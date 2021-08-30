Martin’s in different league

THE COMPLETE dominance of St. Martin’s over Faythe Harriers was impressive and unexpected in equal measure, but it made for a disappointing contest on the whole in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Wednesday.

This Greenstar Under-20 hurling Division 1 championship final had the potential to be a cracker, but it fizzled out into a game to forget as the powerful victors maintained their amazing record at this level.

They have now won the last two Under-21 titles (2016 and 2017), as well as the first three in Under-20 (2018, 2019 and 2021), with no competition last year when the grade fell victim to Covid.

On this occasion their power-packed performance was largely dictated by the influence exerted in a middle third triangle occupied by centre-back David Codd, midfielders Diarmuid O’Leary (in particular) and Zac Firman, plus attacker Luke Kavanagh.

The Harriers had no answer to this talented quartet, and their paltry haul of four points from play was also caused to a large degree by the strength in defence of Joe Barrett, who was outstanding throughout, and Conor Kelly.

It goes without saying that county Senior panel member Richie Lawlor was an enormous loss to the town team, who last won the Under-21 in 2012 but who were Minor champions three years ago, and again in 2019 when they hammered St. Martin’s by 3-18 to 1-14 in the final.

They needed more of their leading lights to step up in his absence, particularly as they had a full fortnight to come to terms with it, but they were so flat from the off that there was a growing sense of inevitability regarding the outcome as the half-time break approached.

Perhaps captain Kyle Scallan should have been moved outfield from full-back a little earlier to his Senior position of midfield, but it’s unlikely even that would have been enough to reel in St. Martin’s.

The truth of the matter is that they would have been beaten by an even bigger margin were it not for the sharp reflexes and keen eye of county Minor netminder Tirnan Doyle, who was his side’s best player by a country mile.

Unfortunately, the constant stop-start nature of proceedings ensured an eager crowd basking in the pleasant evening sunshine were never likely to witness even the semblance of a good hurling game breaking out.

With 19 first-half frees, and 17 after the interval, supporters were restricted to watching short and snappy bouts of enterprising play, coming from St. Martin’s to a large extent.

They won this pulling up even without the influence of 2019 Leinster Minor winner David Cantwell, who didn’t recover from an early injury and had to be replaced in the 15th minute.

Faythe Harriers led for the only time when Jason Gordon pointed the first of his six frees after 48 seconds, with Diarmuid O’Leary levelling from a placed ball and then adding a second before Gordon replied.

The opening point from play arrived in the tenth minute, with this year’s county Minor Joe Mernagh finishing off a Zach Breslin handpass to give St. Martin’s a 0-3 to 0-2 lead.

Glen Murphy-Butler replied via the fingertips of rival goalie Rory Walsh after robbing Rory Devereux of possession, but that was one of only a few enterprising attacks from the town team.

They trailed by 0-5 to 0-3 at the water break, after the all-action Diarmuid O’Leary added another free before Zac Firman sent over a beauty from distance following good work by substitute Brian Codd and Conor Kelly.

Although Ben Hynes pointed from a handpass by the grounded Jason Gordon on the restart, it wasn’t the beginning of any marked improvement from the Harriers.

Instead, St. Martin’s gradually pulled further and further ahead as the second quarter progressed, leading by 0-13 to 0-7 at half-time and, significantly, ahead by 8-2 in terms of points scored from play. Indeed, the Harriers didn’t hit any wide before the break, and that reflected their troubles in creating chances rather than a top-class display of accuracy on their part.

Diarmuid O’Leary made it 0-6 to 0-4 after working a clever one-two with Zac Firman from a line ball, with David Codd and Jason Gordon swapping points from frees before O’Leary and Oisín Waters stretched the lead to 0-9 to 0-5.

Gordon did add another brace from placed balls, but sandwiched in between were a quartet of points from O’Leary (free and play), Firman and Luke Kavanagh as St. Martin’s dictated matters totally around the middle third.

Tirnan Doyle made the first of his impressive string of saves to keep out a Conor Devereux pull in the 37th minute, with Gordon and O’Leary converting frees on either side of that incident.

Even the sight of county Minor captain Luke Murphy robbing an opponent and driving over a point from midfield wasn’t enough to lift the Harriers, in the same way as it had inspired Wexford earlier in the summer.

In fact, they only added one more point, and just 50 seconds later the goal that completely killed off an already flagging contest arrived.

Zac Firman fed Diarmuid O’Leary whose driving run down the middle created an overlap, and not even Tirnan Doyle could save the day when a popped pass found Conor Devereux who rattled the net to make it 1-14 to 0-9.

Defender Conor Kelly grabbed the point his hard work deserved before O’Leary knocked over another free to leave ten between them at the last water break.

Faythe Harriers did have chances in the second period in marked contrast to the opening half, but they chalked up eleven wides whereas the winners only amassed eight over the full hour.

Tirnan Doyle made two superb saves to deny Luke Kavanagh goals in the 51st and 56th minutes, while the town team had one chance for a consolation major but Josh Sheil’s batted strike from a Glen Murphy-Butler line ball was deflected for a ’65.

O’Leary (free) and Codd (’65) had earlier stretched the Martin’s lead to 1-18 to 0-9, and there was the rare sight of the Harriers making all five permitted substitutions at the same time in order to give some of their panel members a late run.

Glen Murphy-Butler hit their last point from a Kyle Scallan pass, but Joe Mernagh had the final word for a St. Martin’s side captained by Shane Walsh, whose father, ‘Stock’, was a former Harriers and later Clonard stalwart.

Shane’s brother, Rory, manned the posts for the rampant victors whose supply lines for their adult teams must be the envy of clubs all over the county.

St. Martin’s: Rory Walsh; Jamie Berry, Shane Walsh (capt.), Joe Barrett; Rory Devereux, David Codd (0-2, 1 free, 1 ’65), Conor Kelly (0-1); Diarmuid O’Leary (0-10, 7 frees), Zac Firman (0-2); Zach Breslin, Luke Kavanagh (0-1), David Cantwell; Joe Mernagh (0-2), Conor Devereux (1-0), Oisín Waters (0-1). Subs. – Brian Codd for Cantwell, inj. (15), Chris Ryan for Waters (58), Conor Keane for Breslin (58), also Calum McCleane, David O’Boyle, James Mernagh, Ben Morris, Eoin Ormonde, Marty Reynolds, Conor Stafford.

Faythe Harriers: Tirnan Doyle; Seán Byrne, Kyle Scallan (capt.), Alex Boggan; Calum Corcoran, Liam Cassin, Luke Murphy (0-1); Josh Sheil, Cillian Twomey; Eoin Kavanagh, Glen Murphy-Butler (0-2), Darby Purcell; Conor Kehoe, Jason Gordon (0-6 frees), Ben Hynes (0-1). Subs. – Gavin Roche for Hynes (57), Aaron Roche for Boggan (57), Dale McGrath for Kehoe (57), Billy Hillis for Kavanagh (57), Eoin Doyle for Twomey (57), also Josh Walsh, Alex Kirby, Ciarán Shortle, Jack Corcoran, Richie Lawlor, Emmett Nolan.

Referee: Matty Kinnaird (Rapparees).