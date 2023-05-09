Mighty St. Mary's CBS win Leinster title

Enniscorthy school produce sterling second-half show

ST. MARY’S CBS produced a sterling second-half display to see off St. Joseph’s of Drogheda and take the Leinster Schools Junior ‘B’ football championship title in Bray on Monday.

The Enniscorthy school were locked in a tight battle, trailing by 0-10 to 1-5 with nine minutes gone in the second period, but a tactical switch completely flipped the game for the champions and they ran off 1-9 to their opponents’ 0-4 in the last 21 minutes to win pulling away.

Up to that point CBS had played the tactical game, with at least one and often two spare men in defence as St. Joseph’s funnelled back players and ran at Enniscorthy with continued success.

Those quick attacks were blitzing past those spare men, sometimes bypassing them with balls from midfield into the full-forward line, or often just running though with quick, accurate off-loads.

But Enniscorthy had a plan to cut off that supply chain from the source, as they went man-for-man, opened up the field, and suddenly started to take control. They began to pick up breaks around the middle, started to dominate on the Drogheda kick-outs, and continued to pick holes in their rivals’ defence.

The prising apart of the St Joseph’s defence wasn’t new, as they had the beating of them in those areas of the field but the supply chain wasn’t exactly consistent.

Ryan Donohoe racing away from Drogheda's Finn Nugent.

Up to that point it had been a fairly even encounter, but Enniscorthy’s reliance on the long kick-out was hurting them against a big, physical opponent, who were very strong in the tackle.

Something else happened around that point in the game, and while it didn’t have as much of a bearing as the tactical change from CBS, it still didn’t help Drogheda’s cause.

They began to make changes to freshen it up but it took those lads a little while to find their feet, in a game that was drastically and quickly changing shape.

In the end, with Enniscorthy now devastating and racing towards goal from all angles, the six-point win, secured by Lucas Fitzpatrick’s injury-time goal, could have been much bigger.

CBS didn’t have the golden touch they showed against Gorey in the South Leinster decider, but they made enough efforts count to emerge as fully deserving victors.

Lucas Fitzpatrick of St. Mary's CBS takes aim.

There had been very little in a tight first-half, with only small separation over the course of the 30 minutes. Enniscorthy were first to go two points to the good, with a Fitzpatrick point followed by a score from Colin Ivers.

Back came Drogheda to level after seven minutes, as the reliable boot of Andrew O’Reilly got their first score on the board before the tricky Paddy McHugh forced Eamon Asple into a stunning save over the bar to momentarily tie it up.

The opening goal for St. Mary’s CBS came seconds later. Cathal Kehoe won the kick-out and got the ball in to Fitzpatrick, who in turn fed Shane Reddy clear to flash past Colm Hackett.

It was the only Enniscorthy score in a run of six Drogheda points, and they got back on the front foot, taking their first lead of the day with scores from Liam Brannigan (two), McHugh and Dan Reilly (0-6 to 1-2).

A pair of white flag efforts from Reddy and a first free of the contest from Darragh Harris bettered points from O’Reilly and Brannigan later in the period, and it meant the sides went in deadlocked at the change of ends (1-5 to 0-8).

A deflected Ivers shot was saved by Hackett early in the second-half, but Enniscorthy were otherwise struggling to make an impression as points from O’Reilly and Seán Keane moved St. Joseph’s 0-10 to 1-5 ahead.

Yet as the game started to change, their openings were reduced further.

After Harris put the minimum between them again in the 40th minute, Reddy was played in by Kehoe but fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

CBS didn’t blink, as Harris was now in an attacking position and scored a cracking point to tie it up from Fitzpatrick’s assist. Shayne McDonald put his school in front and Harris added another to make it 1-9 to 0-10.

Nadia, Ryan, Michael and Sofia Donohoe.

Noel, Shayne and Helen McDonald.

They missed another great chance when McDonald’s punched effort from Reddy’s feed was saved by a scrambling Hackett.

Harris converted the ‘45 but Drogheda did hit the post through Conor Mac Criosta and scored three of the next four points, including a brace from O’Reilly, to pull within one (1-11 to 0-13).

Again St. Joseph’s were unable to maintain the pressure and after a long-range Harris free made it a two-point advantage, Reddy cut in from the right and drilled in a shot that flew over off the crossbar (1-13 to 0-13).

Harris and O’Reilly exchanged frees as the game moved into added-time but the clincher arrived in the 62nd minute on a quick counter.

Harris fed Fitzpatrick into the clear and his finish was cool, calm and collected to Hackett’s net to clinch the Junior ‘B’ title for St. Mary’s CBS.

It will be interesting to see where this team goes now in the coming years as the ‘A’ grade is a real possibility. It would also be great for Wexford football to have another school at the top tier, so time will tell on that one.

For now it’s a fine success for the school, and it’s just a little disappointing that the Junior All-Irelands are a thing of the past.

Breda, Mick, Shane and Tony Reddy, and PJ Morrissey.

Johnny and Sean Hyland.

St. Mary’s CBS: Eamon Asple (Ballyhogue); Brennan O’Neill (Duffry Rovers), Robert Cahill (Monageer-Boolavogue, joint-capt.), Tadhg Doyle (Ballyhogue); Oisín Cloke-Rochford (Ballyhogue), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-7, 4 frees, 1 ’45), Shane Reddy (Duffry Rovers, 1-4); Páuric Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell, 0-1), Ryan Donohoe (Starlights, joint-capt.), Seán Hyland (Starlights); Shayne McDonald (Cloughbawn, 0-1), Lucas Fitzpatrick (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, 1-1), Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien). Subs. - Jamie Pepper (Starlights) for Doyle (31), John Miller (Starlights) for Donohoe, temp. (57), also Bobby Codd (Monageer-Boolavogue), Cormac Roban-Casey (Marshalstown-Castledockrell), Charlie Donnelly (Monageer-Boolavogue), Josh Ryan-Botha (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Jamie Dugdale (Starlights), Eoin Cloke (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Oisín Devereux (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), Liam Parnell (Ballyhogue), Andrew Doyle (Ballyhogue), Jack O’Leary (Starlights).

St. Joseph’s (Drogheda): Colm Hackett; Calum Wogan, Donal Quinn, Garbhan O’Reilly; Donnacha Skinnader, Seán Keane (capt., 0-1), Enda McDonnell; Dan Reilly (0-1), Finn Nugent; Conor Mac Criosta, Liam Brannigan (0-3), Paddy McHugh (0-3); Andrew O’Reilly (0-6, 4 frees, 1 ’45), Ultan McLoughlan, John Woods. Subs. - Calum Shevlin for Skinnader (37), Ciarán McGinty for Branigan (37), Cormac McArdle for Woods (40), Evan McCluskey for Nugent (59).

Referee: Eddie Leonard (Wicklow).