Mary’s all the way

Tadhg Brohan captain of St Marys Rosslare gets the shield from Brendan Furlong (People Newspaper) and Des Croke (Coiste na nÓg)

A CONVINCING display helped St. Mary’s (Rosslare) to the most comfortable of 17-point wins over St. James’ in the Sliabh Coillte New Ross Standard Under-17 hurling Division 1 shield final in Páirc Charman.

The eventual victors served a statement of intent from the opening exchanges as they raced into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead by the end of the opening quarter. It enabled them to push on with a degree of confidence as – inspired by their central attacking duo of Tadhg Brohan and Kyle Clarke – they always carried too much firepower for their opponents.

There was little solace for St. James’ although to their credit they did manage to respond in the second quarter.

They reduced the deficit to trail by just four points at the interval, but they were over-run in a one-sided second-half.

Tadhg Brohan (free) and Aidan Shannon exchanged opening points before St. Mary’s took the initiative by shooting four successive scores, including three from play, from impressive full-forward Kyle Clarke to lead by 0-5 to 0-1.

The opening goal arrived in the 14th minute when Darragh Hayes cut inside the defence to fire low across ’keeper Jaydn Cheevers into the opposite corner of the net.

St. James’ were doing their utmost to turn the tide, and they looked on the right path when Bobby Nolan found the net from close in. He pounced on a loose ball after an Aidan Shannon shot had been saved by ’keeper Robbie Byrne, leaving the scoreline at 1-5 to 1-2 after 21 minutes.

The St. Mary’s response was almost immediate, with Darragh Hayes adding his second goal with a neat finish from an acute angle. Although St. James’ did manage to rally through Paul Walsh’s pointed frees, the eventual winners still led by 2-8 to 1-7 at the interval.

Any hope of St. James’ continuing their recovery evaporated within two minutes of the restart when substitute Robbie Osman found the net.

And with further points added through Kyle Clarke (free) and Tadhg Brohan, the eventual winners had extended their lead to 3-10 to 1-7, leaving no way back for the opposition.

While Eoin Murphy responded with a point, St. Mary’s continued to control proceedings and led by 3-12 to 1-9 at the second water break.

Clarke and Brohan struck over some smashing points as they showed their attacking flair, while Eoghan Byrne added his side’s fifth goal to cap a fine overall display from Rosslare.

Credit to St. James’ as they continued to battle to the very end, but they found scoring difficult against a St. Mary’s side for whom Ben Power and Diarmuid Roche dominated in midfield, while Tadhg Hayes and Danny Howlin were excellent in the centre of defence.

St. Mary’s: Robbie Byrne; Adam Murphy, Danny Howlin, Seán Cullen; Adam Lambert, Tadhg Hayes, Shane Fortune; Ben Power, Diarmuid Roche (0-1); David O’Rourke, Tadhg Brohan (1-7, 0-2 frees), Eoin Martin; Darragh Hayes (2-0), Kyle Clarke (0-7, 3 frees), Shea Ryan. Subs. - Conor Murphy for Martin, Rory Donohoe for Lambert, Eoghan Byrne (1-0) for Hayes, Robbie Osman (1-0) for Ryan, Ciarán Byrne for Power.

St. James’: Jaydn Cheevers; Eoin Murphy (0-1), Cosmo Hewlett, Ciarán McNichols; Dan Nolan, Joseph O’Brien, Joe McPhillips; Myles Hewlett, William Parle; Aidan Shannon (0-1), Jamie Foley (0-1), Paul Walsh (0-6, 5 frees); Finn O’Connor, Bobby Nolan (1-0), Aaron McPhillips (0-1). Subs. - Aaran Whelan for Parle, Darren Walsh for O’Connor, O’Connor for Murphy, Parle for McNichols.

Referee: Ian Dwyer (Shamrocks).