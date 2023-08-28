Late Robbie Brooks goal seals deal as Castletown overcome Crossabeg-Ballymurn

CASTLETOWN WILL be keen to bank these two points and move on quickly to the next assignment against Glynn-Barntown, after eventually breaking down a dogged Crossabeg-Ballymurn side in this sub-standard Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship Group A opener in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

It wasn’t a particularly impressive performance from the holders, but they did nothing special in the early stages last year either before getting things right when it mattered most.

And considering the blows they had shipped during their final preparations for this game, there was a certain satisfaction in starting on a winning note with six points to spare.

Inter-county pair Liam Coleman and Jonathan Bealin were ruled out with injuries sustained in their last challenge against Bagenalstown Gaels from Carlow, and then defender Killian Pierce broke his wrist at training on Tuesday.

It was a triple blow that would probably have derailed plenty of the other contenders, but Castletown produced a strong third quarter to create some daylight before a Robbie Brooks goal in the 58th minute sealed the deal.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn struggled to get the balance right between carrying an attacking threat while being well-populated in defence – a point emphasised by their low score and only registering once from play.

They were operating from limited playing resources for this first-ever Senior championship clash between the clubs, with some of the players they utilised having lined out in a Junior ‘B’ defeat to Sarsfields earlier in the afternoon.

Ben Brosnan of Castletown is challenged by Conor Barlow.

I’ve garnered more entertainment from visits to the dentist than from viewing the first-half of this tie, an awful watch that ended with Castletown holding a 0-3 to 0-2 lead after veteran Jody O’Shaughnessy hooked over the sole point registered from play in the 20th minute.

They were operating with 14 at the time, after corner-back Ross Cody was sin-binned for a foul that led to Andrew Butler tapping over the first Crossabeg-Ballymurn point in the 18th minute.

Ben Brosnan (free) and Darragh Brooks (’45) had registered earlier for Castletown, the latter after his netminding counterpart James White made a fine save to deny Jack Higgins. And White was an inspiring figure for the underdogs once again in the 27th minute, diving to his right and keeping out a poorly-struck Brosnan penalty that the long-time Wexford attacker had earned after a costly giveaway of possession out the field.

The last kick of that forgettable half was a pointed Evan Kinlough free, and the same player added his team’s only score from play after 36 minutes in response to an earlier Robbie Brooks effort.

A converted mark by Brooks started a spell of sustained Castletown dominance, so much so that they held a toothless Crossabeg-Ballymurn scoreless for more than 23 minutes.

They were far from prolific themselves, but the 1-4 they struck without reply in that spell was still more than enough to get the job done. Jack Higgins pointed from a Brosnan pass and the latter knocked over two frees, with the only scare dealt with by Darragh Brooks when he got a vital touch on a Brody Murphy shot.

Robbie Brooks had the ball in the net from a Frank Roche delivery in the 56th minute, but referee Seán Whelan blew his whistle a split second before his kick and awarded Crossabeg-Ballymurn a free instead for an incident that occurred around the 45-metre line after consulting with linesman Fintan O’Reilly.

However, any frustration Brooks may have felt was quickly erased when he wisely opted against taking a mark after catching a Ross Cody delivery, instead racing away with menace from the defensive cover and driving home the clinching goal.

Evan Kinlough (free) and Bill Eviston (mark) hit late consolation points for Crossabeg-Ballymurn whose next clash is against Sarsfields at the same venue on Saturday – a game of critical importance to both clubs even at this early stage.

James Dixon (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) out in front of Joe Gardiner.

Castletown: Darragh Brooks (0-1 ’45); Seán O’Hagan, Danny Gardiner, Ross Cody; Conor Carty (capt.), Frank Roche, Joe Gardiner; Rory Heffernan, Jack Higgins (0-1); Gavin Kelly, Jody O’Shaughnessy (0-1), Donnacha Holmes; Brendan Halpin, Ben Brosnan (0-3 frees), Robbie Brooks (1-2, 0-1 mark). Sin-bin: Ross Cody (17).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: James White; Aaron Cummins, Oisín Foley, Conor Barlow; Robert Murphy, Ronan Devereux (capt.), Jack Fortune; Conor Devereux, Bill Eviston (0-1 mark); James Dixon, Mark Byrne, Séamus Carroll; Brody Murphy, Andrew Butler (0-1 free), Evan Kinlough (0-3, 2 frees). Subs. – Joe Kelly for Fortune (45), Robert Byrne for Dixon (48).

Referee: Seán Whelan (St. Martin’s).