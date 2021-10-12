Kilrush in sensational form

KILRUSH PRODUCED a sensational performance on their way to claiming the New Ross Standard Under-13 football Division 3 championship title in St. Patrick’s Park on Tuesday.

The Gorey District club exhibited incredible resilience and guts when under severe pressure in the first-half but showed something completely different in the second period – a blend of devastating attacking football and superb score-taking.

It all added up to a thoroughly deserved success for a fantastic team unit, a group who knew the key to success was working hard for each other. The foundation of this victory was what they were able to achieve a man light in the first quarter.

It sits uneasily with this reporter that an Under-13 is sent to the line for ten minutes for a yellow card when similar punishment disappears for older lads, but Kilrush didn’t blink when one of their players got that very early reprimand.

They were under great pressure, as Duffry Rovers peppered the goalmouth with really good efforts and dangerous high balls.

The impressive Samuel Cole got a nice point and would add another a few seconds after Kilrush returned to 15, but the Coolree boys only led by 0-2 to nil at the water break.

Buoyed by their return to full numbers, Kilrush won the second quarter. Jack Quigley and Cole scored points for Rovers but a brace from Alex Kavanagh and a Jack Sheridan effort left just one between the sides at the interval (0-4 to 0-3).

The Duffry had their own sin-binning to overcome in the last couple of minutes of the first-half, the timing of which was miscalculated by the referee.

When facing 14, Kilrush went ahead with a well-taken Kavanagh goal (1-3 to 0-4), but fell back behind when they should have had numerical advantage.

Cole pulled his side level before Jim Quigley netted from close range to make it 1-6 to 1-3. Kavanagh left two between the sides at the water break but Kilrush took control in a sensational final quarter.

Jack Sheridan dribbled in soccer-style and majored in the 41st minute before he and Kavanagh padded the lead with points (2-7 to 1-7).

A classy finish by Páidí Buttle appeared to settle things, only for Danny Nolan to drill home a close-range free.

Still, as the surprising amount of additional time continued to rack up, Kilrush didn’t panic, in fact they pushed on.

A Kavanagh free put them four ahead before Sheridan completed a memorable cup-winning success with a cracking point deep into overtime.

Kilrush: Rory O’Neill; Tommy Kehoe, Bobby Murphy, Charlie Kavanagh; Josh Bailey, Eoin Tomkins, Tomás Lancaster; Paddy O’Neill, Adam O’Neill; Páiric Tomkins, Alex Kavanagh (1-6, 0-6 frees), Cathal Tobin; Jimmar Avbara, Jack Sheridan (1-3), Jack Brennan. Subs. (rolling) - Páidí Buttle (1-0), also Rory Butler, Owen Cowman, Jack Murphy, Conor Doyle, Rory Dee, Daniel Dee.

Duffry Rovers: Cian Jordan; Cathal Kennedy, John Browne, Bobby Watchorn; Tomás Breen, Danny Nolan (1-0 free), Owen Cloney; Samuel Cole (0-6, 3 frees), Jack Doyle; Kyle Nolan, Dara Shortall, Jim Quigley (1-0); Maksim Belousous, Noel Browne, Jack Quigley (0-1). Subs. (rolling) - Sonny Tobin, John Horgan, Rory Nolan, Aaron Nolan, also Cian Oakes, Dylan Farrell, Jordan Ryan, Thomas Foley, Ross Warren.

Referee: Jimmy Heavey.