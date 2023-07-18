Last-gasp Doyle points earns Ferns win over Rapparees

FERNS ST. Aidan’s were celebrating the second coming of Diarmuid Doyle in Monamolin on Friday, as his last-gasp point secured a narrow win over keen rivals Rapparees after an absorbing second-half in this Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship Group B contest.

The former Marshalstown-Castledockrell player was one of two attackers re-introduced to the fray along with goalscorer Chris Turner, and he was the ideal man to gather possession on the left flank after Benny Jordan had cleared a dangerous delivery from Ryan Mahon.

Doyle has pace to burn, and he took off on a solo before splitting the posts as the five additional minutes concluded, with referee James Owens bringing a halt to proceedings on the restart.

And while the need to bring on Doyle and Turner again was largely down to a thinned panel caused by the absence of Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Tommy Dwyer and Declan Byrne, and with Rory Scallan restricted to a late cameo, it worked out perfectly for the titleholders.

The atmosphere generated at this well-appointed venue probably masked the fact that the hurling wasn’t of a particularly memorable standard, but it certainly did feel like championship fare which is a lot more than can be said for several games thus far.

That’s three wins on the trot now for Ferns from this head-to-head with Rapparees in the space of twelve months. They always had a compelling rivalry over the years because of their geographical closeness, but it has been rendered all the more interesting because now – unlike in previous times – both are strong championship contenders.

Nick Doyle (right) challenging Ferns St. Aidan's pair Gavin Bailey and Benny Jordan.

The losers spread their free-taking and four men registered from placed balls – best attacker Oisín Pepper, sweeper Ryan Mahon, his starting midfield partner Kevin Foley, and netminder Anthony Larkin, who has scored in all three games to date.

However, one obvious concern is that only two forwards registered from play for the second game running.

Alan Tobin and Pepper did the damage with three points apiece against Crossabeg-Ballymurn, and this time another Pepper trio (with his brother, Darragh, absent through suspension) was supplemented by one from Dylan McVeigh.

They persisted with their short passing game even when it broke down repeatedly, but they remained in contention to the bitter end and will be a hard team to beat in the weeks to come.

The presence of captain Alan Tobin and Nick Doyle on the inside attacking line at the start gave them a big edge in physique that wasn’t availed of fully, with the man-marking duties handed to Patrick Breen and Ciarán ‘Bertie’ Roberts respectively.

Kevin Foley picked off the first point after a scooped pass from county colleague Liam Ryan, but the game’s vital only goal followed from Ferns in the seventh minute.

John Breen played the ball to Chris Turner who got past the challenge of Ben Edwards as a result of pure dogged determination before batting to Anthony Larkin’s net at the main road end.

It was 1-3 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter, with Jonny Dwyer, Benny Jordan and Paul Morris adding points while Oisín Pepper responded from a free and play.

Free-taker Ian Byrne widened the gap to four before a Jordan interception teed up Diarmuid Doyle for a shot on goal, but it was dealt with capably by a composed Larkin.

Ferns had to settle for another converted Byrne free that made it 1-5 to 0-3, but Rapparees stepped it up considerably approaching half-time and struck seven of the last ten points to trail by the minimum at the break (1-8 to 0-10).

Dylan McVeigh, Ryan Mahon and Oisín Pepper chipped in from play, with frees sent over by the latter, Larkin and Kevin Foley (two).

And while Ciarán Roberts, Ian Byrne (free) and John Breen replied to ensure Ferns stayed ahead at all times, it remained too tight a contest to call as the action resumed.

A second successful Ryan Mahon free brought Rapparees level in the 39th minute (0-13 to 1-10), before a brace of Oisín Pepper placed balls left them well placed for a first win in this rivalry since the 2021 quarter-final.

However, Ferns came up with two important scores at the start of the last quarter, with Ian Byrne adding to a converted free with a super effort from play despite facing heavy pressure.

He did miss his next placed ball, with Ryan Mahon edging the Rapps back in front (0-16 to 1-12) before Patrick Breen squandered two chances to join the scoresheet for the third game running.

Byrne nailed a levelling free, and Mahon missed one for his side’s first wide of the half as the excitement grew in the well-populated stand.

The five additional minutes had just started when Paul Morris made it 1-14 to 0-16 in favour of the champions, only for Liam Ryan to storm down the field and equalise from 50 metres after Ryan Mahon gave him a pass.

Chris Turner struck a line ball over the endline, and Ryan Mahon hit a near-post wide from a left-wing free at the other end, before Rapparees defender Mel Doyle made a vital intervention and was fouled after substitute Christopher O’Connor tried to latch on to a Paul Morris centre.

The Enniscorthy side’s last attack that followed was successfully cleared, and seconds later ‘Dee’ Doyle was the name on everyone’s lips as he sealed the deal for Ferns.

Both teams will face rivals in desperate need of points this coming weekend, with the victors playing Rathnure in McCauley Park, Bellefield on Saturday afternoon, while Rapparees will take on Oulart-The Ballagh in Chadwicks Wexford Park later that evening.

Ferns St. Aidan’s: James Lawlor; Ciarán Roberts (0-1), Niall Murphy, Patrick Breen; Conor Scallan, James Tonks, Eoin Murphy; Gavin Bailey (0-1), Benny Jordan (0-1); Chris Turner (1-0), Paul Morris (capt., 0-2), Jonny Dwyer (0-1); John Breen (0-1), Ian Byrne (0-7, 6 frees), Diarmuid Doyle. Subs. – Christopher O’Connor for Doyle (43), Doyle (0-1) for Turner (54), Rory Scallan for J. Breen (56), Turner for Dwyer (57).

Rapparees: Anthony Larkin (0-1 free); Mel Doyle, Liam Ryan (0-1), Anthony Roche; James Peare, Ben Edwards, Jack Kelly; Kevin Foley (0-3, 2 frees), Ryan Mahon (0-4, 3 frees); Dylan McVeigh (0-1), Ricky Fox, Oisín Pepper (0-7, 4 frees); Alan Tobin (capt.), Lenny Connolly, Nick Doyle. Subs. – Anthony Murphy for Fox (44), Floyd Murphy for McVeigh (56).

Referee: James Owens (Askamore).