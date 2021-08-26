Limerick's green giants bring Cork back to earth

You can’t beat a good hurling match.

Unfortunately Sunday’s All-Ireland final was more of a mismatch than a match.

That said, all you could do was sit back and admire the greatness of Limerick as they tore the Cork full-back line to shreds, like a playful puppy sinking its teeth into a teddy bear, hitting heights that have rarely, if ever, been seen in the ancient game.

Much has been spoken about Limerick’s power and athleticism, but during the opening 35 minutes it was their sheer skill that shone through more than anything else as they produced a display of jaw-dropping excellence.

They were helped by the Rebels being more open than the Red Sea, but how they simply swept aside their opponents would have to be applauded by even the harshest of critics.

The contrary, heckling duo Statler and Waldorf from The Muppet Show wouldn’t even have been able to find fault with the Shannonsiders.

With the irrepressible Cian Lynch conducting the orchestra, and the likes of Gearóid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane giddily dancing along to the tune we were treated to one of the finest ever final performances in any sport.

Last year Limerick were able to out-point their rivals with ease, but this season they added an abundance of goals to their armoury, and the suspicion is they’re getting better and could add more strings to their bow, which spells disaster for the chasing pack.

But for the hiccup of a below-par performance in the semi-final against Kilkenny in 2019 they would have won four-in-a-row, and given that most of the players are still in their mid-twenties they’ll definitely be lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup a few more times in the coming years.

I honestly never thought I’d see a better hurling team than the Kilkenny vintage from 2006 to 2015, but this Limerick side are well on their way to matching the feat of the Cats – all they have to add is longevity.

They certainly now have that killer instinct and desire that Brian Cody’s men were famous for in their pomp, completely annihilating their opponents with a blistering first-half performance.

Cork just about managed to hang on to their coat tails early on, but as Aaron Gillane blasted home Limerick’s second goal in the 14th minute it was inevitable what way the contest was going to go.

With the game well and truly sewn up at half-time it was simply a case of going through the motions in the second-half.

The bad news for the chasing pack is that it could have been any side on the receiving end of that drubbing on Sunday – Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford or Galway – they’re all much of a muchness and have a huge chasm to traverse if they are to bridge the yawning gap.

Of course John Kiely deserves immense credit for the way he has them playing as well. He may have supreme athletes at his disposal, but, like Pep Guardiola when Barcelona were top dogs, you have to utilise that talent in the right way.

The pressure which Limerick applied made a pacy Cork side look slow and ponderous. They would have had more room to manoeuvre if the fifteen players piled into an elevator, with Limerick on another level, and, like a Dublin Bus driver, there was no change to be got from the Limerick backs.

Their recent underage success may have given Cork real hope for the future, but Rebels supporters were brought crashing down to earth with a bang by the green giant that is Limerick.

Like every other county, the Treaty have had their dark days so they won’t take their success for granted and their work ethic, passion and their hunger for more is plain for all to see.

That desire to build a greater legacy will be music to the ears of Limerick supporters, but is like nails scratching on a blackboard for all the pretenders to the throne.

David may have slain Goliath with a sling shot, but finding a vulnerable spot in Limerick’s armour could prove to be a lot more difficult.