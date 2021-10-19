Martin’s show their strength

ST. MARTIN’S proved a tad too strong for Shelmaliers as they took the New Ross Standard Under-13 football Division 2 shield title in St. Patrick’s Park on Thursday.

The champions took an early lead and never looked back as they tacked on a steady stream of scores, from all over the attacking third of the field, to take the shield back down to Piercestown.

While the steady stream of scores was vital to this success, the most impressive aspect of the winners’ performance was their ability to prevent their opposition from gaining traction at the other end.

Shelmaliers had chances to add to their scoring total that they missed, but credit for that has to go to the defence of St. Martin’s, who refused to give their Hollymount foes any simple opportunity to add to their tally.

Conor Doyle opened the scoring for St. Martin’s in the second minute and his side continued on the front foot with points from Alex Norval and Leon Cullen.

The Shels got on the scoreboard with a Seán O’Leary free in the seventh minute, but a cracking finish from Joe Radford made it 1-3 to 0-1 at the water break.

Shelmaliers had plenty of pressure in the second quarter but kicked several off-balance shots and also saw ‘keeper Craig Kelly make a solid save from Calum Goucher.

At the other end, Aaron Mullally scored a nice point before turning provider for the second goal, finished to the net by Charlie Mullen.

Up by 2-4 to 0-1 at the interval, St. Martin’s went about putting the tie to bed in the opening few minutes of the second-half. Cullen pointed and Mullen added one too, but it was his second goal, and excellent finish from a Rían O’Grady pass, that did a lot of damage.

O’Leary kicked his second free before the water break to leave his side 3-6 to 0-2 behind heading into the final quarter. The last section of the game was filled with changes and, while it was great to see all available players get a run, it didn’t help the flow of the game.

St. Martin’s did add a late Callen O’Grady major as they wrapped up a hard-earned shield success.

St. Martin’s: Craig Kelly; Sam Waters, Jack Crotty, Killian Conway; Tom Barrett, Ethan Devereux, Aaron Mullally (0-1); Conor Doyle (0-1), Davyn Brennan-Roche; Joe Radford (1-0), Alex Norval (0-1 free), Charlie Mullen (2-1); Donal Dwyer, Rían O’Grady, Leon Cullen (0-2). Subs. (rolling) - Hugh O’Brien, Callen O’Grady (1-0), Ronan Corkery, Alex Rochard, Eoin Bates, Finn Dwyer, Joe Codd, Aodhán Sane, Paddy Mernagh, Seán O’Connor, Eoin O’Connell, Barry Pettitt.

Shelmaliers: Max Monahan; Zach Deering, Jack Sinnott, Daniel Kehoe; Jamie Martin, Cian Nolan, Tadhg O’Donnell; Cormac Byrne, Tiernan Quill; Barry O’Leary, Seán O’Leary (0-2 frees), Charlie Ennis; Calum Goucher, Andy Connors, Donnacha O’Sullivan. Subs. (rolling) - Liam O’Brien, Liam Murphy, Gon San Martin, James Dempsey, Jude Kehoe, Kian Murphy, Conor Cullen, Ryan Curran, Ryan Byrne, Kian Byrne, Conor Goucher, Oran Gately, also A.J. Dempsey, Aaron Tobin, Max Beary.

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).