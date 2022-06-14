Mary Rose Kelly back between posts as Wexford ladies beat Leitrim

Bernie Breen of Wexford has an edge on her Leitrim opponent.

Wexford 3-10 Leitrim 2-11

RARELY DO dead-rubber fixtures cause raised eyebrows, but such was the case at idyllic Bellefield on Sunday as Mary Rose Kelly made a shock return between the posts for last year’s beaten finalists Wexford in this concluding TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate ladies’ football championship Group A duel.

With little to play for between the already qualified home side and out-of-contention Leitrim, there was lots of room for experimentation. But the return of one of the game’s greatest ever custodians following her retirement at the end of the 2019 campaign – having debuted in July 1996 – wasn’t expected.

There had been some shortcomings in the goalkeeping department this season while both Sarah Merrigan (Kilanerin) and Deirdre Fox (Shelmalier) shared the gloves in the twelve competitive games before this one.

Winning a championship often comes down to big decisions, and this one definitely falls into that category as current selector Kelly was persuaded to dust off her gloves in consultation with joint-managers Lizzy Kent and John Nolan as well as fellow selectors Benny McCabe and Aileen Ryan.

There were early signs of some rustiness in her game, especially when successive kick-outs went wrong, with one leading to Leitrim extending clear by 0-5 to 0-1 after twelve minutes, before the next resulted in a wide.

However, Kelly’s renowned class between the sticks was exemplified thereafter, especially in a number of outstanding interventions to deny Leitrim certain goals.

But Kelly wasn’t the only notable figure to get back into action for the footballers for the first time since 2019, as Chloe Foxe also entered the fray, on 46 minutes, after opting out of the camogie set-up this season.

And the Clongeen woman showed her undoubted worth, including forcing a free from which Aisling Murphy made it 3-8 to 2-10 after 54 minutes.

Then, after Leitrim had drawn level for a third time, Foxe released scrum-half-like to fellow substitute Sherene Hamilton to edge Wexford back in front, before Aisling Murphy ensured three wins out of three in added-time.

Wexford now face Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the weekend after next, and the Red Hand county left quite a mark on them in their last meeting – an 11-7 to 0-11 victory in the Division 2 National League relegation decider twelve months ago.

Tyrone subsequently suffered the drop from the Senior championship, while Wexford are much changed since their previous meeting, including in terms of management, and should present a more difficult hurdle.

The other quarter-finals are Louth against Roscommon, Longford versus Clare, and Laois facing Wicklow.

While Leitrim eased out to a 0-5 to 0-1 lead, Wexford responded with an unanswered burst of 1-4 between the 14th and 21st minutes to turn the tables by 1-5 to 0-5.

The prolific Aisling Murphy balanced the books on 1-2 to 0-5 when netting at the second attempt on 16 minutes, having initially forced a save at the country end from a delivery by Kellie Kearney.

And Wexford soared clear by 2-5 to 0-7 on 27 minutes when Caitríona Murray rammed a penalty to the top left corner of the net after referee Kevin Phelan pulled play back for a tug on Murphy’s jersey despite the latter having pointed. That’s how the scores remained at half-time despite Leitrim twice threatening to net in the closing stages, with Leah Fox kicking wide, before Mary Rose Kelly produced a brilliant reflex save to deny Laura O’Dowd.

Substitute Anne Byrne extended Wexford clear by 2-6 to 0-7 before Leitrim injected intrigue when getting back to within 2-6 to 1-7 with the aid of a Laura O’Dowd goal on 40 minutes.

Amy Wilson saw a powerful pointing effort crash off the far angle of upright and crossbar before Wexford’s netminder denied Vivienne Egan at the opposite end.

Wexford did raise another green flag on 44 minutes when Clara Donnelly and Ellen O’Brien combined before the latter’s sweet handpass to Caitríona Murray yielded the latter’s second goal, with a close-range finish on 44 minutes.

A free from Wilson made it 3-7 to 1-8, and although Leitrim remained right in the mix as they drew level twice more after a second O’Dowd major had brought them within 3-7 to 2-8 on 45 minutes, Wexford completed a one hundred per cent run through qualification with those late points from Sherene Hamilton and Aisling Murphy.

Wexford: Mary Rose Kelly (St. Fintan’s); Sarah Harding-Kenny (Shelmalier), Aisling Halligan (Clonard/Volunteers), Shauna Murphy (Shelmalier); Niamh Cloke-Rochford (Ballyhogue), Róisín Murphy (Shelmalier, capt.), Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier); Aisling Murphy (Gusserane, 1-2, 0-1 free), Ciara Banville (Taghmon-Camross); Ellen O’Brien (Adamstown), Bernie Breen (Baile Dubh Tíre), Cathy O’Brien (Adamstown, 0-1); Amy Wilson (Castletown, 0-2 frees), Caitríona Murray (Clonee, 2-3, 1-0 pen., 0-2 frees), Kellie Kearney (Shelmalier). Subs. – Ciara Neville (Shelmalier) for Cloke-Rochford (HT), Anne Byrne (Clonee, 0-1) for C. O’Brien (HT), Chloe Foxe (Clongeen) for Murray (46), Sherene Hamilton (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara, 0-1) for E. O’Brien (54), Tara Doyle (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara) for Breen (59).

Leitrim: Michelle Monaghan; Carla La Guen, Ailish Cornyn, Mary Alice Maguire; Sinéad Tighe, Clare Owens (capt.), Charlene Tyrrell; Shaylan Ward, Megan McGovern; Róisín McHugh (0-2), Leah Fox (0-3), Bronagh O’Rourke; Laura O’Dowd (2-0), Michelle Guckian (0-6, 4 frees), Elise Bruen. Subs. – Carmel McGovern for Ward (20), Vivienne Egan for O’Rourke (HT), Caroline Doherty for Bruen (HT), Aisling Quinn for Maguire (54), Hannah Reynolds for Tyrrell (60).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).