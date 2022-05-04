Kilkenny’s quality secures ‘B’ shield

KILKENNY HAD too much quality for Wexford as they took the Leinster Under-16 camogie ‘B’ shield in Fenagh on Sunday.

Driven on by the impressive Laura Doherty, the Noresiders turned a narrow interval lead into a commanding victory, breezing away with a flurry of second-half scores to condemn Wexford to defeat.

The Slaneysiders looked a match for their illustrious opponents in the first-half as Róisín O’Meara shone to keep her side right in the contest. However, Kilkenny didn’t allow the talented Buffers Alley attacker to dictate in the second-half and the scores dried up in the misty rain.

While Wexford will be disappointed by this defeat, they battled right to the end and several of this team will undoubtedly move up to the ‘A’ squad for the All-Ireland series and look to stake a claim for any spot that opens up in the 15.

The first-half provided plenty of entertainment, as Kilkenny got going first and were able to build a 2-2 to 0-2 lead on the back of goals from Joanne Comerford and Olive Donnelly.

O’Meara and Abbie Doyle had the Wexford points and they did find some form as the second quarter started.

O’Meara pulled home from Ella Jones’ searching ball before Lucia Goggins rattled the net when coming away from a scrum with the ball to level the game.

Wexford went in behind after Donnelly’s second major, but three O’Meara points had them right in touch (3-3 to 2-5).

However, the second-half was less tightly contested. Kilkenny took the game by the scruff of the neck from the restart and within eight minutes they had moved from the narrowest of advantages into a 4-8 to 2-5 lead, with Doherty scoring 1-3 during their blitz.

O’Meara scored two points in less than 60 seconds before the end of the third quarter but Wexford didn’t trouble the scoreboard again. Kilkenny were able to control the final 15 minutes, adding a further 1-2 to take the shield.

Wexford: Emma Lawler (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Rachel Boland (Ballynastragh Gaels), Alanna Firman (St. Martin’s), Amelia Furlong (Rapparees); Emma O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown), Amy Fortune (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Caoimhe Tobin (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier); Kayla Reddy (Rathnure), Lucia Goggins (St. Martin’s, 1-0); Aoibheann Byrne (Rathnure), Róisín McGonigle (Ballynastragh Gaels), Shauna Donoghue (Craanford-Monaseed); Róisín O’Meara (Buffers Alley, 1-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘45), Abbie Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, 0-1), Ella Jones (Ballynastragh Gaels). Subs. - Kila Kenny (Naomh Éanna) for Byrne (31), Jennie Grimes (Oulart-The Ballagh) for Boland (47), Sophie Canavan (Naomh Éanna) for Donoghue (51), Grace O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Furlong (53), Eva Corrigan (Buffers Alley) for Fortune (54), also Ellie O’Connell (Rathnure), Kate Stafford (St. Martin’s), Cody Hearne (Buffers Alley), Jemma Cousins (Kilmore).

Kilkenny: Aoibhe Ryan; Isabelle Egan, Sal Ryan, Ava Lily O’Neill; Louise Hearne, Aoibhinn Canning, Clodagh O’Neill; Seana Davis, Ava Dermody; Joanne Comerford (1-0), Áine Aylward (0-2), Olive Donnelly (2-1); Ava Dunphy, Laura Doherty (2-6, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45), Aoife O’Shea (0-1). Subs. - Aisling O’Loughlin for Ryan (31), Emma Kelly for Dunphy (42), Emma Clancy (capt.) for Hearne (53), Caoimhe Phelan for Donnelly (53), Eimear Phelan for O’Shea (53).

Referee: Max Molloy (Wicklow).