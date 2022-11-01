Lightning strikes twice as Shels bow out to Slashers for second season in a row

Longford Slashers 3-5 Shelmalier 1-5

Shelmalier exited the Leinster Intermediate Ladies football championship at the hands of Longford Slashers for the second consecutive season in Hollymount on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were three points to the good after Eleanor Neville netted 36 seconds into the second-half, but they would fail to score in the remainder of the contest as the Slashers took control and eased away to victory.

While there was no doubt about the better side, it’s just a pity the game became a bit more about the referee - and his umpires - than the players on show.

Two big decisions either side of half-time, made by the men in white coats, both went against the hosts, and with Ciara Neville also off for a nothing sin-binning the game changed around those decisions.

Shels played with the breeze in the opening half but couldn’t build the advantage they were going to need. Much like the Wexford champions, the Slashers boast a plethora of county players in their side and generally those are the ones who did the most damage as the game went on.

The hosts had Róisín Murphy with a heavily strapped arm and Áine Lacey, who didn’t look fully fit, in the starting line-up but were missing Ciara Banville from the side that beat Tinahely. Clara Donnelly was back but like many of the Shels attacking players, struggled to make an impact.

After a quiet opening, Shels almost went in front when Ailis Neville’s effort came down off the upright and her follow-up was smothered by Emer Casey in the visitors’ goal. Kellie Kearney did put over a white flag but when the superb Orla Nevin played a one-two with Aisling Cosgrove the result was an emphatic finish to the rigging.

Kearney chipped a point off the deficit but that was countered by Lisa Nolan to make it 1-1 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Both linespersons were from the host club which always leaves room for raised eyebrows when decisions like the one to sin-bin Kara Shannon in the 18th minute for an off-the-ball incident fall directly on them.

With the numerical advantage Ailis Neville kicked the next three points but Kara Shannon did immediately put the visitors back on terms after her return (1-2 to 0-5).

Shels were looking for a penalty when Neville went down under pressure while shooting in added-time but the referee bottled the decision, asked his umpires and they came up with no foul.

With Ciara Neville sin-binned just before the break, Shels burst out of the traps in the second-half and Eleanor Neville netted from Aoibhe Manley’s searching ball. However, the umpires were back involved again two minutes later when a Slasher player went down in the bodies close to goal, this time they recommended a penalty and Jessica Barry converted.

Nevin, who was a constant source of Shels headaches, set up Longford county Minor Kate Shannon for another goal in the 39th minute, Barry kicked a free before Kara Shannon had a goal chalked off for square ball as Slashers led 3-3 to 1-5.

At that stage, with 46 minutes on the clock, the game was slipping away for Shels. They kept going but had no answers for the structured Slashers defence. Aisling Corgrove and Kate Shannon added final quarter points to the Longford side’s tally as they advanced to the decider opposite Skryne of Meath.

There was one late moment of worry for the hosts, with Sarah Harding-Kenny taking a big hit from an offensive Slashers foul right at the end of added-time, she did walk away eventually in a dazed state so hopefully a well-earned rest will be in the offing for the dual star.

SHELMALIER: Deirdre Fox; Ciara Neville, Sadbh McCarthy, Eadaoin Fitzgerald; Michelle Harding, Sarah Harding-Kenny, Beth Cardiff; Róisín Murphy, Áine Lacey; Clara Donnelly, Kellie Kearney (0-2), Deirdre Byrne; Aoibhe Manley, Eleanor Neville (capt., 1-0), Ailis Neville (0-3, 2 frees). Subs. - Leona Tector for Fitzgerald (44), Fiona Kinsella for Manley (53), Roisín Tobin for Harding-Kenny, inj (60+9).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Laura Kenny, Emily Reilly, Grace Kenny; Claire Farrell, Eimear O’Brien, Orla Nevin (1-0); Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon; Lisa Nolan (0-1), Aisling Cosgrove (capt., 0-1), Kyana Lee; Kate Shannon (1-1), Jessica Barry (1-1, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), Kara Shannon (0-1). Subs. - Jill Glennon for Nolan (60+3).

REFEREE: Ray McBride (Dublin).