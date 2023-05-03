Kilkenny’s ‘goal-den’ touch makes difference against Wexford in U-16 final

THERE WAS disappointment for Wexford in the Leinster Under-16 ‘A’ camogie championship final in the James Stephens grounds on Monday as the Slaneysiders lost to the hosts in a hotly-contested affair.

Overall Wexford should be disappointed with the outcome, as they certainly aren’t ten points worse than Kilkenny. However, goals are clearly of vital importance and that’s two games against them without netting, while conceding five.

Indeed, over the two games Wexford have scored 21 times to Kilkenny’s 24 which is probably a better reflection of the competition between these teams but losses like this are dangerous; they can get into the psyche of a team and the Slaneysiders can’t afford to develop an inferiority complex.

There was a sense of it from the way Wexford chose to line-up, with Róisín O’Meara immediately dropping in as sweeper. While the Buffers Alley clubwoman did a stellar job in the position, it gave the vibes of a slight lack of belief in going toe-to-toe with Kilkenny.

There are certainly times for sweepers and Wexford may well need to deploy such a system again, but their biggest failing in the previous encounter between the teams was a lack of return from the full-forward line, so depriving them of a body was hardly likely to ratchet up production.

Wexford got just the one point from their inside forwards, from Emma McCarthy when she moved in there. The Oylegate-Glenbrien player looked a little off her best, possibly carrying an injury or under the weather, but it was tough going in there for those that spent time against three defenders.

The sweeper probably did what Wexford wanted for 29 minutes, but the problem came in the last minute of the first-half when the Slaneysiders conceded two quick goals.

They just didn’t have the tools to play catch-up and it took several second-half minutes for that realisation to kick in with management.

Wexford then outscored Kilkenny by 0-5 to 0-3 and were on top for the first 15 minutes after the change of strategy. However, a long-range Ena Lawlor goal that bounced past Ellie O’Connell killed off the revival and the heads dropped a little in the final few minutes.

Ciara Whelan got the opening score on the board for Wexford after a strong run in the fourth minute. Kilkenny exerted some pressure in the first quarter but they were forced into tough shots and only equalised when Rachel Phelan converted a ‘45 in the 13th minute.

Swapped with Kayla Reddy to move inside, Emma McCarthy pointed in the 19th minute and then converted a free four minutes later after she was fouled to make it 0-3 to 0-1. A second Phelan ‘45 in the 28th minute got Kilkenny within one, but worse was to follow for Wexford.

They might have been able to recover from the first goal, a long ball in that squirmed away from O’Connell that was eventually forced over the line by Aisling O’Shea.

However, when Ciara Delaney drilled home from 25 metres out moments later, Wexford were in a half-time hole (2-2 to 0-3).

The system was failing Wexford as they fell seven points in arrears early in the second-half after scores from Emily Phelan and Lucy Boyd.

However, the switch, that also saw Layla Stafford move to midfield, saw them jolt to life and batter the Kilkenny goal for much of the next 15 minutes.

Lucia Goggins got the first Wexford point of the half which was countered by Boyd. Stafford then flighted over three frees in a row, all from a decent distance in a four-minute spell at the middle of the period to make it 2-5 to 0-7.

Boyd responded at the other end but with Usha Daly-O’Toole and Molly Chin adding power and speed to the middle third, Wexford were still going well and Stafford, who was once again far and away her side’s best player, knocked over an excellent point on the run.

A Michelle Killeen free made it a five-point game again, but Wexford were right in it until a long-range Ena Lawlor ball skipped awkwardly off the turf and bounded past O’Connell.

Stafford converted another free but her side had lost their mojo. Kilkenny eased away in the final minutes, with Killeen getting their final three points.

While the Leinster championship is over, the All-Ireland series will kick into action after the exams.

This is as strong a Wexford side that will compete at under-age level in recent years so, while the competition will be tough, with the likes of Cork, Galway and Tipperary now in the mix, they can go into it with the confidence that they have the potential to do something special if they can all believe it.

Wexford:Ellie O’Connell (Rathnure); Gráinne Hourihane (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Sarah Kirwan (Kilrush), Alannah Firman (St. Martin’s); Cara Parker (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier), Layla Stafford (Glynn-Barntown, capt., 0-5, 4 frees), Emma O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown); Ciara Whelan (Blackwater, 0-1), Lucia Goggins (St. Martin’s, 0-1); Rachel Cullen (Glynn-Barntown), Orla O’Rourke (Kilrush), Emma McCarthy (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-2, 1 free); Róisín O’Meara (Buffers Alley), Kayla Reddy (Rathnure), Lucia Donohoe (St. Mary’s, Rosslare). Subs. - Usha Daly-O’Toole (Castletown-Liam Mellows) for Donohoe (31), Molly Chin (Faythe Harriers) for McCarthy (44), Eirin O’Brien (Blackwater) for Cullen (48), Keelin Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for O’Leary (57), Aoibheann Egan (Buffers Alley) for O’Meara (60), also Muireann Kavanagh (Craanford-Monaseed), Emily Murphy (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Anna Dolan (Monageer-Boolavogue), Makayla Tobin-Cosgrave (Kilrush), Emma Boland (Buffers Alley), Orlaith Flynn (Glynn-Barntown), Cody Hearne (Buffers Alley), Sarah Higgins (Tara Rocks), Anna Hughes (Tara Rocks), Ella Jones (Tara Rocks).

Kilkenny: Jenny Saunders; Ella O’Reilly, Rachel Phelan (0-2 ’45s), Shona Ruane; Orla Phelan, Molly Conroy, Síofra O’Leary; Ena Lawlor (1-0), Jessica Smith; Ciara Delaney (1-0), Emily Cooney, Michelle Killeen (0-4, 3 frees); Aisling O’Shea (1-0), Emily Phelan (0-1), Lucy Boyd (0-3). Subs. - Aisling O’Sullivan for Smith (44), Niamh Davis for Boyd (57), Róisín Leahy for Delaney (57), Kate Dowling for Cooney (57).

Referee:Bernard Heaney (Meath).