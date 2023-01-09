Losing start by Wexford as sharper Kildare spoil Hegarty’s debut as boss

Kildare 1-18 Wexford 0-11

THE WEXFORD Senior footballers went toe-to-toe with Kildare in the first quarter of their season-opener watched by a decent crowd in the third-choice venue of St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

The sides were deadlocked on 0-5 each midway through the opening half of this O’Byrne Cup Group A clash, but that was as good as it got for the hosts as their Division 2 rivals gradually eased away to a comfortable victory that wasn’t a surprise given their respective standings.

It was the start of another new era for Wexford football, with former star forward John Hegarty taking up the managerial reins with assistance from a coaching team comprising Diarmuid O’Hanlon, Mick Casey, Áine Kinsella and Ciarán Deely.

The initial venue of Taghmon had been originally replaced by Piercestown, but some surface water on the St. Martin’s pitch on the morning of the game meant that the old reliable of St. Patrick’s Park was utilised at the eleventh hour.

The chopping and changing didn’t deter the onlookers who were eager for a return of live sport to their schedules, with most of the interest focused on the new faces handed jerseys at Senior level for the first time.

The starting team featured three debutants in left half-back Brian Cushe, midfielder Liam Doyle and left corner-forward Conor Kinsella, while a fourth – Cathal Stokes – was the first substitute introduced after Dylan Furlong was forced off with an injury in the second quarter.

In addition, another five of the 20 players used in total had yet to reach double figures in appearances prior to Wednesday’s game, namely Dean O’Toole (8), Craig McCabe (7), Darragh Lyons (7), Ríoghan Crosbie (4) and Cormac Cooney (1).

In contrast, long-time followers were delighted to see that veteran Ben Brosnan is still involved, with the full-forward lining out for a marvellous 155th time, just two days before the 15th anniversary of his debut in the same competition against Laois.

McCabe’s selection in goal wasn’t a surprise since he had a good club campaign between the posts with Shelmaliers, although it was interesting because his previous appearances – all in 2018 – were made in the forward line.

Ultimately, Wexford were undone by the quality of Kildare’s inside attackers, with the deadly trio hitting a combined 1-15 from their 1-18 haul, including an impressive 1-12 from open play.

Strong and direct full-forward Darragh Kirwan – a key figure in the emergence of Naas, who beat the Shels in Croke Park at the end of 2021 – reeled off six impressive points from play, three per half.

Alongside him, the lesser-known Jack Robinson was really buzzing up to half-time, giving Jim Rossiter a torrid time before posing similar problems for Ríoghan Crosbie after the Wexford mentors made a switch.

He also claimed six points – five from play plus a mark – and looked like scoring every time the ball was played into the left corner.

The third member of that full-forward line, Paddy Woodgate, supplied plenty of scores for his colleagues in the first-half, and he stepped up himself after the interval to grab the 41st-minute goal that left Kildare out of sight with a commanding 1-13 to 0-6 lead.

The experienced Kevin O’Grady got Wexford off the mark with a point at the country end in the fourth minute from a Dean O’Toole handpass, splitting the posts after his first attempt was blocked.

Woodgate picked out Kirwan for the equaliser before kicking a free into the path of Robinson who put Kildare ahead.

Kirwan blazed over again after a strong run by Shane O’Sullivan, before Mark Rossiter began a very impressive scoring sequence that yielded nine of Wexford’s eleven-point tally from every available source – five frees, two from play, one ’45, and one mark.

It was a first-rate example of the type of marksmanship that is needed at this level, and the Gusserane man’s accuracy was the biggest positive of the game from the losers’ viewpoint.

His opener, from a ’45, came after a block on a point-scoring attempt by Kevin O’Grady, with Jack Robinson swiftly responding before Rossiter punished a foul on the St. James’ man.

And he equalised from play in the 14th minute (0-4 each) from a Glen Malone pass, but Wexford were unable to regain that very early lead as the prolific Robinson registered once more shortly before Ríoghan Crosbie was given the task of trying to curb his advances.

The home side drew level for the last time courtesy of a mark from ace marksman Rossiter, following a Liam Doyle delivery, but Kildare started to ease away and show why they are two divisions higher than Wexford in the National League standings during the second quarter.

Four points on the bounce between the 20th and 27th minutes created daylight for the first time, with Robinson (free and play), Kirwan and Woodgate doing the damage.

Mark Rossiter was unlucky to see a free coming back into play off a post during that spell, but he did grab his fifth score after a foul on Eoghan Nolan that was moved closer to goal following dissent in the 29th minute (0-9 to 0-6).

Robinson and Woodgate (free) had widened the margin to five points by half-time, with Wexford kicking five of the eight wides registered as well as dropping one early effort short.

They chalked up a further two misses on the restart, with Woodgate splitting the posts from another placed ball in between.

And it wasn’t long before Kildare were completely out of sight, with Darragh Kirwan adding his fourth point before their goal arrived directly from the kick-out.

Glen Malone was penalised for over-carrying, and a quick free inside found Paddy Woodgate who rounded the advancing Craig McCabe before tucking the ball into an unguarded net (1-13 to 0-6).

Even though they didn’t add to their tally for another twelve minutes, the outcome was decided.

Mark Rossiter did convert three frees on the bounce in that period, with the third a fabulous effort off the ground in the 53rd minute, but Wexford weren’t creating enough openings in general play.

That aspect of their game did improve somewhat in the time after an exchange of points from a Darragh Kirwan mark and Mark Rossiter from play, the latter after a driving run by Glen Malone (1-14 to 0-10).

The second and third of three long diagonal passes from right to left that Eoghan Nolan attempted, with Conor Kinsella as the desired target each time, went wide, but the first had been fruitful.

Indeed, the newcomer was a mite unfortunate not to grab a goal rather than a point in the 55th minute from a rising shot that went over via a post.

Cathal Stokes then availed of a quickly-taken free on the right to cut in and force regular goalkeeper Mark Donnellan into a near-post save.

Wexford didn’t score again though in the 18 minutes of action after that Conor Kinsella point, with their tally of wides mounting to twelve overall whereas Kildare moved into double-digits winning territory thanks to unanswered scores from Darragh Kirwan, Alex Beirne (mark), substitute Cein McMonagle and defender Darragh Malone.

Wexford: Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers); Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s), Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, vice-capt.), Ríoghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Darragh Lyons (St. James’), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna); Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, vice-capt.), Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue); Kevin O’Grady (St. James’, 0-1), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin); Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-9, 5 frees, 1 ’45, 1 mark), Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin, 0-1). Subs. – Cathal Stokes (Naomh Éanna) for Furlong, inj. (26), Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s, Rosslare) for Crosbie (62), Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane) for J. Rossiter (62), Robbie Brooks (Castletown) for M. Rossiter (62), Cormac Cooney (Glynn-Barntown) for Kinsella (67), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Liam Coleman (Castletown, capt.), Ryan Furlong (Sarsfields), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna).

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Darragh Malone (0-1), Michael Joyce, Jack Quinn; Paddy McDermott, Jack Sargent, Kevin Flynn (capt.); Aaron Masterson, Alex Beirne (0-1 mark); Shane O’Sullivan, Barry Coffey, David Hyland; Paddy Woodgate (1-3, 0-2 frees), Darragh Kirwan (0-6), Jack Robinson (0-6, 1 free). Subs. – Jimmy Hyland for Robinson (48), Brendan Gibbons for Masterson (54), Cein McMonagle (0-1) for Coffey (54), Tony Archbold for O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: James Foley (Carlow).