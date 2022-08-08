Kyle Firman’s class guides St. Martin’s to win over Naomh Éanna in Wexford Senior hurling semi-final

St. Martin’s 0-20 Naomh Éanna 0-15

KYLE FIRMAN took centrestage in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday as St. Martin’s advanced to a fifth Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship final in eight years with a thoroughly deserved five-point victory over a disappointing Naomh Éanna team.

The lively full-forward was inspired from the off, picking off three first-half points and doubling that tally after the break as he displayed a lethal eye for the posts.

And making the win all the more impressive was the fact that Jack O’Connor joined younger brother Rory on the list of casualties at an early stage, only lasting twelve minutes before he had to depart with a heavily-strapped upper left leg.

In tough circumstances, the 2019 champions really knuckled down to a trying task and were powered home by a very strong defence that only conceded three points from play to Gorey attackers over the hour.

Conor Firman stuck to fellow captain Conor McDonald like glue, with the Gorey talisman held scoreless for the second game running, while Philip Dempsey and Patrick O’Connor were determined leaders when they were most needed in the closing stages in particular.

The Naomh Éanna mentors pride themselves on getting their individual match-ups correct, but they were slow to react to the constant threat posed by Kyle Firman on this occasion as he ran riot with one of the stand-out individual displays of the campaign.

While he shot the opening wide, he was only getting his eye in and went on to run riot, although the service into him was also top notch as he availed of a string of perfect deliveries into space for an inside forward.

Pádraig Doyle got Naomh Éanna off the mark from a free before Jake Firman intercepted a handpass and levelled in the fourth minute.

Aodhán Doyle responded directly from the puck-out, only for Jack O’Connor to equalise again from Dylan Byrne’s restart. However, the county player had looked in discomfort from his very first run, and his last act was to receive a yellow card for a foul on Jack Cullen before being replaced by Aaron Maddock near the end of the first quarter.

Another Pádraig Doyle free had edged Gorey back in front at that juncture, and Cullen converted the placed ball after his recovery from injury to make it 0-4 to 0-2.

Dylan Byrne darted off his line to smother an attempted pull by J.J. Twamley after a dangerous Jack Doran delivery, before the scorching heat prompted the return of those annoying momentum-breaking water breaks that many hoped had been consigned to history.

Cullen was in discomfort at the time after hurting his right ankle, and it ultimately forced his late withdrawal from the game after spending an unproductive second-half on the edge of the square.

Play resumed with a Mikey Coleman point as he punished hesitancy in the Naomh Éanna defence, but a sloppy St. Martin’s clearance was intercepted by Aodhán Doyle and returned over the bar with interest in the 18th minute (0-5 to 0-3).

Midfielder Mark Maloney latched on to the break from the puck-out to pull one back, only for Cian Molloy to pump one over from distance after a loose clearance was initially collected by his big brother, Eoin.

St. Martin’s were hanging in there without ever being in front, but all that changed in a powerful spell from the 20th to the 25th minutes when they shot five points on the trot to take the lead for the first time and quickly stretch it to 0-9 to 0-6.

It also marked the blossoming of Kyle Firman as, after the opening score of that sequence from Jack Devereux, he registered the leveller from a Mikey Coleman handpass following a long Dylan Byrne free.

It was the first of his quickfire hat-trick of points, with the assists arriving after a Luke Kavanagh solo run plus a Joe Coleman line ball for his next two scores.

Jack Cushe saved a goaling attempt from Mikey Coleman on the next Martin’s attack, but the clearance was slack and Aaron Maddock – an influential replacement for Jack O’Connor – punished it with a point.

Cian Molloy hit back before Joe Coleman posted his opener from a free, and St. Martin’s went on to hold a slender 0-10 to 0-9 interval lead after Pádraig Doyle sent over two placed balls in additional time.

Naomh Éanna resumed with Conor McDonald and Jack Cullen in the full-forward line along with J.J. Twamley, but they encountered an unyielding back line and the blunt Gorey attack never seemed capable of getting the job done.

Having said that, the north county side were still very much in contention at the second water break when the teams were deadlocked on 0-13 each, the third time they were level in that third quarter.

Joe Coleman’s early free on the restart drew responses from a Pádraig Doyle ’65 and free before the big man nudged his side in front once more from another placed ball in the 36th minute (0-12 to 0-11).

A big talking point arrived moments later when referee Gearóid McGrath – normally a stickler for the rules – surprisingly didn’t feel that a card was warranted after a hurl was thrown at Aodhán Doyle as he moved in on goal following good work by Conor McDonald and Charlie McGuckin.

Pádraig Doyle did tap over the free that was awarded and, after Joe Coleman hit back from his own 65-metre line, Gorey’s top marksman struck the sole point from play in the third quarter from a McGuckin handpass.

Kyle Firman had an uncharacteristic poor wide after Mark Maloney found him in acres of space before the water break, but when scores were required in the last quarter he stood tall.

A patient short passing move on the restart ended with a Jack Doran point from distance that nudged Naomh Éanna into a 0-14 to 0-13 lead, but it was shortlived.

Kyle Firman was the main man once more, hitting the equaliser before winning a free for Joe Coleman to knock over eight minutes from the end.

Aaron Maddock then made it 0-16 to 0-14 from a Mark Maloney pass before Pádraig Doyle replied from a free, but a Philip Dempsey delivery resulted in an absolute peach of a point from Kyle Firman.

It was the first of four on the trot from St. Martin’s as they powered towards the finishing line, making up for their unfortunate exit to Gorey on penalties in last year’s preliminary quarter-final in the process.

An inspiring catch and handpass by Patrick O’Connor led to Joe Coleman’s sole point from play, and Firman then completed his half-dozen haul after a neat exchange of passes between David Codd and substitute Daithí Waters.

That score left four between them and effectively decided the outcome but, just to be sure, man of the moment Firman was fouled late on after intercepting a Gorey line ball, and Coleman did what he does best from a tricky free on the right at the Clonard end.

St. Martin’s: Dylan Byrne; Diarmuid O’Leary, Philip Dempsey, Joe Barrett; Patrick O’Connor, David Codd, Conor Firman (capt.); Mark Maloney (0-1), Jake Firman (0-1); Luke Kavanagh, Jack O’Connor (0-1), Mikey Coleman (0-1); Jack Devereux (0-1), Kyle Firman (0-6), Joe Coleman (0-7, 6 frees). Subs. – Aaron Maddock (0-2) for J. O’Connor, inj. (12), Willie Devereux for M. Coleman (50), Daithí Waters for J. Devereux (57).

Naomh Éanna: Jack Cushe; Tom Stafford, Seán Doyle, Gary Molloy; Cathal Stokes, Cian Molloy (0-2), Eoin Molloy; Jack Doran (0-1), Charlie McGuckin; Conor McDonald (capt.), Aodhán Doyle (0-2), Jack Cullen (0-1 free); J.J. Twamley, Pádraig Doyle (0-9, 7 frees, 1 ’65), Cian Browne. Subs. – Eoin Conroy for Twamley (55), Darragh Hughes for Cullen, inj. (58).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (St. James’).