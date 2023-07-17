Late Fogarty goal seals deal for St. Anne’s against Glynn-Barntown

ST. ANNE’S emerged from a tough Group A battle against Glynn-Barntown with two important points as they moved one step closer to a knockout spot in the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship in windy Tagoat on Friday.

The Rathangan-based club were probably a little disappointed to draw with Oylegate-Glenbren in their second outing, especially after getting off to such a positive start in the round-robin.

There were certainly spells here when it felt the game was starting to slip away from them too.

They had an 18-minute period in the middle of the second-half when they didn’t score, seeing a ten-point lead whittled away to one point in the process.

From there things got frantic but St. Anne’s found the finish they needed.

An influential cameo from Darragh Furlong played no small part in rebounding, as he was fouled in the 53rd minute and Mark Furlong tapped over the resulting dead-ball.

Glynn-Barntown responded, getting back to within one two minutes later when John Leacy converted a ’65 after Andy Kennedy had made a sharp save from his whipped shot.

The Killurin men had chances to level it up at 1-14 each, but Conor Mahoney and Seán Cooney narrowly missed the target before a Leacy effort dropped short.

Now in additional time, Andrew Moran scored a superb point to put St. Anne’s two up again, only for their opponents to immediately respond with a Cooney effort after the resulting puck-out.

So, it was back to a one-point game again and Conor Mahoney sent in a shot that just tailed away late in the flight.

With the tempo at an insane high, St. Anne’s broke away, and Aidan Rochford went powering through the heart of the Glynn-Barntown defence before off-loading it to Jonathan Fogarty for the clinical, game-clinching goal in the fifth minute of additional time.

It was a harsh ending for Glynn-Barntown after battling their way back into the game.

Considering the quality of their direct opponents and the disappointing showing against St. Martin’s, they really defended superbly well for most of this game, particularly the full-back line.

There was very little between these teams from start to finish and one would be foolish to write off the losers here just yet.

They obviously have a very tough game against Naomh Éanna to come, but one would still expect them to go into the final week against Oylegate-Glenbrien with plenty to play for.

They showed enough here to suggest that they can still prolong their campaign past the round-robin stages.

Playing with the wind, St. Anne’s were aggressive with their strategy in the opening period, playing three prime assets in the full-forward line.

However, Glynn-Barntown’s gutsy effort and John Leacy’s tidy work sweeping kept the game close for most of the period.

Indeed, both sides had six scores each on the board after 23 minutes, with both goalkeepers on targety.

However, it was Liam Óg McGovern’s goal, scored after taking in a long Eoin Ryan pass, racing in and firing past Mark Fanning, that had St. Anne’s 1-5 to 0-6 ahead.

Yet from there they powered clear in the final few minutes of the period, with five points in a row culminating in a Diarmuid O’Keeffe brace, leaving St. Anne’s seven points up at the interval.

That advantage quickly swelled to 1-13 to 0-6 after points from Liam Rochford and McGovern were followed by a Furlong free in the 35th minute.

However, Glynn-Barntown really got a head of steam after Mark Fanning came upfield to drill home a 37th-minute free to the net from 20 metres out.

After points from Ger Dempsey, Cooney and Conor Mahoney closed the game to four, they had a chance to try it again from the exact same spot but instead chose to take the simple Leacy pointed free.

Leacy and Liam Donoghue added two more points to get their side within one before the dramatic finish saw St. Anne’s emerge with the win.

While Glynn-Barntown face Naomh Éanna on Friday in McCauley Park, Bellefield, they will be keeping a keen eye on the other game that evening, with St. Anne’s facing off against Faythe Harriers at the same time in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

St. Anne’s: Andy Kennedy (0-2, 1 free); Kevin Breen, Tomás Cullen, Finn O’Driscoll; Liam Schokman, Aidan Rochford (0-1), Eoin Ryan; Brian Kavanagh, Cillian Byrne; Mikey Fogarty, Mark Furlong (capt., 0-5, 4 frees), Andrew Moran (0-1); Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-2), Liam Óg McGovern (1-2), Liam Rochford (0-2). Subs. - Justin Moran for Breen (20), Darragh Furlong for Byrne (47), Jonathan Fogarty (1-0) for L. Rochford (55), Kyle Kennedy for M. Furlong (58), Philip Rawson for M. Fogarty, temp. (59-60).

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning (joint-capt., 1-1 frees); Pádraig Donnelly, David Clarke (joint-capt.), Donal Buckley; Robbie Hillis, Ger Dempsey (0-1), Alan Mahoney; Conor Mahoney (0-1), Tommy Gallagher; Ríoghan Crosbie (0-1), John Leacy (0-4, 3 frees, 1 ’65), Kevin Mahoney; Darragh Carley, Cormac Cooney (0-2), Liam Donoghue (0-2). Subs. - Seán Cooney (0-2) for A. Mahoney (39), Daragh Murphy for Leacy, temp. (47-48), Murphy for Buckley (54).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).