien Reck (0-3, 2 frees), Mike Kelly (joint-capt., 0-2); Shane Reck, Pa Cullen; Jamie Reck, Séamus Casey (joint-capt., 0-11, 9 frees, 1 ’65), Jack Reck; Joe Dunne (0-1), Podge Doran (1-1), Conor Heffernan. Subs. – Fiachra Hourihane (0-1) for Cullen (39), Fergal Doran (0-1) for Jamie Reck (46), Evan Kelly for Heffernan (57).

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Alex Lynch (joint-capt.), Richie Kehoe, Danny Walsh; Colm Heffernan, Kyle Scallan, Cormac Byrne; Lee Chin (joint-capt., 0-15, 9 frees, 1 ’65), Fiach Ó Crualaoich (0-1); Josh Sheil, John Bridges (0-1), Eoin Roche; Conall Clancy (0-3), Darby Purcell, Luke Murphy. Subs. – Jim Berry (0-2) for Roche, inj. (43), Jack Murphy for Ó Crualaoich (57).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Rapparees).

FOOTNOTE: A minute’s silence was observed beforehand in memory of the late Eleanor Kelly of Kilcotty, mother of Laura and Mikie who play for the Oylegate-Glenbrien camogie and Junior hurling teams respectively.

THE NINE PREVIOUS MEETINGS

(Faythe Harriers scores first in all cases)

18/9/60, Bellefield: 5-10 to 2-5 (final).

23/4/94, Gorey: 1-17 to 1-16.

2/9/01, Bellefield: 3-11 to 2-9.

24/8/03, Monamolin: 0-19 to 3-7.

14/8/05, Killurin: 0-9 each.

21/8/05, Killurin: 4-14 to 1-6 (replay).

16/5/09, Taghmon: 1-9 each.

11/5/13, Killurin: 2-13 to 1-6.

21/9/18, Bellefield: 1-15 to 0-7 (relegation final).