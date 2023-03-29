Kilkenny Minor Ed has strong links to Wexford

Photographer Noel Reddy captures the moment when Ed Lauhoff uses his skill to create the space for an excellent Kilkenny point.

A KEY player on the Kilkenny Minor hurling team that defeated Laois by 3-17 to 1-12 in their Leinster championship opener in Portlaoise on Saturday has strong Wexford links.

Ed Lauhoff from the James Stephens club is the son of Tony, a former county footballer who hails from Beechlawn in Clonard parish, and Dr. Sarah (née Doyle), who is a native of Latimerstown, Piercestown.

The tall left-hander started Saturday’s game at centre-forward, where he was opposed by Ryan Peters of Castletown.

However, the Kilkenny mentors had to make some enforced positional switches after Wexford referee Gearóid McGrath from the St. James’ club issued a straight red card to wing-back Seán Bergin – a James Stephens team-mate of Ed’s – in the 23rd minute.

Lauhoff moved to midfield and really blossomed in his new role, where he first encountered Eli Quinn of Abbbeyleix, followed by Jimmy Norton (Park-Ratheniska) who was introduced at half-time.

The promising youngster picked off the last point of the first-half, and it was a memorable effort, captured in the photograph above by Noel Reddy.

With little room to manoeuvre close to the left flank at midfield, Lauhoff improvised by flicking the ball beyond Eli Quinn before running on to collect it and splitting the posts.

That excellent score left Kilkenny with a 1-10 to 0-7 half-time lead, and they were never troubled in the second period despite that numerical disadvantage.

And, just as he had accomplished in that opening half, Lauhoff also registered the winners’ final score of the game, in the 60th minute.

His run from midfield was unchecked, and Greg Kelly from city rivals O’Loughlin Gaels picked him out with an astute crossfield pass.

Lauhoff had all the time in the world to get his shot past Laois goalkeeper Rick Bannon from Camross, and he duly obliged with a low strike to the left corner of the net.

Ed’s father, Tony, an engineer with the local authority in Kilkenny, won an Under-12 football Premier championship medal with Sarsfields in 1984.

A past pupil of St. Peter’s College, he went on to represent Clonard at adult level for many years before joining the Civil Service club after his move to Dublin.

Tony’s performances at club level were spotted by a Wexford selector during the managerial reign of Cyril Hughes: the late Oliver Cullen, who died last May.

Oliver, a former Castletown great, was living in Greystones at the time and had responsibility for keeping an eye on the Dublin club scene with a view to unearthing players of county potential.

Tony Lauhoff fitted that bill, and he made his Wexford Senior debut as a substitute for current well-known inter-county hurling referee Paud O’Dwyer in an All-Ireland ‘B’ championship defeat to Longford by 0-13 to 0-6 in Pearse Park on September 28, 1996.

He started the first National League Division 3 game of the 1996-’97 campaign at left half-back in a heavy 2-15 to 0-4 loss to Down in Newry, and he retained that role for the next outing, a 1-9 to 0-7 beating by Antrim in Bellefield.

And he made three more appearances in early 1997, firstly as centre-back in a 1-10 to 1-9 O’Byrne Cup win over Wicklow in Wexford Park on January 12.

He was right half-back in the last National League outing of that campaign – a 2-6 to 1-9 draw with Longford in O’Kennedy Park, New Ross – before making his final Wexford appearance as a substitute for Leigh O’Brien (Horeswood) in the heavy 4-13 to 0-5 O’Byrne Cup final defeat to Offaly in O’Connor, Tullamore, on March 9, 1997.

Ed Lauhoff’s mother, Dr. Sarah Doyle, featured prominently in the news pages of this paper at the height of the Covid pandemic when her outstanding work as a consultant in public health with the HSE was highlighted.

The former Loreto secondary school pupil appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show as part of the public information campaign to offer advice on issues such as hand-washing, self-isolating and cocooning.

Ed’s fine progress on the hurling fields is also a natural source of immense pride to his grandparents, Paul and Eileen Lauhoff from Beechlawn, and Eleanor Doyle of Latimerstown.

His late grandfather, Ted Doyle, was a well-known solicitor.