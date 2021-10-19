Local rivals share the spoils after Martin’s launch big comeback

WEXFORD DISTRICT rivals St. Martin’s and Sarsfields shared six goals evenly between them in Hollymount on Sunday, where a thrilling final quarter comeback saw the Piercestown-based men secure top spot in Group C with a 3-8 apiece draw in round three of the Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship.

Sarsfields had looked in decent shape when full-forward Ciarán Byrne’s sideline ball caught the St. Martin’s rearguard completely at sea, and Shane Bergin capitalised by rounding the goalkeeper and rolling to an empty net to extend their lead to 3-4 to 0-5 after 43 minutes.

St. Martin’s had only managed one point from play up to then, but they were fortunate to peg back a goal a minute later when Oisín Waters’ free dipped into the net.

Still, experienced duo Brendan Mulligan and David Mooney combined for the latter to make it a six-point game, but there was plenty of drama to come.

Waters’ free cut the gap slightly, and when Conor Coleman’s punt towards the danger-zone was caught by Rory Devereux as goalkeeper Jason Gordon had committed himself, the substitute finished to the empty net as the score suddenly stood at 3-5 to 2-6.

And while another Waters free had the minimum between the sides, Sarsfields appeared to have weathered the storm when Seán Pailing and Lee Smith (free) registered back-to-back points with two minutes of regulation time remaining.

However, St. Martin’s pushed forward in search of parity, and they were duly rewarded a minute into injury-time when Coleman’s soccer pass across the square was met first-time by Patrick O’Connor as the captain buried the chance.

Three minutes later, a technical foul against a Sarsfields player saw the ball punted long again and Coleman swung over for what was St. Martin’s first taste of the lead.

However, Sarsfields were allowed one more attack, with Pailing showing nerves of steel to kick the leveller with the last kick of the game.

Earlier, he finished off a wonderful team move for the Wexford town team’s opening goal on 13 minutes. Ciarán Byrne was the consummate target-man all afternoon, and his clever flick from Niall Stafford’s pass into the path of Danny Walsh created an opening, with the latter parting to Pailing to net with aplomb (1-2 to 0-1).

A run of three scores, including two from Waters, moved St. Martin’s to within the minimum, but the goal that re-asserted Sarsfields’ control again was all about the pace of Bergin, who raced down the left wing and popped it to Walsh, and he blasted home via the near post. That established a 2-2 to 0-5 lead at half-time, and while they will be disappointed by the late comeback, by the same token there are reasons to be optimistic ahead of their preliminary quarter-final versus Starlights.

Sarsfields: Jason Gordon; Dáire Reville, Colm O Corcora (capt.), Fiach O Crúalaoich; John Crosbie, Brendan Mulligan, Shane Bergin (1-0); Richie Lawlor (0-1), Niall Stafford; Ben Hynes, Seán Pailing (1-2), Danny Walsh (1-0); Lee Smith (0-1 free), Ciarán Byrne (0-2), David Mooney (0-2). Subs. - Paul Gannon for Staffford (55), Patrick Duignan for Mooney (57), Mooney for Walsh (60+4). Sin-bin: Brendan Mulligan (5).

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Johnny Hamilton, Mikey Coleman, Jamie Berry; Shane Walsh, Patrick O’Connor (capt., 1-0), David Codd; Conor Kelly, Ben Stafford; Donal Kelly, Conor Coleman (0-2, 1 ‘45), Diarmuid O’Leary; Oisín Waters (1-6, 1-5 frees), Callum Quirke, Philly Waters. Subs. - Rory Devereux (1-0) for M. Coleman, inj. (22), Adam Cantwell for Quirke (HT), Tony Kelly for P. Waters (37), Zach Breslin for O’Leary, inj. (39).

Referee: Niall McDonald (Crossabeg-Ballymurn).