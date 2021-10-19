Wexford

Knockout contests to begin

All quarter-final and relegation places to be finalised

Matthew O’Hanlon firing over a point for St. James’ in their impressive 5-8 to 0-11 win over St. Anne’s in the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship in Bellefield on Saturday.

wexfordpeople

Alan Aherne

THE SECOND chances have disappeared for the football teams involved in 20 crunch knockout games across the top five grades this coming weekend.

With the group phase concluded, the search is on to find the remaining last eight qualifiers.

A complete programme of preliminary quarter-finals is down for decision, with all winners advancing whereas the losers will have relegation worries heaped on their shoulders.

Privacy