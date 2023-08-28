Mark Rossiter rampant as Gusserane see off St. James’ in Wexford Senior football championship

A VIRTUOSO second-half performance from Mark Rossiter helped Gusserane to an enthralling victory over local rivals St. James’ in Group B of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

The county star helped himself to 1-5 after the change of ends, to add to his three first-half points, as he steered his side to a hard-fought triumph against a tigerish Ramsgrange side, who had to get back on the horse just a week after the lion’s share of their squad was involved in the heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Cloughbawn in the Intermediate hurling final.

To continue the animal theme, the appropriately named Darragh Lyons was the player that purred loudest for St. James’, scoring an impressive four points from his centre-back berth.

He came closest to challenging his county colleague Rossiter for star of the show, although the watching Wexford manager John Hegarty would also have been impressed with the all-action efforts of Gavin Sheehan and Kevin O’Grady.

Colum Fitzgerald gets a hand to the ball before Cormac Kiely.

Lyons contributed three points in the opening half to help his side to a 0-7 to 0-5 half-time advantage, with the pick of the bunch coming deep into injury time as he fired a sweet point from the right with the outside of his boot to give the Ramsgrange outfit a pep in their step as they returned to the dressing-room.

It was pretty much even-steven up to that point, with Alan Walsh and Kevin O’Grady both pointing twice for St. James’ to add to Lyons’ tally, and Evan Kiely, Shane Culleton and Mark Rossiter (three) replying for the O’Rahillys.

However, a fired-up Gusserane soon burst the St. James’ bubble as they got their noses in front in explosive fashion with a goal within two minutes of the restart.

Mark Rossiter found Adrian Flynn with a neat pass and he fed Gavin Sheehan, who in turn found Seán Ryan, and ‘Mini’ applied the finish from close range.

Rossiter then plundered two points, either side of a fisted effort from Tommy Barron, and he struck for what proved to be a decisive goal in the 37th minute.

The influential Sheehan was again involved as he picked out Seán Ryan, and his ball across the face of goal was finished to the net by the inrushing Rossiter (2-7 to 0-8).

Rossiter continued to exert his influence on the contest, and he fired over two eye-catching long-range points, either side of an Alan Walsh ’45.

St. James’ refused to give up the ghost though and, after they got three of the next five points through Aidan Shannon, Alan Walsh and Darragh Lyons, they were back within two when substitute Shannon hit the back of the net.

The ever-willing Kevin O’Grady played a delivery into the danger zone and, when the breaking ball fell to Shannnon, he fired a shot past Gusserane goalkeeper Mark Flynn.

The game was back in the melting pot but, who else but Mark Rossiter steadied the ship when he converted a long-range free, and in injury time he fed the experienced Kenneth Cahill to kick over the insurance point.

An Alan Walsh placed ball did make it a one-score game, but time ran out on the St. James’ challenge.

Gusserane will hope to build on their victory when they take on Fethard in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross, on Sunday at 3.45 p.m., while St. James’ face the daunting task of tackling an on-song Kilanerin side in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, also at 3.45 p.m.

Gusserane: Mark Flynn; Kenneth Cahill (0-1), Jamie Sheehan, Jack O’Connor; Adrian Flynn (0-1), Gavin Sheehan, Cormac Kiely; Ciarán Conway, John Roche; Jack Burford, Graeme Cullen (0-1), Shane Culleton (0-1); Seán Ryan (1-0), Evan Kiely (0-1), Mark Rossiter (1-8, 0-2 frees). Sub. – Aaron Whelan for Roche (30+1).

St. James’: John Ryan; Mark Whitty, Jason Barron, Josh White-Keating; Darragh McPhillips, Darragh Lyons (0-4), Owen Whitty; Robbie Barron, Colum Fitzgerald; Alan Walsh (0-5, 3 frees, 2 ‘45s), Tommy Barron (0-1), David Doyle; Tommy Walsh, Shane Murphy, Kevin O’Grady (capt., 0-2). Subs. – Aidan Shannon (1-1) for Murphy (24), Ciarán McPhillips for T. Barron (45).

Referee: Kevin Carty (Sarsfields).