Knockout places up for grabs as Wexford football championships approach business end

Billy Dodd

Justin Moran of St. Anne's under pressure from Adrian Flynn of Gusserane O'Rahilly's. Expand

Justin Moran of St. Anne's under pressure from Adrian Flynn of Gusserane O'Rahilly's.

ROUND FOUR of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship was a pivotal one last weekend, as many of the major issues were decided.

In Group A St. Martin’s are confirmed as qualifiers for the relegation final, much to the surprise of many observers.

