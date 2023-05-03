Knockout stages reached in Jim Byrne Cup
THE KNOCKOUT stages have been reached in the county’s Minor football league competitions, with eight teams still in contention to capture the coveted Jim Byrne Cup that is still going strong after its inauguration in 1967 by the late Seamus Keevans.
The draw was completed last week and the pairings that emerged are seen below. All games are down for decision this Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. with the first-named teams at home.
Jim Byrne Cup: Duffry Rovers v. Glynn-Barntown; Ballynastragh Gaels v. Naomh Éanna; St. Anne’s v. St. Martin’s; BB O’Rahillys v. Shelmaliers.
Jim Byrne Shield: Davidstown-Courtnacuddy v. Ballyhogue; Castletown v. Oylegate-Glenbrien; St. James’ v. Sarsfields; Horeswood v. Starlights.
O’Loughlin Cup: Slaney Harriers v. Moguegeen Gaels; Kilrush v. Rathgarogue-Cushinstown; St. Mary’s (Rosslare) v. Crossabeg-Ballymurn; Blackwater v. Monageer-Boolavogue.
O’Loughlin Shield: Kilvols Gaels v. Adamstown; St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) v. Ferns St. Aidan’s; Rósban Gaels v. Taghmon-Camross; St. Joseph’s bye.