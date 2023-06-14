Manager John Hegarty says Wexford footballers will have ‘a real good cut’ at Meath

Hegarty promises his team will have “a real good cut”

John Hegarty is congratulated by Martin Murphy, his Offaly counterpart, after Saturday’s comprehensive victory in Tullamore.

JOHN HEGARTY says his Wexford Senior footballers will have “a real good cut” at Meath in Saturday’s Tailteann Cup quarter-final in Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

The sides haven’t met since round three of the 2022 O’Byrne Cup tournament in Ashbourne, on January 15, when the dismissal of Martin O’Connor led to a late Meath surge and a 1-15 to 1-10 victory on an evening when Wexford fielded no fewer than 14 of the players from last Saturday’s Offaly game.

Meath barely survived demotion from Division 2 of the National League this year, but after an opening Leinster championship exit in the quarter-final to Offaly (1-11 to 1-10), Colm O’Rourke’s men recovered to post three straight victories en route to topping Group 2 of the Tailteann Cup.

After beating Tipperary at home by 1-19 to 0-11, they accounted for Waterford away (3-17 to 1-14), and Down in Parnell Park by 1-11 to 1-9.

Regardless of the opposition, the Wexford manager has been further encouraged for his charges’ prospects after they came away from Tullamore on Saturday with a convincing preliminary quarter-final victory over Offaly (1-22 to 2-14).

The startling aspect of the enriching performance was that Wexford mustered their entire tally from play.

“Look, it was a good performance,” a reasoned Hegarty observed as he embraced another step in the right direction by a team which has now, at least, matched the county’s best summer run of six games since 2008 – when Wexford made the All-Ireland semi-finals.

“We talk about progress and about trying to build game on game, and I think we played well for longer today than we have at any other point in the year,” he said.

“But not for all of today’s game; the last 20 minutes we’d be disappointed with, but that’s our work-ons for this week.”

Wexford had also come under pressure during the opening 25 minutes, as Offaly’s direct play had the purple and gold rearguard in some bother, before such leaders as Niall Hughes and Eoghan Nolan dropped back to help stabilise matters before Wexford bounced into a 1-10 to 1-7 interval advantage.

“Resilience is a core strength in this group, and we’re also trying to encourage them to be problem solvers on the field,” Hegarty said.

“That wasn’t evident in the first game of the league (when shipping a last-gasp equalising goal to London) or the second game (defeat away to Laois).

“But the longer this group are together, they are improving, becoming a more mature group. And I think there’s more in them still.

“Look, that doesn’t come with any guarantee. But, I said it all year and I’ll say it again: what you will get is a real committed, hard-working team turning up next weekend again.

“And we’ll see if that’s good enough. It was today.”

In fact, Hegarty suggested that Wexford were much greater value than the mere five-point victory over Offaly.

“We were 15 points the better team,” he said after a game during which Wexford’s game-high lead twice reached eight late on.

With the standard of opposition now rising, Hegarty, with an eye on that outstanding return of 1-22 last Saturday, reasoned that: “We won’t get that every day.

“There’ll be another challenge ahead of us this week. But we’re delighted with what we’re doing so far.

“This is why we work - for summer football. And this victory means there’s another week out for these lads to be back training and for the supporters to go have another day out in the sun. It’s brilliant.”

Hegarty was, indeed, lifted by the swarm of Wexford supporters on the pitch at Glenisk O’Connor Park as they embraced Saturday’s hugely uplifting result.

“And look around here – we’re in the middle of O’Connor Park in Offaly and there’s Wexford people everywhere and they’re absolutely buzzing. It’s great to see. There was a great support here for us.

“We’ve heard all about the Offaly support – there’s nothing wrong with the Wexford support here today,” he proudly noted.

And he is eager for the footballers to give those followers a few more days on the road this year, with victory next weekend ensuring a Croke Park outing in the semi-finals.

“The lads have been working really hard, not just this year, but before this.

“There’s a sense that people are getting on board, and it’s kind of an adventure.

“We have a big game on the road again next weekend, but that’s the way the competition is, and we knew that starting out; we had to come away from home today to a second-placed team. And we now have to go to a group winner who will have had a two-week break.

“We’ll need to recover again and get the bodies and minds in a place that we’re ready to have a cut at that. But we will have a cut at it.

“We’ll be ready and we’ll have a real good cut at it.”