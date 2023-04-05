Late Joe O'Shaughnessy joins hall of fame at Gorey District GAA awards

Poignant note at awards

THERE WAS a poignant note to the recent Gorey District GAA awards night held in The Ashdown Park Hotel, when the late Joe O’Shaughnessy was posthumously added to the hall of fame.

Two clubs are given the chance to put forward suitable candidates on a rotating basis, and this year it was the turn of Castletown-Liam Mellows and Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara respectively.

And the former chose wisely, as they remembered the late Joe who passed away in September 2021 after a lifetime of outstanding service to his club and county.

Members of the O’Shaughnessy family were out in force along with a large contingent of club colleagues to honour the memory of the popular Coolroe resident, who won nine Senior football championships with Castletown between 1965 and 1981 and served as Chairman of the County Board from 1989 to 1993.

The Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara hall of famer was Johnny Doran, an excellent club hurler and footballer over many years who recalled that the toughest opponent he ever faced was the one and only Pat ‘P’ Owley of Tara Rocks.

This was only the second year of the awards, first held in 2019 before the pandemic put social activities on the back burner.

District Chairman Jack O’Brien (Buffers Alley) was delighted to welcome representatives from all eleven clubs under their control, as well as special guests Micheál Martin (Co. Chairman) and former Wexford hurling great and Naomh Éanna stalwart Billy Byrne.

Individual award recipients were also honoured from each club, namely: Matty Casey (Ballygarrett-Realt na Mara); Colm Hearne (Buffers Alley); Deirdre Flood (Castletown-Liam Mellows); Elaine Byrne (Craanford); Eoin Gethings (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Pat Hughes (Kilanerin); Frank Doyle (Askamore-Kilrush); Karen Kenny (Naomh Éanna); Cindy Murphy, Margaret Brady, Peggy Byrne and Vivienne Earl (the St. Patrick’s ‘Lotto Ladies’); Catherine Breen (Tara Rocks).

The organising committee comprised Jack O’Brien (Buffers Alley), Michael (District Secretary) and Aisling Maguire (both Ferns St. Aidan’s), Mick Lyons (Craanford, District Vice-Chairperson), Brian McDonald (Tara Rocks), Murt Fleming (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara) and Mary Foley (Buffers Alley).

The large attendance reflected on a special year for Gorey District, with both county Senior titles resting in the area after the successes of Ferns St. Aidan’s and Castletown respectively.

County titles were also won by Buffers Alley (Junior ‘A’ football and Under-19 Premier hurling), Castletown (Under-19 Division 1 football) and Craanford (Under-19 Division 2 football shield).

Naomh Éanna (Division 5 hurling) and Castletown (Division 4 football) were All-County League victors, while the District Junior ‘B’ championships went to Craanford (hurling) and Naomh Éanna (football).