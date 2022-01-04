Martin Quigley leads the way for Wexford in GAA All-Star honours

FIFTY years on, the GAA All-Star award scheme is still recognised as the most prestigious award scheme ever endorsed by the G.A.A.

Selected by a panel of journalists, the scheme has not been without its controversy particularly when the final selections are announced, for each year they provide an opportunity for real debate as to the best hurlers and footballers in the country.

Still absent is an overriding structure that can allow for the entire G.A.A. season to be taken into account when deciding on the final All-Star selection.

As it stands there is far too much emphasis placed on one game, the All-Ireland final, where a player with an outstanding final, but only average through the earlier championship and league campaigns, is elevated to All-Star status.

In contrast, a player who has been outstanding in both league and championship, his chances are diminished of All-Star recognition simply because his county failed to qualify for an All-Ireland final.

However, the scheme, introduced in 1971, has still proved to be highly popular, becoming the subject of great debate, highly controversial at times.

During those fifty years some of the greatest hurlers and footballers that have graced the game have been recognised with the majority coming from the All-Ireland winners.

While some who have not won the Celtic Cross have received the nod as well, one of them being our own Martin Quigley, one of the finest hurlers never to win that coveted All-Ireland Senior title, although appearing in two Senior finals in 1976/1977, both defeats to Cork.

Looking back on the fifty years Wexford have enjoyed a mixed input, not gaining the recognition one would expect from such a staunch hurling county.

Having failed to win even one All-Star in 1971, the scheme’s launch year, Wexford also didn’t gain recognition in 1978 and 1980, leading to five consecutive years, 1982 to 1986, when they failed to make the grade.

The inconsistency of Wexford was further borne out in 1991 and 1992, two further barren years, followed by 1994 and 1995. However, the decline in the county’s fortunes was really emphasized when a remarkable 14 teams were picked without any All-Star recognition.

That was after Damien Fitzhenry won the accolade in 2004, and we had to wait until 2019 when Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Lee chin were honoured.

Despite all of this, Wexford had one player who mixed with the elite hurlers through those years when Martin Quigley won in consecutive years, from 1973 to 1976, (his brother John being recognised just once, in 1974) giving the Quigley brothers five All-Stars in total.

With four All-Stars, Martin leads the way for Wexford. An outstanding dual player, Martin was equally at home on the football field, for without doubt he is one of Wexford’s finest players never to win the Celtic Cross.

Quigley played his club hurling with the famous Rathnure club, winning his first Senior title with the club in 1971. It was the first of a famous four-in-a-row as further county titles were annexed in 1972, 1973 and 1974. These wins were converted into Leinster club titles in 1971 and 1973.

He went on to win further county medals in 1977, 1979 and 1980, as he continued his club hurling into the eighties, winning both county and Leinster titles in 1986.

Having come through the Minor ranks, winning a Minor All-Ireland medal in 1968, Quigley was quickly elevated to Senior ranks, playing in two successive All-Ireland final defeats to Cork, 1976 and 1977, having won his first major national title at Senior level in 1973, winning the National League final against Limerick.

As Martin Quigley reflects on his All-Star recognition, he will look upon winning one as a major honour, but to be recognized on four separate occasions, leaves him standing out as Wexford’s most honoured player.

Fitting recognition for such great service to both club and county.