Minor hopes endure heavy blow with defeat against Antrim

ANTRIM 1-12, WEXFORD 2-4: Wexford’s hopes of salvaging something from a disappointing Minor camogie season took a significant blow on Sunday when they were beaten by Antrim in Abbotstown.

Stephen Whelan’s side had managed a draw at home to Limerick last time out but were second best here, after another display that does not bode well with a big game against Clare to come on Sunday.

At this stage Wexford need a victory, with a loss eliminating them from contention altogether. Clare have beaten Antrim and Meath thus far but drew with Offaly at the weekend, and they are a side one would expect the Slaneysiders to beat in normal circumstances.

However, so are Antrim, but Wexford were always behind here, failing to score until the latter stages of the first-half.

Despite the slow start, Wexford were still in the game at the interval, with just three points in it (1-5 to 1-2).

Chloe Whelan got Wexford’s first score from a free and Kate Bolger added another, but it was a goal from Abbie Doyle that gave them something to work with going into the second-half.

However, Wexford produced more substitutions than scores in the second period, with Antrim providing a consistent stream of points to keep ahead

Katie Bolger did eventually manage to get Wexford on the board again in the 45th minute and added a late 1-1 burst, but it was in vain as Antrim prevailed.

The Slaneysiders face Clare on Sunday. The final group game will be away against Offaly on the weekend of April 15-16.

Wexford: Keeva Steadmond (Craanford-Monaseed); Sarah Walsh (Oulart-The Ballagh), Leagh Maddock (St. Martin’s), Nicola Corrigan (Kilrush); Ciara Murphy (Buffers Alley), Sophie O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown), Caroline McGarry (Castletown-Liam Mellows); Sadhbh Buttle (Kilrush), Aoife Farrell (Bunclody); Róisín McGonigle (Tara Rocks), Katie Bolger (Ballygarrett, 1-3, 0-1 free), Kiera Dempsey (Kilross Gaels); Chloe Whelan (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier, 0-1 free), Abbie Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, 1-0), Karen Hayden (Oylegate-Glenbrien). Subs. - Bronagh Kenny (Oulart-The Ballagh) for McGonigle, Kate Flood (Cloughbawn) for McGarry, Leah Morris (Bunclody) for Hayden, Lauryn Smyth (Duffry Rovers) for Whelan, Katie Whelan (Gusserane) for Murphy, Erin McDonald (Cloughbawn) for Dempsey, Robyn Kinsella (Buffers Alley) for Buttle, Ellie Stafford (Glynn-Barntown) for Farrell.