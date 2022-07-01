Mikie Dwyer’s double helps Fethard to victory over Tara Rocks in Intermediate hurling championship

Fethard 2-20 Tara Rocks 0-21

IT WAS a far cry from Semple Stadium, but Mikie Dwyer managed to turn on the style with two smashing goals that helped Fethard to a deserved four-point victory over a battling Tara Rocks outfit in The Courtyard Ferns Intermediate hurling championship Group A game in Bree on Tuesday.

A goal in each half saw Dwyer show his talents on the fringe of the square, and both scores proved crucial in lifting his side to the necessary effort to see off the strong Tara Rocks challenge.

Dwyer’s threat up front was assisted by the talented Cian Byrne in the right corner of the attack as he contributed nine points in total with excellent finishing both from frees and play.

His two early second-half points from distance proved inspirational, and the inside attacking pair emerged from the game with 2-12 of their side’s final tally.

The failure of Tara Rocks to turn some promising chances into goals came back to haunt them. They were kept in contention all through by wing-forward Joe Curtis who finished the game with a personal tally of eleven points, nine from frees, but it was not enough to see them overcome their better-balanced opponents.

Mikie Dwyer and Robert Murphy exchanged opening points, and both Byrne and Curtis displayed accuracy to leave the sides level on 0-5 apiece at the end of the opening quarter.

Further Curtis points, along with efforts from Conor Devitt and Dean O'Toole, saw the Gorey District side storm into a 0-10 to 0-5 lead after 25 minutes.

Then came the opening goal that hauled Fethard back into contention. Dwyer collected a high Bryan Power delivery to the fringe of the square and turned his marker before firing high into the roof of the net, although Tara Rocks still led by 0-11 to 1-7 at the interval.

Cian Byrne struck over two excellent long-range points from play on the resumption, while Joe Curtis (free) and Conor Devitt responded in between.

Seven minutes into the second-half, Dwyer fielded a high Garrett Foley sideline cut to finish explosively from the edge of the square, giving his side a 2-10 to 0-14 lead.

Tara Rocks managed to fight back through the accuracy of Curtis, leaving the minimum (2-12 to 0-17) between the sides after 42 minutes.

Some scores evaded Tara Rocks through inaccurate finishing before Bryan Power, substitute John Tubritt and Cian Byrne points saw the game out for the eventual winners.

Fethard: Mark Wallace; Martin Doyle, Daniel Mullan, Chris Molloy; Richard Waters (0-2), Eoin Whelan, Jake Molloy; Garrett Foley, Joe Sutton (0-1); Seán Nunan (0-1), Jimmy Sutton, Bryan Power (0-3); Cian Byrne (0-9, 5 frees), Mikie Dwyer (2-3), Graham O'Grady. Subs. - John Tubritt (0-1) for Joe Sutton, inj., Joe Sutton for Byrne, inj.

Tara Rocks: Dean Redmond; Jason Bolger, Niall Breen, Cathal O'Reilly; Rhys Owley, Niall Hughes (0-1), Robert Murphy (0-1); Dean O'Toole (0-1), Seán Hughes (0-1); Páraic Hughes (0-3), Ben Morris, Joe Curtis (0-11, 9 frees); Lee Owley, Conor Devitt (0-3), Conor Kinsella. Subs. - Cian Hughes for L. Owley, Conor Hughes for O'Reilly, inj., Micheál McGonigle for P. Hughes.

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).