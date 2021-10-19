Knockout contests to begin

THE SECOND chances have disappeared for the football teams involved in 20 crunch knockout games across the top five grades this coming weekend.

With the group phase concluded, the search is on to find the remaining last eight qualifiers.

A complete programme of preliminary quarter-finals is down for decision, with all winners advancing whereas the losers will have relegation worries heaped on their shoulders.

The draws made on Sunday evening threw up a series of interesting pairings, with Chadwicks Wexford Park set to host a couple of double-headers in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior championship.

The action will begin at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday with the meeting of the last two Intermediate titleholders, HWH-Bunclody and St. Anne’s, and that will be followed at 3.30 p.m. by a tasty New Ross District derby featuring Gusserane and Horeswood.

The throw-in times will be the same at the venue on Sunday, with St. James’ taking on Kilanerin before Fethard battle it out with Glynn-Barntown.

St. Martin’s, Shelmaliers, Castletown and Starlights are already through to the quarter-finals, while Sarsfields are the first team to have dropped out of contention and anxiously await the relegation draw.

Three of the four preliminary quarter-finals in the Amber Springs/Ashdown Park Hotels Intermediate championship are on the programme for Saturday, with St. Fintan’s facing Bannow-Ballymitty in New Ross at 1.30 p.m.

The all-Mary’s battle between Maudlintown and Rosslare will go ahead in Bellefield at the same time, followed at 3.30 p.m. by another interesting local derby featuring Taghmon-Camross and Glynn-Barntown.

Game four in this grade is in Bellefield at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, when Ballyhogue play Naomh Eanna, with the quartet of Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, Duffry Rovers, Ferns St. Aidan’s and Crossabeg-Ballymurn already in the quarter-finals.

The first Joyces Expert Intermediate ‘A’ clash is in St. Patrick’s Park at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday, when Naomh Eanna face St. Joseph’s.

Monamolin will host Réalt na Mara and St. Patrick’s two hours later, while Kilanerin versus Kilmore is in Hollymount at 6.30 p.m.

Sunday will see Geraldine O’Hanrahans clash with Volunteers in Bellefield at 3.30 p.m., with the outcomes of all four ties awaited by Cloughbawn, Craanford, Adamstown and Clongeen who are safely through.

Oulart is the venue for the first Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior football championship clash on Friday at 7.30 p.m., with Kilrush up against Shelmaliers.

The all-town clash of Starlights and Sarsfields is in New Ross on Saturday at 3.30 p.m., while Monageer-Boolavogue will play Our Lady’s Island in St. Patrick’s Park at the same time.

The last game will pit Gusserane against Shamrocks in Oylegate on Sunday at 2 p.m., with St. Martin’s, Castletown, Blackwater and Oylegate-Glenbrien already advanced.

There is also one Enniscorthy Farm Systems Junior ‘A’ match on Friday, with HWH-Bunclody meeting Glynn-Barntown in St. Patrick’s Park at 7.30 p.m.

The same venue will feature a double bill on Sunday – Marshalstown-Castledockrell versus St. Martin’s at 1.30 p.m., and Buffers Alley against Monageer-Boolavogue at 3.30 p.m.

The Ross District derby between Adamstown and Clongeen is in Cushinstown on the same day at 3.30 p.m. Ballyhogue, Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, Davidstown-Courtnacuddy and St. Anne’s have already qualified in this grade.