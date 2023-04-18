Matthew O’Hanlon and Damien Reck big doubts for Wexford hurlers ahead of championship tie in Galway

Matthew O’Hanlon in distress after sustaining an ankle injury in the closing stages of the league loss to Cork on March 12.

Matthew O’Hanlon and Damien Reck are facing a real race against time in their battle to be fit for Wexford’s Leinster Senior hurling championship opener against Galway in Salthill on Saturday (4.30 p.m.).

The St. James’ clubman has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the narrow league defeat in Cork, while Oylegate-Glenbrien star Reck is recovering from bruising on his foot.

“They’ll be to the pin of their collar to make it for the weekend to be honest. We’re going to give them every chance and we’ll see how it plays out over the week,” manager Darragh Egan said.

Niall Murphy, who cracked ribs in the recent challenge match against Tipperary, and Ian Carty (back and hamstring issues) are definitely out of the reckoning but, despite having had plenty of players on the treatment table in recent weeks, Egan says preparations have otherwise been good.

While conceding that the Slaneysiders face an uphill battle on their daunting trip to the west, the manager is quietly confident that they can come away with a result.

“Training has been going well. We know the task that’s ahead of us. Galway are obviously massive favourites, we’re massive underdogs, but we’re looking forward to getting to Salthill now and getting the championship started.

“I’m very happy with the amount of work the lads have put in and very happy with where the team is at. They’ve prepared well and are hungry for what’s to come,” he said.

It’s sure to be a gruelling schedule as the matches come thick and fast, with meetings with Antrim and Dublin following hot on the heels of the Galway clash.

After that there will be a chance to draw breath ahead of home ties against Westmeath and Kilkenny, but Egan is relishing the test.

“Three Saturdays in a row. It’s going to be a tough challenge to get everyone through those games and we need to pick up results. I’m looking forward to getting going now,” he said.

The sight of the Tribesmen will stir haunting memories for Wexford supporters, as the Model county faded badly in the second-half, going down to a 0-23 to 0-13 defeat in their league meeting in Chadwicks Wexford Park at the beginning of February, although Egan says their tame surrender that day will have no bearing on the championship showdown.

“It’s like a distant memory. The fourth of February is a long way from the 22nd of April so it will have absolutely no relevance to the game next Saturday evening,” he said.

Although supporters are sure to be forensically perusing the fixture list, trying to figure out what matches are most likely to yield positive results, the Kiladangan man is not looking too far ahead, preferring to take the pragmatic, one game at a time approach.

“We’ll take every game as it comes. Salthill is our only focus now and when that finishes on Saturday evening, your focus automatically switches to Antrim.

“We’ve prepared well, we’ve looked at the opposition hard over the last four to five weeks, all opposition we’re going to face, particularly in the first three games.

“The minute one game is over we can focus on the next, but Salthill is the only thing on our minds at the moment,” he said.

Wexford’s league campaign as a whole was one to forget, but their home form was particularly unpalatable, with the aforementioned fade-out against Henry Shefflin’s side, followed by a complete capitulation in a horror show against Clare, and Egan is determined to put that right in the championship.

“That was the one thing that we were disappointed with in the league – our performances at home.

“We need to get a big Wexford support behind us in our home games and we need to give them something to shout about and make Wexford Park a very solid venue for us.

“Salthill is what’s on the mind right now, but we’re also looking forward to the three home games,” he said.

While trying to keep his mind firmly on the here and now and not stare too far off into the distance, Egan does admit that his stated target of winning a Leinster championship before a ball was pucked is still the primary aim.

“That’s our plan. The focus is on Salthill at the moment but the Leinster championship as a whole is a realistic target for the group. It will be game by game and we’ll see how things pan out,” he said.