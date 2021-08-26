Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick's green giants bring Cork back to earth

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork is tackled by Declan Hannon of Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wexford

Dave Devereux

You can’t beat a good hurling match.

Unfortunately Sunday’s All-Ireland final was more of a mismatch than a match.

That said, all you could do was sit back and admire the greatness of Limerick as they tore the Cork full-back line to shreds, like a playful puppy sinking its teeth into a teddy bear, hitting heights that have rarely, if ever, been seen in the ancient game.

Most Watched

Privacy